Moody's affirms Erste Group Bank AG's A2 debt and deposit ratings, changes outlook to stable from positive

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Erste Group Bank AG's
(Erste) ratings, including the bank's A2 long-term
deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings. The rating agency changed
the outlook on the long-term debt and deposit ratings to stable
from positive. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed Erste's
baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL435040
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA
The affirmation of the bank's baa1 BCA considers Erste's low and
declining dependence on confidence-sensitive wholesale market funding
and its strong deposit franchise visible in leading market shares in most
countries it operates in. It also reflects the bank's solid
capitalization, which provides a good cushion in an adverse economic
environment, as well as its still strong asset quality and liquidity
metrics. The affirmation further takes account of the rating agency's
expectation of Erste's medium term profitability, which should
continue to provide the bank with a buffer to absorb substantial loss
provisions without impairing its capital position. However,
challenges for profitability from the lower for longer rates environment
will intensify.
In its assessment, the rating agency also reflects Erste's
inherent exposure to more volatile markets in Central and Eastern Europe
(CEE). While Erste reported lower credit losses from these regions
until recently, the weakened macroeconomic environment challenges
Erste in maintaining its sound asset quality and below-average
loan loss charges, which the bank exhibited in recent years.
-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS, INCLUDING SENIOR UNSECURED
DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of Erste's ratings, including its A2 long-term
deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, reflects the affirmation
of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA combined with Moody's assessment
of the forward-looking development of the bank's liability
structure, which results in an unchanged rating uplift from the
rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
For the deposit and senior unsecured debt instruments, Moody's expects
that Erste will manage its liability structure in a way that it remains
in line with the level required for two notches of uplift from the Advanced
LGF analysis, also taking into account regulatory requirements such
as the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL),
affecting Erste's domestic and CEE funding needs.
Erste is a group with a so-called Multiple Point of Entry under
a potential bail-in scenario, implying that MREL requirements
are to be met at the different bail-in groups and over time leading
to a partial shift of funding activities for instruments ranking below
senior unsecured debt from the Austrian resolution group to the subsidiaries
in CEE. This will reduce the likelihood for higher uplift from
out Advanced LGF analysis going forward.
-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE
The stable outlook on Erste's long-term deposit and senior unsecured
debt ratings reflects Moody's expectation that Erste's future issuance
of debt instruments designated to absorb losses in resolution, such
as junior senior unsecured and subordinated debt, will not sustainably
reach a level that reduces the current loss given failure for senior creditors
further. Rather, the liability structure will continue to
result a very low loss given failure from the Advanced LGF analysis and
two notches of rating uplift. Further, the stable outlook
incorporates the rating agency's expectation of a stable fundamental
credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Erste's ratings could be upgraded because of an upgrade of its BCA,
which could be prompted by a joint strong and sustained improvement of
at least several solvency profile and liquidity profile factors.
Upward rating pressure could also materialise if the bank, and on
a sustained basis, increased the amount of instruments designated
to absorb losses in resolution relative to its total balance sheet,
which could result in additional rating uplift from Moody's Advanced
LGF analysis.
Downward pressure could be exerted on Erste's ratings as a result of a
downgrade of its baa1 BCA or a significant decrease in its bail-in-able
debt volume outstanding, possibly leading to fewer notches of rating
uplift as a result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
Downward pressure on Erste's baa1 BCA could be triggered by an erosion
of asset quality beyond Moody's current expectations, in particular
if it also impacts Erste's capitalization or the bank's profitability
on a sustained basis. Further, a sustainable reduction of
its liquid resources in combination with a marked increase in market funding
reliance could put pressure on the bank's BCA.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
