Moody's affirms Eurofima's Aa2 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Eurofima's
long-term issuer rating at Aa2. Moody's has also affirmed
Eurofima's senior unsecured rating for bonds issued in foreign currency
after 1 January 2018 at Aa2 as well as the senior unsecured MTN programme
in foreign currency at (P)Aa2. The senior unsecured foreign currency
rating of bonds issued prior to 1 January 2018 has been affirmed at Aa1,
as these bonds continue to benefit from the subsidiary shareholder guarantee
established in Article 26 of Eurofima's statutes. The commercial
paper P-1 rating has been affirmed. The outlook remains
stable.
The affirmation of Eurofima's ratings at Aa2 is underpinned by the
following two key drivers:
• High asset quality and performance, elevated liquid resources
and solid track record of capital market funding are key credit strengths;
• Support ability from highly rated shareholders is strong and compensates
to some extent Moody's assessment of low contractual support.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the creditworthiness
of Eurofima's borrowers will not materially change as the institution's
lending operations continue to adapt to the liberalization of the railway
sector under the EU's 4th railway package. Similarly,
Moody's does not expect the introduction of new shareholders backed
by regional governments to fundamentally change Eurofima's excellent
asset quality. While it may lead to a delay in projects,
the coronavirus-induced recession in many countries in 2020 is
unlikely to significantly affect Eurofima's credit profile given
the organisation's business pipeline in the coming years.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATING AT Aa2
FIRST DRIVER: HIGH ASSET QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE, ELEVATED
LIQUID RESOURCES AND SOLID TRACK RECORD OF CAPITAL MARKET FUNDING ARE
KEY CREDIT STRENGTHS
The first driver underpinning the rating affirmation is based on Eurofima's
generally strong intrinsic financial strength, in particular its
strong asset quality and excellent asset performance. Standing
at A3 in 2019, the weighted-average borrower rating --
Moody's key indicator for asset credit quality -- of the shareholder's
respective sovereigns has risen materially compared to the 2011-2013
trough of Ba1. At the same time, the exposure of Eurofima's
loan book to non-investment-grade backed borrowers has declined
markedly from the 2013 peak of 12% to 1.7% in 2019.
Eurofima's credit profile is also supported by its preferred creditor
status and the collateralization of its loan portfolio by the rolling
stock it finances. The strong asset quality mitigates Eurofima's
highly concentrated loan book, with 89% of its development-related
assets concentrated in its top 5 borrowers (Austria, Italy,
Spain, Switzerland, Belgium).
In addition, Eurofima's track record in terms of asset performance
is particularly strong. Since the organisation's inception
in 1956, Eurofima has never recorded a non-performing loan.
While the coronavirus outbreak is putting financial pressure on railway
companies given the sharp drop in the number of passengers, Moody's
does not expect this to significantly affect Eurofima's credit profile.
Eurofima's shareholders could benefit from the European Commission's
temporary framework on State aid as well as from Member States'
ability to provide direct aid to the railways to compensate the direct
damages resulting from the pandemic.
However, Moody's assessment of Eurofima's capital adequacy
is weighed down by the institution's substantial leverage.
Development-related assets and treasury assets rated A3 and lower
as a percentage of useable equity, Moody's key measure for
leverage, stood at 776% at the end of 2019, slightly
down from 810% at the end of 2018. Despite declining from
over 1,500% since 2009, this percentage remains high
and exceeds the leverage ratio of all other Multilateral Development Banks
(MDBs) rated by Moody's. Going forward, Moody's
expects Eurofima's leverage to stabilise at the current elevated
level. New business with current shareholders is supporting lending
activity in 2020, while useable equity is likely to remain stable
given Eurofima's limited profitability. This said,
measured by the Basel III capital adequacy ratio, Eurofima's Core
Tier 1 capital stood at 55.4% in 2019, up from 51.9%
in 2018, 41.3% in 2017 and 36.2% in
2016. The improvement was mainly driven by the decline in Eurofima's
loan book, in tandem with an increasing volume of liquid assets.
The rating affirmation is also based on Eurofima's elevated liquid
resources and its solid track record of capital market funding.
Eurofima's robust position reflects its prudent liquidity policy
and the strict back-to-back asset liability management of
its core lending businesses. Eurofima has no maturity mismatches,
and thus no funding gap, assuming that borrowers reimburse on time.
Coverage of net cash outflows by liquid resources is very solid at a ratio
of 252% for the next 18 months. In addition, its treasury
portfolio is both highly liquid and highly rated. 54% of
Eurofima's liquid assets are invested in Aaa-rated securities,
and 8% in Aa-rated securities, with the remaining
38% allocated to the non-rated category, which in
2019 consisted mostly of fixed income instruments issued by Swiss cantons
and cities. Despite a more turbulent financial environment,
Moody's expects Eurofima's liquidity and funding position
to remain resilient to the coronavirus-induced recession in 2020.
