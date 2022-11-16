Moody's affirms Estee Lauder at A1/P-1 on Tom Ford acquisition; outlook stable

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the A1 senior unsecured ratings and P-1 commercial paper rating of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. ("Estee" or "EL") following the announcement that it will acquire the TOM FORD Brand and all of its intellectual property for $2.3 billion net of proceeds from certain sales and agreements. The rating outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects the strategic benefits of the transaction, including the ownership of the TOM FORD brand in perpetuity, which eliminates the risk of losing the license at some point in the future. The transaction also benefits Estee's profitability by eliminating the royalty that was previously paid to TOM FORD for the use of the brand. Profitability will be further enhanced due to the receipt of royalties from licensees for the fashion and eyewear businesses.

The deal will extend and expand the TOM FORD brand's longstanding relationship with Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. ("Zegna") to include a long-term license for all men's and women's fashion as well as accessories and underwear. As part of this transaction, Zegna will acquire from Tom Ford the operations of the TOM FORD fashion business necessary to perform its obligations as licensee. Estee and Zegna will align closely on the creative direction to continue building on the luxury positioning of the TOM FORD brand. The brand's current license with Marcolin S.p.A. ("Marcolin"), one of the leading global eyewear manufacturers, known for its superior craftsmanship and quality will also be substantially extended.

The transaction will increase leverage, but the affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that Estee will focus on reducing debt and leverage following the acquisition. Marcolin and Zegna will make payments under these arrangements to TOM FORD and to Estee, reducing Estee's acquisition cost from the headline $2.8 billion value of the brand to $2.3 billion, net of these proceeds. Furthermore, $300 million of Estee's acquisition price will be payable only beginning in July 2025 as deferred consideration, which Moody's will consider as debt but will not need to be funded at closing. Proforma for $2.3 billion of additional debt and the incremental EBITDA benefit of the royalties, Moody's expects that Estee's debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be in the low 2x range and retained cash flow to net debt will remain at or above 40%, which is in line with Moody's expectations for the rating. Credit metrics could weaken moderately over the next few quarters due to the global economic slowdown and softness in China sales, but this will likely be temporary. Moody's expects that Estee will adhere to its financial policy to preserve cash and restore leverage following acquisitions, which could include pausing share repurchases and repaying debt until debt to EBITDA leverage by the company's measure is restored to below 2x.

Moody's sees the deal as a defensive one, since the future of the TOM FORD beauty license would be uncertain in 2030 should ownership of the brand transition to a third party, but believes that the strategic benefits of owning the brand are meaningful, as is the ability to improve margins.

Moody's expects that agreements with licensees will be structured to ensure their compliance with standards that maintain and support the value of the brand. Moody's believes that there is a degree of celebrity risk around Tom Ford's transition out of the business to the extent that the brand has been supported by him for years. There is also risk if Tom Ford were to engage in activities including any new business ventures, that could tarnish his image and thus the value of the brand. However, these risks would exist regardless of who owned the brand, and with respect to the beauty segment, Estee has already had a number of years of managing and building the brand.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The)

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Estee Lauder Inc.'s A1/P-1 ratings and stable outlook reflect the company's leading market position in prestige beauty supported by a portfolio of well recognized brands. The company's conservative financial policies support strong credit metrics with good cash flow generated from its geographically diverse portfolio. Credit metrics and cash flows weakened as a result of the coronavirus, and sales and margins have since been pressured by closures in China, inventory destocking in the US and foreign exchange. Moody's expects such pressures could continue for several quarters but projects a recovery thereafter as pricing takes effect, consumer mobility continues to improve, and as good execution of the company's leading market positions drives operating performance back to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12-18 months. Further, Estee Lauder's multi-year reorganization plan will deliver additional cash flow, while improving financial and operating flexibility. Moody's expects this flexibility, coupled with Estee Lauder's distribution capabilities and strong track record of innovation, will continue to drive revenue growth at or above the industry average after the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have subsided. Cash flow remains healthy through economic cycles, providing flexibility to re-invest in a range of economic environments. Products are somewhat discretionary and vulnerable to consumer spending pullbacks, but the company is resilient in economic downturns as cyclical revenue losses, if any, are manageable. Estee Lauder's credit profile is tempered by the discretionary and highly competitive prestige beauty category, a degree of fashion risk related to some brands, and limited product diversification as it focuses exclusively on the beauty segment. Estee Laude periodically increases leverage to fund acquisitions, but focuses on debt and leverage reduction following such transactions to maintain a conservative financial profile and credit metrics.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Estee Lauder's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting its positive governance considerations that more than mitigate moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks. The main environmental risks for Estee Lauder stem from sourcing inputs and managing end user packaging waste, and social risks from the need to continually adapt to ongoing and future potential changes in end-consumer preferences. Estee has conservative financial policies, overall sound governance practices, good transparency and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility and a long track record that more than offset the risk of concentrated ownership. In addition, good pricing power from its premium portfolio help to offset many ESG risks.

