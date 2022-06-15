Moody's affirms Eversource Energy's rating and maintains negative outlook; affirms Connecticut Light & Power's ratings and changes outlook to stable from negative

Approximately $12 billion of rated debt outstanding

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) affirmed Eversource Energy's (Eversource) ratings, including its Baa1 Issuer rating and Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating, and maintained its negative outlook. At the same time, Moody's affirmed The Connecticut Light and Power Company's (CL&P) ratings including its A3 Issuer rating and changed its outlook to stable from negative. Refer to the list of affected debt instrument ratings included in this rating action below.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Eversource Energy

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Connecticut Light and Power Company (The)

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Connecticut Development Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eversource Energy

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Connecticut Light and Power Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Eversource's negative outlook reflects the company's persistently weak credit metrics and uncertainty over whether a sale of all or part of its offshore wind business and committed new equity issuance will be sufficient to improve these metrics enough to maintain its current Baa1 rating," said Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior Credit Officer. "Although the company will transition back to a lower risk regulated utility holding company if it exits offshore wind, depending on debt reduction, it may not be able to consistently sustain a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of at least 15%", added Cassella." The affirmation of CL&P ratings with a stable outlook reflects the closure provided by last year's settlement agreement with state's regulators which resulted in a less severe outcome than originally proposed.

Over the last few years, Eversource's financial metrics have been adversely affected by increased debt to finance offshore wind project development costs with cash flow generation from these projects years away. Eversource's utilities have also been impacted by severe storms over the last couple of years and subsequent delays in cost recovery particularly due CL&P's distribution rate freeze. For the 12-months ended 31 March 2022, Eversource's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was roughly 13%, well below the 15% financial metric threshold that we have indicated could lead to a downgrade. Metrics have also been negatively affected by the recent increase in natural gas prices and the resulting higher under-recovered fuel costs at its utilities. Pro forma for fuel costs that we expect to be recovered in the near term as well as recently deferred storm costs, we estimate that Eversource's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt would only be about 14%, still weak for the current rating.

On 4 May, Eversource announced that had it begun a strategic review of its offshore wind investment portfolio which includes a 50/50 joint venture partnership with Ã˜rsted A/S (Baa1 stable) on the ownership of three wind projects plus an unused offshore wind lease area. The strategic review could result in a potential sale of all or part of this portfolio by year-end. A sale of most or all of its offshore wind portfolio would be credit positive because it would reduce the company's business risk, which has been raised by the development of the higher-risk offshore wind projects and help reduce debt. Eversource intends to use proceeds from any offshore wind asset sale, as well as a $1.2 billion of planned new equity through its at-the-market program over the next few years, to repay debt and finance future capital investments at its regulated utilities. Although the debt repayment would strengthen Eversource's balance sheet and improve its financial metrics over time, the magnitude and consistency of this metric improvement is uncertain.

In late October 2021, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) voted 2-1 to approve CL&P's settlement agreement with key interested parties including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Office of Consumer Counsel, Office of the Attorney General and the Connecticut Industrial Energy Consumers. Connecticut's Governor Ned Lamont also supported the agreement.

In the settlement, CL&P agreed to provide $65 million of customer credits distributed over December 2021 and January 2022. CL&P also agreed to provide $10 million to various customer assistance programs as directed by PURA prior to April, including credits to existing hardship and non-hardship customers carrying arrearages and other purposes. CL&P also agreed to freeze its current base distribution rates until no earlier than 1 January 2024. The rate freeze applies only to base distribution rates and not to other regulatory approved cost recovery mechanisms such as resiliency and grid-modernization investments.

Among other things, the settlement stipulated that neither the 90 bps return on equity (ROE) penalty from the Tropical Storm Isaias preparedness and restoration proceeding nor the 45 bps ROE adjustment as proposed in PURA's follow-on draft decision would be implemented, a credit positive.

The affirmation of Eversource's Baa1 rating reflects the company's pending transition back to a low-risk business profile as a holding company of a diverse group of regulated electric and gas transmission, distribution and water utilities in the greater New England region, which somewhat offsets its historically weak financial profile. Aside from CL&P's recent regulatory challenges, Eversource's other utilities operate in consistently credit supportive regulatory jurisdictions, particularly Massachusetts and that of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Eversource's credit quality also reflects structural subordination of the significant level of parent debt compared to debt of its operating subsidiaries. Eversource's holding company debt as a percentage of consolidated long and short-term debt (after netting intercompany borrowings) is currently roughly 27%.