This expectation is underpinned by the institution's prudent and
robust risk management policies. Finally, Eurofima is a well-established
issuer on the international markets, reflected in its diversified
investor base by geography, currency and investor type, as
well as its very low cost of funding.
SECOND DRIVER: SUPPORT ABILITY FROM HIGHLY RATED SHAREHOLDERS IS
STRONG, AND COMPENSATES TO SOME EXTENT MOODY'S ASSESSMENT
OF LOW CONTRACTUAL SUPPORT
The second driver supporting Eurofima's Aa2 rating is the strong
support ability from highly rated shareholders. This is reflected
in a weighted average shareholder rating of A2, one of the highest
in Moody's MDB rating universe. According to this metric,
the credit quality of Eurofima's members is among the top 10 in our rated
universe and positioned it on a par with supranational entities such as
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) (Aa1 stable), the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Aaa stable) and the European
Investment Bank (Aaa stable). Moreover, shareholders backed
by Aaa and Aa-rated sovereigns account for 73% of subscribed
capital, while shareholders backed by non-investment-grade
and non-rated sovereigns represent only 4.6%,
reflecting shareholders' respective sovereigns' robust ability to
provide financial assistance if it ever was needed.
Eurofima's credit profile is also supported by Moody's assessment
of high non-contractual support, deriving from an expansion
of its membership and the importance of its public interest mission.
11 new members have joined since the institution's creation,
expanding Eurofima's footprint across Europe. Looking ahead,
Eurofima is actively seeking to broaden its membership further by bringing
in new shareholders in the form of regional public transport authorities.
In Moody's views, deepening the presence in key markets such
as Germany (Aaa stable) is likely to reinforce the institution's
role. In terms of mandate, Eurofima's public interest mission
to support the development of passenger rail transport aligns well with
European governments' commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions
and is a key business opportunity for the years to come.
However, our assessment of Eurofima's strength of member support
is constrained by the low share of callable capital relative to debt obligations.
Standing at 13.5% in 2019, the contractual support
ratio is currently one of the lowest in our rated universe. The
low score reflects Eurofima's substantial leverage, though
callable capital accounts for 80% of total subscribed capital.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the creditworthiness
of Eurofima's borrowers will not materially change as the institution's
lending operations continue to adapt to the liberalization of the railway
sector under the 4th railway package and the introduction of non-sovereign
backed shareholders. In the short term, lending to regions
in those markets which are already largely liberalized, such as
in Germany, could improve already solid asset quality. Furthermore,
Eurofima is committed to engage only with shareholders whose respective
investment-grade sovereigns issue a guarantee for the financing
and who do not acquire rolling stock by themselves. The exclusive
engagement with high quality guarantors will ensure continuity with its
current prudent lending strategy. Moreover, while it may
lead to a delay in projects, the coronavirus-induced 2020
macroeconomic situation is unlikely to significantly affect Eurofima's
credit profile given the organisation's business pipeline in the
coming years.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations have a limited influence on Eurofima's credit
profile, but it is a key player supporting the European objective
of increasing the share of clean transportation. Within the railway
sector, efforts to replace diesel engines with alternative energy
sources require investments to modernise the railway fleet, and
hence present new funding opportunities for Eurofima. In terms
of funding, three successful green bond issuances took place in
December 2018, October 2019 and May 2020.
Social considerations are not material to Eurofima's rating. However,
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes
that the combined negative effect of these developments will lead to a
temporary weakening of economic and fiscal strength in all of Eurofima's
countries of operation but does not expect that the pandemic will lead
to a weakening of Eurofima's credit profile, considering the
institution's non-cyclical business model.
Governance considerations support Eurofima's credit profile. The
organisation's prudent lending policy and strict back-to-back
asset liability management underpin a very strong liquidity and funding
position. The absence of credit losses since Eurofima's inception
in 1956 also reflects a structurally solid institution.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - UP
Upward pressure on the rating would arise from an acceleration of the
strategy to bring Eurofima's leverage and capital adequacy metrics
closer to higher rated peers. Furthermore, a renewed strengthening
of member support, including the reinstatement across the balance
sheet of protections consistent with those provided by Article 26,
would also be credit positive.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN
Conversely, downward rating pressure would likely develop in the
event of a pronounced and significant deterioration in asset quality.
In particular, the incorporation of a significant share of lower
rated or unrated borrowers which impacts on our assessment of capital
adequacy, through a deterioration in the Weighted Average Borrower
Rating, would be credit negative, considering Eurofima's
high leverage ratio. Finally, a deterioration in shareholder's
ability or willingness to provide support would also be considered credit
negative.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147813.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Olivier Chemla
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Yves Lemay
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
