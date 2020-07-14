Moody's affirms Epicor's B3 CFR on dividend announcement; outlook stable

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Epicor Software Corporation's ("Epicor") B3 Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR") following the announcement that Epicor
will increase debt to fund a dividend to shareholders. Moody's
also assigned a B2 rating on the upsized first lien debt facilities and
assigned a Caa2 to the new second lien term loan. The ratings on
the existing second lien notes and senior secured credit facilities will
be withdrawn at closing. The outlook is unchanged at stable.
Though leverage will increase to over 8x (excluding certain one-time
charges), and pro forma free cash flow to debt will weaken to around
2% as a result of the transaction, both metrics remain within
the ranges acceptable for Epicor's B3 CFR given the sticky nature
of the company's products, high proportion of recurring revenues
and moderate growth profile. Epicor has the potential to de-lever
as they have demonstrated since the 2016 KKR buyout, but the debt
funded dividend highlights the company's aggressive financial policies
under KKR ownership and the likelihood that leverage will remain high.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Epicor's B3 CFR reflects its high leverage and aggressive financial policies,
balanced by its leading position as a provider of enterprise resource
planning (ERP) software solutions to a diverse range of mid-market
customers. Epicor has built internally and through acquisitions,
strong niche positions within certain manufacturing, distribution
and retail verticals. The rating also recognizes Epicor's high
renewal rates, and thus revenue visibility, on its maintenance
and subscription revenues as customers are reluctant to change ERP software
providers. Moody's expects Epicor's leverage to improve
to under 8x over the next 18 months in the absence of debt funded acquisitions
or distributions. Although the company is impacted by swings in
demand from their cyclical end markets, the significant proportion
of recurring revenues (approximately 67% on an LTM March 2020 basis)
provides some cushion during uncertain economic climates.
The stable outlook reflects the good cash flow characteristics of the
company and relative resiliency during economic downturns. While
revenue will be negatively impacted in coming quarters by the economic
recession driven by the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's expects
modest growth and deleveraging in FY 2021. Though unlikely in the
near term, Epicor's ratings could be upgraded if leverage
is expected to be below 7.0x, and free cash flow to debt
is expected to be sustained above 5%. The ratings could
be downgraded if performance deteriorates, leverage exceeds 8.5x
or free cash flow is negative on other than a temporary basis.
Liquidity is good based on approximately $100 million of cash on
the balance sheet at closing of the transaction, an undrawn $65
million revolving credit facility and the expectation of positive free
cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.
The amended first lien debt facilities have flexibility that could be
detrimental to lenders including but not limited to the following features.
The facilities include a provision for incremental first and second lien
facilities up to the greater of $365 million or 1x EBITDA but with
substantial additional potential baskets. Asset sale proceeds are
required to pay down debt based on a leverage based test subject to 540
day reinvestment provisions but subject to exclusion baskets that have
not been disclosed. The amended debt facilities are "portable"
to new owners subject to certain leverage based tests. EBITDA calculations
include liberal addbacks further limiting the strength of the tests.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Given Epicor's exposure to
the U.S. economy, the company remains vulnerable to
shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Epicor Software Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Epicor Software Corporation
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Epicor Software Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Epicor Software Corp. is a leading provider of enterprise application
software for mid-sized companies. The company had revenues
of approximately $889 million in the twelve months ended March
31, 2020. Epicor is owned by private equity group,
KKR.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
