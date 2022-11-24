Moody's affirms Euro Ethnic Foods Bidco S.A.S. B2 CFR, downgrades first-lien rating on repayment of second-lien debt, outlook remains stable

Paris, November 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Euro Ethnic Foods Bidco S.A.S. (or "EEF" or the "Company"). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to B2 from B1 the ratings of EEF's EUR465 million senior secured 1st lien term loan B and EUR50 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook remains stable.

The rating action reflects EEF's repayment in May 2022 of the EUR20 million outstanding balance of its second-lien debt (unrated) (EUR75 million at transaction close). The second lien repayment was beneficial for the company overall because it provided modest interest cost savings of approximately EUR6 million annually. Moody's nevertheless affirmed the B2 CFR because the transaction does not meaningfully affect debt or leverage and the cash interest savings are modest relative to the company's free cash flow.

The downgrade of the first lien senior secured facilities ratings to B2 reflects the elimination of a layer of loss absorbing debt which ranked below the senior secured first lien credit facilities, resulting from the repayment of the second lien term loan in its entirety before maturity of the first lien debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects EEF's resilient earnings despite high cost inflation; its presence within the Grand Frais fresh food store, which grows faster than the traditional French grocery market due to growing customer preferences for fresh and healthy products; its positive free cash flow generation; its high profitability, with a Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% in fiscal 2022 (ending on 31 March); and its focus on high quality healthy and international products, which differentiates the company from its competitors.

At the same time, the company's rating is constrained by its high leverage, with a Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA of around 6.0x in the last twelve months to June 2022; its small size relative to traditional grocers and relative to Grand Frais, which could limit its pricing power; its credit linkage with and dependence on the success of the fruits and vegetable business, controlled by a separate company, ZF Invest (Prosol, B3 stable), which is one of the other that draws customers to Grand Frais; the concentration of its earnings in France, which accounts for all the company's EBITDA; and the lack of direct control over certain strategic decisions such as real estate development, which is managed by a different entity. This entity is, however, currently controlled by the Bahadourian family, which retains a 40% stake in EEF and EEF can decide whether to participate in new store expansion independently from its partners.

High inflation is hurting consumer spending, even for groceries, and costs are rising for grocers, which is likely to be a drag on EEF's volumes and profitability in the next 12 to 18 months. In the three months to June 2022, EEF's reported revenues and EBITDA were broadly in line with last year's (revenues -1% and EBITDA -3%), despite growing cost inflation decreasing the profitability of the grocery retail sector in France and more broadly across Europe in the first six months of calendar 2022. EEF's resilience reflects the growth in Grand Frais attendance driven by its new TV marketing campaign as well as a low price campaign at Prosol, EEF's differentiated product offerings with limited direct price competition with other grocers and Grand Frais store openings (12 year to date in fiscal 2023), as well as the ramp up of stores opened in the last two years. Moody's expects revenue and gross profit growth to be broadly offset by fixed cost increases in the next 12 to 18 months and Moody's Adjusted leverage to remain close to 6.0x in the next 12 to 18 months.

LIQUIDITY

EEF's liquidity is adequate, because of a EUR50 million undrawn RCF, and EUR25 million cash on balance sheet as of June 2022, which should cover short-term working capital needs. Seasonal swings in revenues and working capital could lead to temporary drawings on the RCF.

Seasonal variations in working capital are substantial, with a cash outflow during Oct-Dec and Jan-Mar. There is some, albeit limited, seasonality in the topline with revenues peaking in the March-June period due to major events of the year such as Easter Holidays and Ramadan.

Thanks to its high margins, Moody's expects EEF to maintain interest cover of around 1.5x and to generate positive free cash flows of around EUR10 to 15 million per year in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects capex excluding lease repayments at around 5% of revenues and negative working capital movements (approximately EUR-15 million).

The RCF is subject to a springing covenant with a 40% headroom against opening leverage. The company doesn't have any short term maturities other than around EU20 million per year of local debt and the first large maturity is in 2028 when the TLB becomes due.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The EUR465 million senior secured 1st lien term loan B issued by EEF and the EUR50 million senior secured revolving credit facility issued by EEF are rated B2 reflecting their pari passu ranking and the presence of upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the group.

The B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, in line with the CFR, reflects the hypothetical recovery rate of 50%, which Moody's believe is appropriate for a capital structure comprising bank debt and with a single springing covenant under the RCF with significant headroom.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EEF will maintain its leverage around 6.0x Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA in the next 12 to 18 months while continuing to generate positive free cash flows and maintaining EBIT/Interest expense comfortably above 1.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise in case of a sustained decline of the Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio comfortably below 5.5x, a significant rise in Moody's-adjusted free cash flows as well as a track record of prudent financial policy, with no dividends and no debt-funded acquisitions. A positive rating action would also necessitate a continued increase in penetration rate, well above 60%, among Grand Frais customers, as well as a healthy performance of the sister company, ZF Invest.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is sustainably above 6.5x or if Moody's-adjusted EBIT/Interest expense approaches 1.0x. A deterioration of the company's liquidity profile, as shown for example by an inability to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow, could also prompt a negative rating action. Moody's could also consider downgrading the rating in case of material underperformance of Grand Frais' partners, particularly Prosol's fruits and vegetable business, if this were to lead to a disruption in footfall in Grand Frais stores.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Lyon, France, EEF is a member of the Grand Frais brand, a store network focused on fresh quality products. Each Grand Frais store is around 1,000 square meters large and sells five different types of products: grocery products, which are managed by EEF, fruit and vegetable, fish, meat and dairy products which are managed by third party companies. EEF represents 25% of the Grand Frais governance and the remainder is split between three private companies: Despinasse controlling 25% and Prosol Gestion and Cremerie Exploitation, both controlled by private equity fund Ardian, representing 50% of Grand Frais.

EEF generated EUR516 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 with 273 stores as of 30 June 2022.

EEF is owned by PAI partners, a private equity group. EEF was founded in 1929 by the Bahadourian family, who remain minority shareholders through their company called Norkorz Capital. The management team is led by Bertrand Nomdedeu, the CEO. Following the contemplated sale of EEF, Norkorz Capital will retain a minority interest.

