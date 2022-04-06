Moody's affirms Eskom's ratings, maintains negative outlook

London, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Caa1 long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Eskom Holdings SOC Limited (Eskom). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Caa1 ratings of the zero coupon senior unsecured Eurobonds and the Caa2 ratings of the senior unsecured global medium term notes of Eskom, as well as the (P)Caa2 rating on its Global MTN program. Moody's has also affirmed the Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the B1.za national scale long-term Corporate Family Rating, and the caa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Eskom. The outlook remains negative.

Moody's has also affirmed the Ba2 ratings on Eskom's notes which benefit from the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of South Africa.

Today's rating action on Eskom follows affirmation of the Ba2 rating of the Government of South Africa and a change in the outlook to stable from negative on 1 April 2022. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464348.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action recognises the strong linkages between Eskom and the Government of South Africa, given the state ownership and the company's exposure to domestic macroeconomic conditions, coupled with the persistent downside risks to the utility's credit quality in the context of poor operational performance, high leverage and continued lack of visibility around the path towards a more sustainable business, whilst the company pursues unbundling of its transmission activities.

Eskom has been a major beneficiary of government support having received equity injections of almost ZAR137 billion over the last three years. These government equity injections have been significant in absolute and relative terms and the primary driver behind a reduction in Eskom's debt. However, they have not been able – on their own – to substantially and sustainably transform Eskom's financial profile in the context of its high debt burden and continued challenges to its operating performance. These include poor performance of the power generation fleet as reflected in frequent load shedding and energy availability factor of below 60% in the last quarter of 2021, high and rising overdue debt from municipalities, and tariffs that do not allow for a full recovery of costs.

The government is committed to providing further support to Eskom of ZAR88 billion over the four years to March 2026. Further equity injections will help the company's liquidity and evidence continued strong support from the government but the positive impact on Eskom may be limited in the context of the latest regulatory determination, high commodity price environment and a risk of a further increase in bad debt from the municipalities. In this regard, Moody's notes that a debt solution remains a possibility and the outcome of ongoing work could be announced within this financial year. However, at this stage, it is unclear what, if any, form of debt relief will be implemented.

In line with the government's Roadmap for Eskom, published in October 2019, Eskom is pursuing a corporate unbundling with the aim of splitting its activities into three separate companies for transmission, distribution and generation under a holding company. The unbundling of the transmission business is the first step in the Roadmap, and Eskom aims to complete the process by end of June, subject to necessary regulatory clearance and legal and commercial consents. The transmission unbundling brings execution risks and requires some, but not all, creditors' consent based on the contractual terms of Eskom's financing agreements. Eskom has noted that it is committed to the fair treatment of all of its creditors, and Moody's understands that the company is in discussions with its financial creditors and other stakeholders with a view to implementing the transmission unbundling. How the credit position of existing creditors may be preserved remains uncertain, in the context of continuing operational challenges and absent a plan to address the company's long-term financial stability.

Overall, Eskom's Caa1 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's very high debt and weak liquidity; (2) the generally challenging implementation of the regulatory framework for tariff setting relative to operating and capital expenditure; (3) poor power generation plant performance and system constraints resulting in intermittent load shedding; (4) investment requirements to maintain and upgrade existing infrastructure, including because of age; (5) high and growing debt from municipalities; and (6) very high exposure to environmental, social and governance risks, including reliance on coal-fired generation and weak governance.

Under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI), the Caa1 rating of Eskom reflects the company's BCA of caa3, coupled with Moody's assumptions of strong support from the government and very high dependence. The assumption of a strong support from the government takes account of (1) the company's essential role as the country's principal electricity supplier; (2) the government support provided through equity injections; and (3) the presence of the government's Guarantee Framework Agreement.

The Caa2-PD probability of default rating reflects a 65% recovery rate assumption, in line with Moody's expectation, that given the high proportion of guaranteed debt, the government has strong incentives to support international creditors.

The one notch differential between the zero coupon Eurobonds and the global medium term notes reflects that the former benefit from section 7 of the Eskom Conversion Act, 2001.

The National Scale Rating of B1.za is assigned in accordance with guidance set out in Moody's methodology for Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings, published in May 2016, and maps to a Caa1 global scale rating.

The Ba2 rating of the guaranteed notes is in line with the rating of the Government of South Africa, given the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee in place. The guarantee has been issued under the government's ZAR350 billion Guarantee Framework Agreement.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the persistent downside risks to Eskom's credit quality, given its high leverage, weak liquidity and poor operational performance. It further reflects the high implementation risks of any corporate and debt reorganisation plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Eskom's ratings is unlikely in the short term, given the negative outlook. The outlook could be changed to stable if (1) the company demonstrates ability to meet its funding needs without suffering elevated funding costs, and establishes progress towards more sustainable business; or (2) there is greater certainty that any corporate or debt reorganisation process would not result in a default and higher creditor losses than implied by the current ratings. Eskom's ratings could be upgraded if it becomes clear that any debt solution is accompanied by the implementation of a viable strategy for the business.

Eskom's ratings could be downgraded if there were concerns about the company's ability to meet its debt serving obligations or it appeared likely that any debt reorganisation would likely lead to creditor losses that are higher than those implied in the current ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Affirmations:

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....NSR LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1.za

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Caa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd is a state-owned vertically-integrated energy utility in South Africa. The company reported revenues of ZAR204 billion in the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

