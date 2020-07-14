Moody's affirms Epicor's B3 CFR on dividend announcement; outlook stable

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Epicor Software Corporation's ("Epicor") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") following the announcement that Epicor will increase debt to fund a dividend to shareholders. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating on the upsized first lien debt facilities and assigned a Caa2 to the new second lien term loan. The ratings on the existing second lien notes and senior secured credit facilities will be withdrawn at closing. The outlook is unchanged at stable.

Though leverage will increase to over 8x (excluding certain one-time charges), and pro forma free cash flow to debt will weaken to around 2% as a result of the transaction, both metrics remain within the ranges acceptable for Epicor's B3 CFR given the sticky nature of the company's products, high proportion of recurring revenues and moderate growth profile. Epicor has the potential to de-lever as they have demonstrated since the 2016 KKR buyout, but the debt funded dividend highlights the company's aggressive financial policies under KKR ownership and the likelihood that leverage will remain high.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Epicor's B3 CFR reflects its high leverage and aggressive financial policies, balanced by its leading position as a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions to a diverse range of mid-market customers. Epicor has built internally and through acquisitions, strong niche positions within certain manufacturing, distribution and retail verticals. The rating also recognizes Epicor's high renewal rates, and thus revenue visibility, on its maintenance and subscription revenues as customers are reluctant to change ERP software providers. Moody's expects Epicor's leverage to improve to under 8x over the next 18 months in the absence of debt funded acquisitions or distributions. Although the company is impacted by swings in demand from their cyclical end markets, the significant proportion of recurring revenues (approximately 67% on an LTM March 2020 basis) provides some cushion during uncertain economic climates.

The stable outlook reflects the good cash flow characteristics of the company and relative resiliency during economic downturns. While revenue will be negatively impacted in coming quarters by the economic recession driven by the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's expects modest growth and deleveraging in FY 2021. Though unlikely in the near term, Epicor's ratings could be upgraded if leverage is expected to be below 7.0x, and free cash flow to debt is expected to be sustained above 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates, leverage exceeds 8.5x or free cash flow is negative on other than a temporary basis.

Liquidity is good based on approximately $100 million of cash on the balance sheet at closing of the transaction, an undrawn $65 million revolving credit facility and the expectation of positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

The amended first lien debt facilities have flexibility that could be detrimental to lenders including but not limited to the following features. The facilities include a provision for incremental first and second lien facilities up to the greater of $365 million or 1x EBITDA but with substantial additional potential baskets. Asset sale proceeds are required to pay down debt based on a leverage based test subject to 540 day reinvestment provisions but subject to exclusion baskets that have not been disclosed. The amended debt facilities are "portable" to new owners subject to certain leverage based tests. EBITDA calculations include liberal addbacks further limiting the strength of the tests.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Epicor's exposure to the U.S. economy, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Epicor Software Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Epicor Software Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Epicor Software Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Epicor Software Corp. is a leading provider of enterprise application software for mid-sized companies. The company had revenues of approximately $889 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Epicor is owned by private equity group, KKR.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