Estee Lauder's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition, water management, and use of natural capital risks. Waste and pollution risk is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer products and packaging material that often cannot be recycled. Estee Lauder expects that at least 90% of its palm-based ingredients (palm oil and derivatives) will be certified "sustainable" from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) physical supply chains by 2025. Responsible sourcing of materials including ingredients and packaging is a key risk for the sector, but the company can largely pass on costs of environmental initiatives in its pricing to consumers.

Estee Lauder's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3) mainly reflecting exposure to responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a supply chain that supports its diverse product portfolio, and responsibly source ingredients such as palm oil and packaging. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to manufacturing facilities. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as neutral to low. While many products are used topically in contact with skin, the risk is also somewhat less than for consumer products companies that focus exclusively on ingestible products such as food and protein. However, the company must invest to limit exposure to risks related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. The company has neutral-to-low exposure to human capital, and demographic and societal trends. While consumer facing and focused on beauty, the company's customer relations risk exposure is largely mitigated by its status as a large global player that is well diversified across color cosmetics, skincare and fragrance.

Estee Lauder's governance is positive (G-1) reflecting its conservative financial policies, sound governance practices and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility. Low leverage and the sizable cash flow provide considerable financial flexibility to invest to maintain its market position and strong debt service capability. These positives outweigh the risk of concentrated ownership. The Lauder family's 38% ownership stake and roughly 85% voting stake represent an ownership concentration risk and 4 of 16 directors are Lauder family members. Moody's believes that the ownership structure will keep Estee Lauder's financial policies relatively conservative, reflecting a degree of risk aversion on the part of the family. Like many large family-controlled companies, Estee Lauder has tended to be somewhat risk averse and has not been willing to tolerate high leverage for long periods of time. The financial policies tend to be more aligned with fixed income investors because the family takes a longer-term view of the health of the company rather than managing for short term gains. Family-controlled companies are nevertheless exposed to various risks including the potential for operating and financial strategy shifts, particularly as ownership transitions to successive generations with a larger number of individuals, and certain constraints around dividend reduction. Although the company has moderate event risk given its appetite for debt financed acquisitions, we recognize the company's track record of efficiently integrating those acquisitions, while improving profitability and cash flow and quickly reducing financial leverage. Furthermore, the structuring of the TOM FORD deal to ensure that the company retained its pure-play beauty focus and avoids becoming a fashion house itself, demonstrates the risk aversion of the team and desire to focus on core competencies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's belief that Estee Lauder will continue to grow revenue after the impacts of the coronavirus and economic slowdown have moderated and generate a healthy level of cash relative to its overall funded debt. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will be acquisitive but will take actions to rapidly deleverage following debt funded acquisitions. The outlook also takes into account the company's ability to weather the global pandemic given its strong cash flow generation and ability to effectively manage costs and conserve cash in such a turbulent time.

Estee Lauder's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its strong global franchise of beauty brands, achieves greater scale and product diversification, and sustains strong profitability and free cash flows. Additionally, a commitment to maintain conservative financial policies would be necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the value of the company's global franchise deteriorates, or the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, as demonstrated by large debt funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Specifically, Estee Lauder's ratings could be downgraded if the EBITA margin falls below 15% or retained cash flow to net debt is sustained below 40%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. ("Estee Lauder"), headquartered in New York City is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of beauty products. The company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories. Products are sold across four major beauty categories including makeup, skin care, fragrance, and hair care. Lauder family members, subject to a Stockholder's Agreement, control approximately 86% of the company's voting power largely through ownership of higher voting Class B shares. The company generates about $17 billion in annual sales.

