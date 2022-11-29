Moody's affirms Equinox's Caa3 CFR and downgrades PDR to Ca-PD; outlook remains negative

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Equinox Holdings, Inc.'s ("Equinox") ratings, including the Caa3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), the Caa2 rating for its first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan) and Ca rating for its second lien term loan. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) from Caa3-PD to Ca-PD. The outlook remains negative.

The affirmation of the Caa3 CFR and the downgrade of the PDR to Ca-PD reflect Moody's view that the probability of a near term balance sheet restructuring and distressed exchange is very high due to a slower than expected recovery in earnings, high debt load, weak liquidity as well as looming maturities. Equinox faces significant refinancing risk with the $76 million fully drawn revolver expiring in March 2023, the $1,193 million first lien term loan maturing in March 2024, and a $200 million second lien term loan due in September 2024. Given the extremely challenging debt market environment, the company's refinancing risk is very high. The company's revenue as of 3Q FY22 is trending in the low 70% vs pre-pandemic. However, EBTIDA was barely breakeven in 3Q. The interest burden is also high and increasing (expect to be about $115 million in FY23 inclusive of income from interest swap) and a likely increase in cash interest on newly issued debt would further weaken free cash flow. Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage was in the high teens for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022. Given the slow recovery in earnings, challenging macroeconomic environment with looming recession risk in 2023, Moody's expects leverage will remain high in the low teens by the end of FY23 and views the company's capital structure with $1.47 billion funded debt as unsustainable in its current form.

The downgrade of the PDR additionally reflects Moody's view that while the maturities elevate default risk, the family recovery rate expectation is above average. The company's valuable brand and premier locations and facilities attracts an affluent membership base that supports revenue. The Caa2 first lien debt ratings reflect a one notch override to the Caa1 outcome implied by the loss given default model. The override reflects Moody's view that the likelihood that lease rejection claims would be low in a restructuring given the valuable locations and would provide more limited loss absorption cushion to the secured debt than implied by the LGD model.

Equinox's liquidity will remain weak over the next year and Moody's expects a continued free cash flow deficit in FY23. Year to date as of September 30, 2022, Equinox generated negative cash flow from operations of about $109 million, and negative free cash flow of about out $142 million after capital spending. The company was able to bridge the cash shortfall with a $110 million equity contribution from owners year to date. Cash was about $48 million at the end of 3Q. The company does not have the cash on hand to pay the $76 million revolver if this does not get extended beyond March 2023. The $1.19 billion first lien term loan maturing in March 2024 adds to refinancing risk. Equinox also has $161 million unpaid/deferred rent as of September 30, 2022, which will be another use of liquidity over the next couple of years.

Moody's took the following ratings actions:

Issuer: Equinox Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, affirmed Caa3

....Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Credit Facilities (revolver and term loan), affirmed Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, affirmed Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Equinox Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Equinox's Caa3 CFR reflects the high likelihood of a near term balance sheet restructuring or distressed exchange due to a slow recovery in earnings, high debt load, weak liquidity as well as looming maturities. Leverage is very high with Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in the high teens multiple for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022. Moody's expects leverage will decline although it will remain high in a low to mid teens multiple through FY 2023. The rating is also constrained by the highly fragmented and competitive fitness club industry leading to high business risk given its low barriers to entry, exposure to cyclical shifts in discretionary consumer spending, and high attrition rates. In addition, the rating reflects the company's geographic concentration in New York City and coastal California. However, the rating is supported by Equinox's well-recognized brand names and market position among upscale fitness clubs.

Equinox's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). Equinox has moderately negative environmental risk exposure and social risk exposure, with the overall CIS-5 largely reflecting very highly negative governance risk exposure due to high leverage and concentrated control under private ownership.

Equinox's environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) risk is moderately negative (E-3) due to the moderately negative physical climate risk. The company has exposure to changing weather that could result from climate shifts and the company's geographic concentration in New York and California.

Equinox's social issuer profile score (IPS) risk is moderately negative (S-3). Social risk exists primarily due to customer relations relating to service quality, brand image and data privacy. High customer churn requires continual investment in equipment, amenities and service offerings, as well as advertising to attract and retain consumers. These issues are magnified since high service quality is critical to the premium market position and pricing. Fitness clubs also have sensitive customer data including information related to health, workout schedules, and credit cards. Protecting data security is thus important to attracting and retaining customers. Demographic and societal trends toward health and wellness are positive social factors supporting demand growth, but growing use of technology-oriented workout services is creating increasing competition for traditional facilities based fitness providers.

Equinox's governance issuer profile score (IPS) risk is very highly negative (G-5) due to aggressive financial policies under ownership by individuals and entities affiliated with Related Companies, L.P., management and private equity firm L. Catterton. Historically, there were meaningful related party transactions due to the ownership structure including an Equinox guarantee of Soul Cycle (under common ownership), an amendment of which during the pandemic contributed to a distressed exchange default. Compliance and reporting is moderately negative since financial reporting is more limited than public companies. Board structure, policies and procedures is highly negative as the composition of the board of directors consists mostly of representatives from the controlling shareholders and management. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the high likelihood for a near term balance sheet restructuring or distressed exchange given Equinox's very high debt level, slow recovery in earnings. weak liquidity, and looming maturities.

Ratings could be upgraded if earnings and liquidity improve significantly and the company successfully address its maturities.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, the potential for a distressed exchange or other default increases for any reason, or estimated recovery values weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Equinox Holdings, Inc., headquartered in New York, NY, operates 106 fitness facilities across the US, Canada and the UK. Equinox is majority-owned by individuals and entities affiliated with Related Companies, L.P. ("Related"), a privately held New York real estate firm, with L Catterton and members of management holding a minority interest. Equinox's revenues were approximately $780 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna O'Brien

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

