Moody's affirms Euroports ratings, changes outlook to negative

Paris, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
has changed the outlook on EP BCo SA ("Euroports")'s
Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2 senior secured first lien
term loan rating and B2 senior secured second lien term loan rating to
negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed Euroports'
ratings.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations that more
adverse trading conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak and execution
risk around the realization of revenue and costs synergies will constrain
Euroports' ability to materially improve its operating performance
and strengthen its financial profile to levels commensurate with a Ba3
rating over the next 12 to 18 months.
During 2019, the company's operating performance came out
slightly below management expectations although above the previous year,
with a reported EBITDA (adjusted for non-operating items -as
reported by the company) reaching €67 million compared with €60
million in 2018.The performance was however mainly driven by cost
saving initiatives such as the centralization of its headquarter in Belgium,
while at the same time volumes and revenues faced headwinds due to softer
demand in particular for paper and sugar at terminals in Finland and Belgium.
Those trends continued during H1 2020 as Euroports reported revenues and
EBITDA 8% and 15% below budget at €298 million and
€31 million respectively, although broadly stable compared
to H1 2019. The relative resilience of Euroports' operating
performance so far, amid turbulences in global trade-flows
caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, speaks to the company's
revenue diversification, the nature of its contractual agreements
- in particular take or pay contracts -- and continuing efforts
to reduce costs.
The company recently announced new organizational and procurement measures
aimed to bring an additional €10 million in annualized cost savings
to the existing €16 million already identified by the management
since the June 2019 acquisition. Those savings are substantial
but also face execution risk.
Moody's also expects the adverse trade environment will continue
to pose a challenge to the company's growth strategy. Euroports
built its strategy on capturing new business opportunities as well as
extracting revenue synergies involving other businesses owned by the new
shareholder Monaco Group Resource, a global trading company specialized
in metals and minerals products. While management remains focused
on achieving those synergies, Moody's sees higher execution
risk building up on the back of the subdued global macroeconomic outlook
and weaknesses currently impacting most of Euroports markets.
In this context Moody's considers there is a higher likelihood that
the company will fail to deliver significant improvements to its Funds
From Operations (FFO) generation such that the FFO/Debt credit metric
moves above 10% in the foreseeable future, up from around
8% reported in 2019 on a proforma basis for the June 2019 transaction.
Euroports' current Ba3 CFR continues to positively reflect (i) the
strategic location of Euroports' key terminals which are close to
key trade routes and clients, and well connected with their respective
hinterland, (ii) a high degree of geographic and industry diversification,
through strong terminal presence in Northern and Southern Europe and in
China, (iii) long standing relationships with a well-diversified
group of large industrial customers and contractual take or pay or volume
requirement features which somewhat offset the volatility of underlying
commodities handled, and (iv) the growth potential derived from
revenue synergies involving the activities of the new majority shareholder
Monaco Resources Group, although they might be delayed due to the
Covid-19 pandemic.
At the same time Euroports' Ba3 CFR is constrained by : (i)
the concentration of Euroports' operating cash flows on the paper
and sugar industries which together represent more than 40% of
the company's reported EBITDA, and exposure to economic cycles,
negative sector trends or adverse weather conditions, notwithstanding
contractual arrangements with key customers, (ii) high financial
leverage evidenced by a Moody's adjusted FFO to Debt ratio of 8%
for 2019 pro forma for the June 2019 transaction; (iii) a de-leveraging
path which will essentially rely on EBITDA growth in the absence of debt
amortizing, and (iv) relatively weak historical operating performance
in the 5 years up to 2018.
Moody's considers Euroports' liquidity profile as adequate. As
of 31 December 2019, Euroports had €50 million in available
cash. The company does not face any material debt maturity until
2026 when the €305 million senior secured first lien term loan is
due. Given Euroports' relatively low maintenance capital
expenditure requirements Moody's anticipates that the company will
generate a broadly neutral to positive free cash flow in the next 12 to
18 months. The company has drawn €18 million under its €45
million RCF and access to the remaining €27 million is subject to
a springing leverage-based financial covenant with a testing Net
Debt/EBITDA ratio quickly ratcheting down from 7.30x in June 2020
to 5.40x and 4.50x in June 2021 and June 2022 respectively.
For fiscal year 2019 consolidated financial statements reported at the
level of Euroports' parent company EP PaCo S.A were not prepared
fully in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS),
in particular because they excluded the impact of IFRS16. While
the exclusion was in compliance with lenders requirements and mandatory
reporting obligations it has made recent historical financial analysis
more challenging and is considered by Moody's as a governance factor.
However Moody's expects that in the future Euroports' reporting
will come fully in line with IFRS standards.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The outlook could move to stable should Euroports demonstrate a material
and consistent growth in EBITDA or reduction in debt, such that
FFO to Debt reaches and remains at least at 10% on a sustainable
basis.
Conversely, a downgrade of the assigned ratings could result from
the absence of material improvements in Euroports' operating performance
such that FFO to Debt is likely to remain sustainably below 10%.
A more aggressive stance than expected on financial policy or a marked
deterioration in Euroports liquidity profile could also exert negative
pressure on the ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: EP BCo SA
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured First lien Bank Credit
Facility, Affirmed Ba2
....Senior Secured Second lien Bank Credit
Facility, Affirmed B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: EP BCo SA
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
EP BCo SA is the direct shareholder of Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l,
an international port operator whose operations consist of large-scale
ports which are situated in fifteen main terminal areas in Northern and
Southern Europe as well as in China. Through its terminals the
company handles, stores and transports primarily bulk and breakbulk
products for a diverse customer base across seven end markets: Paper,
Sugar, Metals & Steel, Fertilizer & Minerals,
Agribulk, Coal and Fresh and Frozen products. In 2019 EP
PaCo SA the direct shareholder of EP BCo SA reported €66.6
million in EBITDA (adjusted for non-operating items as reported
by the company) on a pro forma basis.