Any financial metric improvement will depend on the timing and amount of debt reduction from proceeds associated with the offshore wind asset sale, either all or in-part, and new equity issuances. It will also be driven by improved subsidiary cash flow generation, particularly from incremental cash flow from NSTAR Electric Company's (A1 stable) pending rate case, from FERC regulated investments, as well as the eventual recovery of deferred storm costs, although the amount and timing is uncertain. Excluding the impact of any gain on sale from an offshore wind asset sale, we expect Eversource to generate a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of about 13% in 2022. Eversource's credit profile could be negatively impacted if the outcome of the offshore wind strategic review results in the company remaining in that business or does not lead to substantial debt reduction, as we would expect metrics to remain weak in 2023.

CL&P's A3 rating reflects its low-risk business profile as an electric transmission and distribution (T&D) distribution company, which includes a transmission business that accounts for a substantial portion of its rate base and operates within the highly credit supportive FERC regulatory framework. CL&P's electric distribution business operates under the purview of the PURA, a regulatory framework that, until recently, had become more credit supportive considering CL&P's constructive 2018 multi-year rate case settlement and the utilization of timely cost recovery mechanisms including revenue decoupling. We believe CL&P's recent settlement agreement was an early step of the company's ongoing effort to rebuild its relationship with regulators, customers and key stakeholders.

CL&P has historically exhibited a stable financial profile excluding sizable storm costs incurred in some years. For the 12-months ended 31 March 2022, CL&P's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was 19.8%. CL&P's recent financial performance was negatively impacted by the penalties assessed and customer refunds outlined in the settlement agreement. Going forward, we expect CL&P to improve its cash flow coverage metrics, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the 20-22% range, through prudent management of operations and maintenance expense, improved cash flow generation from FERC regulated transmission investments and the use of non-distribution rate recovery mechanisms, as well as from a rate case filing next year with new rates in 2024.

Outlook

Eversource's negative outlook reflects company's consistently weak financial metrics, the uncertain timing and execution of its intent to fully divest its offshore wind ownership interest, use proceeds from the asset sale and planned new equity issuance over the next two years to pay down debt and the uncertainty around the company's ability to improve its financial profile enough to consistently sustain a CFO pre-W/C to debt above 15%.

The stable outlook for CL&P incorporates our expectation that the utility will be able to prudently manage its O&M expense during the distribution rate freeze and continue to utilize non-distribution regulatory recovery mechanisms to maintain a financial profile that is commensurate for its A3 rating including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the 20-22% range. At the same time, the stable outlook reflects the company's ongoing effort to rebuild its relationship with key stakeholders including state regulators and customers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that Eversource will be upgraded in the near term. However, Eversource's outlook could be changed to stable if the company executes the sale of all of its offshore wind assets, uses proceeds from the asset sale and new equity issuance to reduce leverage, and improve its financial profile enough such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained at or above 15%.

CL&P's rating could be upgraded if the credit supportiveness of the Connecticut regulatory environment improves with future regulatory decisions that further improve the timeliness in the recovery of costs and investments with sufficient allowed returns. In addition, CL&P's financial profile shows further improvement such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained in the low-20% range.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Eversource's rating could be downgraded if the company does not lower its business risk profile by divesting all of its offshore wind business or consolidated financial metrics remain weak including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt that we expect to remain below 15%. Eversource's rating could also be downgraded it any of its largest subsidiaries, including CL&P or NSTAR Electric, were to be downgraded.

CL&P's rating could be downgraded if we expect the deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the Connecticut regulatory environment to continue for the foreseeable future or if CL&P's financial performance declines such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below 18% on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Berlin, CT, CL&P is the state's largest regulated electric transmission and distribution utility, serves about 1.27 million customers and is the largest operating subsidiary of Eversource Energy. CL&P's operations are regulated by the PURA and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Headquartered in Hartford, CT and Boston, MA, Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company of regulated electric and gas T&D and water utilities in the New England region serving approximately 4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers. Eversource has a total rate base of about $25 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

