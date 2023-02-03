Moody's affirms Europcar Mobility Group S.A.'s B3 CFR; outlook changed to positive

Paris, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Europcar Mobility Group S.A.'s (EMG or the company) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B1 rating on the backed senior secured notes ("the fleet notes") due in 2026, issued by EC Finance plc. The outlook on both EMG and EC Finance plc was changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of the CFR and the change of the outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectations that earnings materially improved in 2022 and the company will maintain solid profitability in 2023-24, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around €1 billion per year, despite the expected progressive normalization of business conditions and the high inflationary environment.

In 2022, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to improve to around 3.5x (from 5.6x in 2021), corporate free cash flow to increase to around €300 million and EBIT/interest coverage to increase to 2.1x, all on Moody's adjusted basis. At the same time, in the next 18-24 months, Moody's forecasts the business environment to progressively normalize compared to very favorable conditions in 2022. Assuming that supply constraints, which car manufacturers have experienced, will progressively ease, supply of new vehicles will increase, possibly leading to lower rental car day rates.

Moody's believes this will translate into lower profitability in the next 18-24 months, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around €1 billion annually in 2023-24, compared to € 1.1 billion expected by Moody's in 2022. Although Moody's expects revenues per rental day to decline in 2023-24 compared with 2022, the rating agency assumes that profitability will continue to benefit from higher revenues per rental day than prior to the pandemic, thanks also to tight control of the fleet size, despite the expected easing on car supply constraints, largely stable utilization rates and continued network optimization, with an increasing focus on most profitable stations.

As a consequence, Moody's expects that annual corporate free cash flow after interest will normalize and reduce toward €25-50 million p.a. in the next 18 -24 months, compared to around €300 million that the rating agency expects in 2022. Similarly, the rating agency forecasts that Moody's adjusted EBIT/ interest expenses will normalize towards 1.5x, compared to 2.1x expected in 2022, and Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA will remain below 4x, compared to 3.5x expected in 2022.

Moody's positively notes that Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft's (VW), Attestor Limited and Pon Holdings B.V. are shareholders of the company (together the consortium). Moody's considers that the shareholders will support EMG's "Connect Plan", which aims to improve customers experience and to streamline operations. Moody's also positively notes that the refinancing of the existing term loan with the financing provided by VW bank will push debt maturities to 2027, thus enabling the company to focus on the implementation of the strategy.

Moody's expects EMG's financial policy to remain conservative, with no dividends payments in 2023-24 despite the significant improvement in performance expected in 2022. Moody's believes this supports potential upward rating pressure and the positive rating outlook.

At the same time, Moody's also believes that there are risks to its forecasts in the next 18 -24 months, related to the uncertainties around the macroeconomic environment and the discretionary consumer spending over the same period, which might negatively affect EMG's performance and its ability to maintain a solid profitability and positive free cash flow generation.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views EMG's liquidity as adequate, supported by Moody's forecasts of positive corporate free cash flow of about €140 million a year in the next 18-24 months, unrestricted cash of €373 million as of Q3 2022 (excluding cash intended to finance the fleet) and the expected new committed revolving credit facility (RCF).

Moody's also expects that around €120 million of cash at operating companies (notably in non-euro currency countries) will remain at operating companies and cannot be used by EMG to serve its corporate debt. This cash must remain in the operating companies to fund their day-to-day operations and capex; part of cash outflows in the consolidated accounts is therefore locally funded. Consent from local fleet financing lenders could be required for this cash to be transferred if certain covenants are not met.

Moody's expect that cash will be used to finance increasing capex spending (non-fleet related) of over €100 million a year, targeted to support further innovation of the IT systems, and debt repayments related to the amortization of the state guaranteed loans (€28 million a year, starting from 2023).

The new RCF is subject to a financial maintenance covenant requiring cash flow coverage to remain above 1.1x. Moody's expects the company will maintain comfortable headroom under this covenant in the next 12 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects that EMG is currently very strongly positioned in the B3 rating category, with Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA expected at 3.5x in 2022 and EBIT/Interest above 2x. Positive rating pressure is supported by EMG's conservative financial policy including Moody's expectation of no dividend payments in 2023-24. While Moody's expects some softening business conditions in 2023-24, the positive outlook also reflects that EMG could be upgraded should the expected softer market conditions only have a limited impact on the company's earnings and cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if EMG shows a continued track record of maintaining a sustainable Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest metric of around 1.5x, with a corporate free cash flow after interest trending towards €50 million over time. An upgrade will also require Moody's adjusted debt/ EBITDA to remain below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and liquidity to remain at least adequate.

While unlikely in the medium term, the rating could be downgraded in case of a deteriorating operating performance resulting into an unsustainable capital structure, such that Moody's adjusted EBIT/ interest remains below 1x or free cash flow is negative, leading to a deterioration of the liquidity profile. A downgrade could also materialize in case Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA remains above 5.5x for a prolonged period of time.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, EMG is the European leader in car rental services, providing short-to-medium-term rentals of passenger vehicles and light trucks to corporate, leisure and replacement clients. It generated total revenues of around €2.3bn in 2021. Since July 2022, the consortium fully owns EMG. VW alone owns 66% of EMG's shares capital.

