Moody's affirms EssilorLuxottica's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Milan, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has today affirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating of EssilorLuxottica ("the company"), the world's leading prescription lens and frames manufacturer. Concurrently Moody's has affirmed the (P)A2/(P)P-1 ratings on EssilorLuxottica's senior unsecured MTN program and other short term debt, its P-1 short-term issuer rating and commercial paper rating and the A2 rating on its senior unsecured instruments. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the continued improvement in EssilorLuxottica's credit metrics and its strong operating performance. It also reflects our expectation that, despite the weakened macroeconomic environment, the company's performance should be fairly resilient and it will continue its deleveraging trajectory over the next one to two years," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for EssilorLuxottica.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectations that EssilorLuxottica's credit ratios will continue to improve over the next one to two years, on the back of continued solid sales growth and sound cash flow generation.

The company's leverage increased in 2020 because of the pandemic-driven business disruption and the debt raised for the acquisition of GrandVision. However, over the past 18 months, the company has reduced leverage on the back of a solid operating performance. In particular, EssilorLuxottica's Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA ratio improved to 2.7x in June 2022 from the 4.7x peak in 2020.

The company recently confirmed its outlook guidance pointing at a mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 and an improvement in adjusted operating profit margin towards 19%-20% in 2026 from 16.1% pro-forma in 2021. However, in Moody's view, worsening macroeconomic conditions may limit the operating improvement over the next two years, as the deterioration in consumer sentiment could weigh on sales, while rising cost inflation will add pressure on margins.

Notwithstanding this more challenging outlook, Moody's expects the company's cash generation to remain solid, supported by the materialization of synergies from the integration of Essilor, Luxottica and GrandVision.

Moody's forecasts that EssiloLuxottica's EBITDA (Moodys' adjusted) will be around €6 billion per year and its annual cash flow from operations (CFO) will be in a range of €4.6 billion to €4.8 billion through 2024. As a result, Moody's expects the company's leverage to remain below 2.5x over the next two years, which comfortably positions the rating within the current A2 level.

Moody's acknowledges the improved business profile and competitive position that EssilorLuxottica has achieved overtime thanks to the successful merger of Essilor and Luxottica and the subsequent integration of GrandVision. As a result, Moody's has relaxed the leverage threshold for the company in the A2 rating category, to a range of 2.0x to 2.75x from a previous range of 1.5x to 2.5x.

EssilorLuxottica's A2 rating continues to reflect (1) its position as the global leader in corrective lenses and eyewear market and the large distance to its competitors, supported by its strong innovation capabilities and strong brand portfolio; (2) the group's wide offering within its product category and its vertical integration, allowing it to cater to all customers; (3) a very solid track record of steady growth and resilient operating performance; and (4) the group's strong financial profile, underpinned by a healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation.

EssilorLuxottica's A2 rating also factors (1) its concentration in the eyecare and eyewear business, which is however mitigated by the favorable long-term dynamics of the industry; (2) some exposure to macroeconomic cyclicality, which can weigh on lenses' renewal rates or result in some downtrading by consumers; (3) the risk of a competitor making a breakthrough innovation and (4) some uncertainty around its appetite for future external growth.

LIQUIDITY

EssilorLuxottica continues to have excellent liquidity, supported by €3.7 billion of cash as of 30 June 2022 and its access to €2.3 billion worth of undrawn bank facilities with no financial covenants. Moody's expects the existing sources of liquidity, together with the expected cash flow from operations (CFO) of around €4.6 billion-€4.8 billion per year through 2024, to be sufficient to cover around €2.3 billion-€2.4 billion of capital spending per year (including leases), €1 billion of dividend payments in 2023 and €3 billion of debt maturities (including €2 billion equivalent of commercial paper) through year-end 2023.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that EssilorLuxottica's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will remain below 2.5x over the next one to two years, on the back of continued solid operating performance and the successful integration of Essilor, Luxottica and GrandVision.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the A2 rating could develop if EssilorLuxottica successfully executes its integration plan, including GrandVision, and commits to a higher rating and lower leverage such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines comfortably below 2.0x (previously 1.5x) on a sustained basis and its retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt improves above 35%.

Downward rating pressure could develop if EssilorLuxottica's performance weakens sharply, its RCF/net debt declines below 25% and its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA deteriorates above 2.75x (previously 2.5x) for a prolonged period.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EssilorLuxottica

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: EssilorLuxottica

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and eyewear. The group was created as a result of the integration of Essilor and Luxottica in 2018. EssilorLuxottica sells its products in more than 150 countries and has a network of more than 50 production facilities and more than 560 prescription lens laboratories and a retail network of approximately 17,900 stores.

EssilorLuxottica is a publicly traded company listed on the Euronext Paris market. Its main shareholder is Delfin S.a.r.l. — the holding company of the Del Vecchio family — with a 32.1% share as of end-2021. In 2021, EssilorLuxottica generated around €19.8 billion in revenue and close to €5 billion in EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted).

