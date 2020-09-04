info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Euroports ratings, changes outlook to negative

04 Sep 2020

Paris, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today has changed the outlook on EP BCo SA ("Euroports")'s Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2 senior secured first lien term loan rating and B2 senior secured second lien term loan rating to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed Euroports' ratings.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations that more adverse trading conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak and execution risk around the realization of revenue and costs synergies will constrain Euroports' ability to materially improve its operating performance and strengthen its financial profile to levels commensurate with a Ba3 rating over the next 12 to 18 months.

During 2019, the company's operating performance came out slightly below management expectations although above the previous year, with a reported EBITDA (adjusted for non-operating items -as reported by the company) reaching €67 million compared with €60 million in 2018.The performance was however mainly driven by cost saving initiatives such as the centralization of its headquarter in Belgium, while at the same time volumes and revenues faced headwinds due to softer demand in particular for paper and sugar at terminals in Finland and Belgium.

Those trends continued during H1 2020 as Euroports reported revenues and EBITDA 8% and 15% below budget at €298 million and €31 million respectively, although broadly stable compared to H1 2019. The relative resilience of Euroports' operating performance so far, amid turbulences in global trade-flows caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, speaks to the company's revenue diversification, the nature of its contractual agreements - in particular take or pay contracts -- and continuing efforts to reduce costs.

The company recently announced new organizational and procurement measures aimed to bring an additional €10 million in annualized cost savings to the existing €16 million already identified by the management since the June 2019 acquisition. Those savings are substantial but also face execution risk.

Moody's also expects the adverse trade environment will continue to pose a challenge to the company's growth strategy. Euroports built its strategy on capturing new business opportunities as well as extracting revenue synergies involving other businesses owned by the new shareholder Monaco Group Resource, a global trading company specialized in metals and minerals products. While management remains focused on achieving those synergies, Moody's sees higher execution risk building up on the back of the subdued global macroeconomic outlook and weaknesses currently impacting most of Euroports markets.

In this context Moody's considers there is a higher likelihood that the company will fail to deliver significant improvements to its Funds From Operations (FFO) generation such that the FFO/Debt credit metric moves above 10% in the foreseeable future, up from around 8% reported in 2019 on a proforma basis for the June 2019 transaction.

Euroports' current Ba3 CFR continues to positively reflect (i) the strategic location of Euroports' key terminals which are close to key trade routes and clients, and well connected with their respective hinterland, (ii) a high degree of geographic and industry diversification, through strong terminal presence in Northern and Southern Europe and in China, (iii) long standing relationships with a well-diversified group of large industrial customers and contractual take or pay or volume requirement features which somewhat offset the volatility of underlying commodities handled, and (iv) the growth potential derived from revenue synergies involving the activities of the new majority shareholder Monaco Resources Group, although they might be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time Euroports' Ba3 CFR is constrained by : (i) the concentration of Euroports' operating cash flows on the paper and sugar industries which together represent more than 40% of the company's reported EBITDA, and exposure to economic cycles, negative sector trends or adverse weather conditions, notwithstanding contractual arrangements with key customers, (ii) high financial leverage evidenced by a Moody's adjusted FFO to Debt ratio of 8% for 2019 pro forma for the June 2019 transaction; (iii) a de-leveraging path which will essentially rely on EBITDA growth in the absence of debt amortizing, and (iv) relatively weak historical operating performance in the 5 years up to 2018.

Moody's considers Euroports' liquidity profile as adequate. As of 31 December 2019, Euroports had €50 million in available cash. The company does not face any material debt maturity until 2026 when the €305 million senior secured first lien term loan is due. Given Euroports' relatively low maintenance capital expenditure requirements Moody's anticipates that the company will generate a broadly neutral to positive free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months. The company has drawn €18 million under its €45 million RCF and access to the remaining €27 million is subject to a springing leverage-based financial covenant with a testing Net Debt/EBITDA ratio quickly ratcheting down from 7.30x in June 2020 to 5.40x and 4.50x in June 2021 and June 2022 respectively.

For fiscal year 2019 consolidated financial statements reported at the level of Euroports' parent company EP PaCo S.A were not prepared fully in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in particular because they excluded the impact of IFRS16. While the exclusion was in compliance with lenders requirements and mandatory reporting obligations it has made recent historical financial analysis more challenging and is considered by Moody's as a governance factor. However Moody's expects that in the future Euroports' reporting will come fully in line with IFRS standards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The outlook could move to stable should Euroports demonstrate a material and consistent growth in EBITDA or reduction in debt, such that FFO to Debt reaches and remains at least at 10% on a sustainable basis.

Conversely, a downgrade of the assigned ratings could result from the absence of material improvements in Euroports' operating performance such that FFO to Debt is likely to remain sustainably below 10%. A more aggressive stance than expected on financial policy or a marked deterioration in Euroports liquidity profile could also exert negative pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EP BCo SA

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured First lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Secured Second lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EP BCo SA

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

EP BCo SA is the direct shareholder of Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l, an international port operator whose operations consist of large-scale ports which are situated in fifteen main terminal areas in Northern and Southern Europe as well as in China. Through its terminals the company handles, stores and transports primarily bulk and breakbulk products for a diverse customer base across seven end markets: Paper, Sugar, Metals & Steel, Fertilizer & Minerals, Agribulk, Coal and Fresh and Frozen products. In 2019 EP PaCo SA the direct shareholder of EP BCo SA reported €66.6 million in EBITDA (adjusted for non-operating items as reported by the company) on a pro forma basis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paco Debonnaire
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com