Moody's affirms Eversholt Funding plc's Baa2 ratings, outlook remains stable

London, 30 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa2 rating to the GBP500 million 2.742% backed senior secured bonds due in 2040 and affirmed the Baa2 ratings on the GBP300 million 5.831% backed senior secured bonds due in 2020, the remaining GBP271 million 6.359% backed senior secured bonds due in 2025, the GBP400 million 6.697% backed senior secured bonds due in 2035 and the GBP400 million 3.529% backed senior secured bonds due in 2042 (collectively the Senior Bonds) issued by Eversholt Funding plc (the Issuer). Moody's has also affirmed the backed senior secured (P)Baa2 rating on the Issuer's MTN programme. The outlook remains stable.

The Issuer is, indirectly, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eversholt UK Rails (Holding) Limited (HoldCo), the top company of Eversholt UK Rails (Holding) Limited (Security Group). Eversholt Rail is one of the three incumbent rail rolling stock companies (ROSCOs). The group's activities include the procurement, enhancement, maintenance and leasing of rail rolling stock in the United Kingdom. The group owns a diverse range of regional, commuter and high-speed passenger trains, as well as freight locomotives.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 Senior Bonds ratings reflect as positives (1) Eversholt Rail's size and scale as one of the UK's largest rolling stock lessors, (2) a good operating history since privatisation in 1994, with very high rolling stock utilisation rates, (3) a strong and experienced owner with a long-term investment strategy, (4) a track record of stable industry oversight and support from the UK Department for Transport (DfT), (5) revenue is primarily derived from passenger vehicle rental rather than the more volatile freight rental sector, (6) the protective features of Eversholt Rail's ringfenced financing structure and (7) the UK government's underwriting of train operator costs following the coronavirus outbreak such that rental payments continue to be made.

Credit quality is constrained, however, by (1) exposure to rolling stock re-leasing risk, (2) the potential for adverse rail industry regulatory change and (3) high leverage.

The Issuer will use the GBP500 million of debt proceeds to refinance a GBP300 million senior secured bond maturing in December 2020 as well as GBP129 million of the GBP400 million senior secured bonds due in 2025. The 2025 partial repayment occurred simulataneously with the issuance of the GBP500 million 2040 bonds. The GBP300 million 2020 bonds will be repaid at maturity using the 2040 issuance proceeds. Moody's does not consider the net debt increase to be significant , when considered in the context of a total net debt amount of around GBP2 billion as well as the Issuer's reduced refinancing risk exposure and cost of debt . Therefore Moody's does not believe the refinancing transaction changes the Issuer's credit profile significantly.

In March 2020 DfT announced measures to support the rail sector during the coronavirus outbreak. Train Operating Companies (TOCs) running DfT franchises were offered the opportunity to temporarily transition onto Emergency Measures Agreements (EMAs). Under the EMAs all revenue and cost risk will be transferred to DfT. TOCs will continue to run services for a pre-determined management fee. The EMAs will initially be for 6 months with options for further extension if required. All lease contracts between Eversholt Rail and the franchised TOCs remain in place and income continues to be received. The DfT support enables TOCs to continue paying vehicle lease costs even during a period of low passenger volumes. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The outlook remains stable reflecting that Moody's expects operational performance to be strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if: (1) the net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be lower than 4.75x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) the net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be higher than 6.75x on a sustained basis because of aggressive financial policies or poor financial performance; (2) the regulatory environment becomes less favorable; or (3) there is a sustained reduction in demand for commuter rail travel due to increased remote working practices following the coronavirus outbreak. Whilst contracted lease revenue is not dependent on passenger numbers or usage of trains, a long term decline in demand may lead to operators leasing fewer vehicles.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kunal Govindia

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

