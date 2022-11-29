Moody's affirms EverCommerce's CFR and senior secured debt at B1; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed EverCommerce Solutions Inc.'s ("EverCommerce") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B1 and probability of default rating ("PDR") at B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a term loan ($544.5 million outstanding as of September 30, 2022) and a $190 million revolver, while also maintaining the speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") at SGL-1. The ratings outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects EverCommerce's strong business performance in the first nine months of 2022, characterized by pro forma revenue growth (accounting for acquisitions) of 16.1%, driving Moody's expectation for debt/EBITDA to contract to below 5x in 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EverCommerce Solutions Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EverCommerce Solutions Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

EverCommerce's B1 CFR is constrained by the company's high trailing debt/EBITDA of approximately 6x (Moody's adjusted) and the potential for material customer losses due to intensifying competitive pressures or macroeconomic cyclicality. Although publicly-traded since 2021, EverCommerce's parent company remains majority owned by private equity sponsors, which presents risks with respect to the potential for aggressive financial strategies, including debt funded acquisitions, which may slow the pace of deleveraging efforts. While the company has not completed any acquisitions so far in 2022, EverCommerce has historically been an active acquirer, with an average annual spend of $360 million on such transactions from 2019 through 2021. EverCommerce also repurchased approximately $20 million of its stock thus far in 2022 under its recently augmented $100 million share purchase program. The company's continued utilization of equity-based compensation (nearly 5% of revenues) may increase the possibility of aggressive stock repurchase programs to offset dilution going forward. However, Moody's expects that the company will focus on reducing debt leverage and not increase its outstanding debt from current levels to fund additional share repurchases or acquisitions through 2023. The company's credit profile is supported by a solid presence within its target markets and healthy long term secular growth prospects fueled by accelerating adoption of digital technologies by SMBs to enhance customer marketing, billing, payment processing, and overall operational effectiveness. The company's primarily subscription-driven business model and highly diversified client base contribute to EverCommerce's good revenue predictability. Despite increased near term macroeconomic uncertainty and the potential for further increases in operating costs (sales and marketing, product development), Moody's expects EverCommerce to realize strong organic revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow growth over the next 12-18 months.

EverCommerce's very good liquidity profile, as indicated by the SGL-1 rating, is supported by its unrestricted cash balance of approximately $92 million as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects the company to generate annual free cash flow approaching 10% of total debt over the coming 12-15 months, which should comfortably cover the company's required annual debt amortization of approximately $5.5 million. The company's liquidity profile is also supported by full availability under EverCommerce's $190 million revolving credit facility expiring July 2026. While the term loan is not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 7.5x (with no step-downs) which the company should be comfortably in compliance with if it is tested over the next 12-15 months.

The B1 ratings assigned to EverCommerce's senior secured first lien bank debt reflect the company's B1-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The B1 bank debt ratings are consistent with EverCommerce's CFR as these debt instruments account for the preponderance of the company's debt capitalization.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EverCommerce will generate organic annual revenue growth of approximately 10% as well as strong EBITDA gains over the next 12 to 18 months. Concurrently, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will contract to below 5x during this period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if EverCommerce generates meaningful revenue growth and expands profitability margins while adhering to a conservative financial policy with declining private equity ownership, maintaining a very good liquidity profile and sustaining debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 3.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if EverCommerce were to experience weakening operating performance or the company adopts more aggressive financial policies such that debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5x and annual free cash flow to debt is sustained below 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EverCommerce, through its parent company EverCommerce, Inc ("EVCM"), is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and majority-owned by Providence Strategic Growth ("PSG") and Silver Lake Alpine ("SLA"). The company provides SaaS-based integrated solutions for business management, billing, payment processing, customer engagement and marketing principally for SMBs globally. Moody's anticipates that the company will generate sales of approximately $680 million in 2023.

