Moody's affirms Equinor New Energy AS's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

London, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating of Equinor New Energy AS (ENE, company), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinor ASA (Equinor, Aa2 stable). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating continues to reflect the very strong linkages between the rating of ENE and the credit quality of Equinor. The Baa1 long-term issuer rating is underpinned by ENE's strategic importance to Equinor and its operational and financial integration into the group. ENE is financed by its parent through equity injections and has access to the group's cash pooling arrangements. It also draws on the human and operational resources of the group. ENE's liquidity is managed centrally by Equinor through the group's cash pooling arrangements. The company does not have any external debt.

ENE's standalone profile remains underpinned by a portfolio of operational offshore wind farms with long-term visibility over contracted earnings, under well-established regimes such as in the UK, with limited exposure to merchant risk. Installed capacity is, however, modest with significant concentration in terms of assets and technology at this stage. ENE's asset portfolio diversification will increase as Equinor invests into new projects, including the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK and international projects.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is in line with that of its parent reflecting the fact that ENE's rating is very strongly influenced by the credit quality of Equinor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given ENE's plans regarding development of new projects. Over the longer term, a track record of successful operations and increased diversification of the asset portfolio coupled with continued strong support from Equinor and increasing relevance for Equinor could warrant a rating upgrade. An upgrade of Equinor could also create upward rating pressure.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the rating of Equinor were to be downgraded; (2) ENE was no longer considered to be financially and operationally integrated within the Equinor group; (3) there were major operational or development issues with the company's portfolio of projects; or (4) the company were to embark on higher risk activities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Equinor New Energy AS is a holding company for a portfolio of companies involved in development, construction and operation of renewable assets, primarily offshore wind. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinor ASA, a Norwegian integrated oil and gas company, which conducts a large part of its renewables and energy transition strategy through ENE.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

