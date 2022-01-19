Moody's affirms ExGen's Baa2 rating in anticipation of spin-off; revises outlook to stable from negative

Approximately $4 billion of debt securities affirmed
New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Exelon Generation
Company, LLC's (ExGen)'s ratings, including its
Baa2 senior unsecured and Issuer ratings and Prime-2 short-term
rating for commercial paper, and revised its outlook to stable from
negative . The action considers the business strategy and financing
plan outlined by the company in anticipation of its February 1 spin-off
from its parent company, Exelon Corporation (Exelon, Baa2
stable). Exelon Generation Company, LLC will be renamed Constellation
Energy Generation, LLC (Constellation). Constellation Energy
Corporation, a newly formed entity, will be the parent holding
company of Constellation Energy Generation, LLC. Exelon's
ratings and outlook are unaffected by the spin. Please see the
rating list below for the complete list of rating actions.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Exelon Generation Company, LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Local
Currency), Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa2
..Issuer: Maryland Economic Development Corporation
....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Montgomery County Industrial Dev Auth,
PA
....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCING
AUTHORITY
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Refunding Bonds,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Salem (County of) NJ, Pollution Ctrl
Fin Auth
....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: York County Industrial Development Auth.,
PA
....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Exelon Generation Company, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
"With the benefit of a $1.75 billion cash contribution
from Exelon, Constellation will begin operations as a separate company
on a solid financial footing," said Toby Shea VP -- Sr.
Credit Officer, "In addition, the newly independent
company will have substantially less leverage than before the spin with
$2 billion of debt reduction planned for 2022."
ExGen's (or Constellation beginning 1 February) Baa2 senior unsecured
rating and stable outlook reflect the strong credit profile of a large,
geographically diversified unregulated power producer with relatively
low leverage of about 30% to 35% CFO pre-WC to debt
(after adjusting for nuclear fuel as an operating expense) after the spin.
The company's principal asset base is a substantial fleet of 13 nuclear
power plants, 9 of which receive state government financial support
for their zero emission attributes.
The wholesale power market in the US has been difficult for nuclear plants
for many years, primarily because of competition from gas-fired
power plants. Although ExGen's nuclear assets will continue to
face weak market fundamentals, the company has been able to maintain
a stable, investment-grade credit profile by proactively
cutting costs, closing smaller, money-losing plants,
and maintaining low debt leverage. Most important, the company
has been successful in its effort to have certain states compensate some
of its nuclear power plants for their ability to produce power without
emitting greenhouse gas or other pollutants in the form of zero emission
credits (ZECs) and carbon mitigation credits (CMCs).
Constellation's CFO pre-WC to debt metrics will be substantially
stronger after the spin because the company plans to reduce debt by about
$2 billion in 2022. Constellation, as an independent
entity, should have a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of around
40% to 45%, or 30% to 35% on a nuclear
fuel adjusted basis. Constellation will also have about $1.7
billion of non-recourse project debt that is supported by high-quality
contracted cash flow. If we remove both the non-recourse
debt and its cash flow, the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio would
rise by about 500 basis points, or 40% to 45% on a
nuclear fuel adjusted basis.
In the near term, the wholesale power market in the US will benefit
from a cyclical upswing in the energy markets because of the corresponding
rise in natural gas prices. However, it will also be adversely
affected by a downswing in the capacity markets due to stagnant demand
and persistent oversupply. These market dynamics will not have
much of an impact on Constellation's cash flow in 2022 because the
company has hedged more than 90% of its expected generation for
the year. In 2023, if the current trend holds, we expect
Constellation to gain more from the rising energy prices than to lose
from a continued fall in capacity prices.
Liquidity
We expect Constellation to generate strong after-dividend free
cash flow of around $1 billion a year and maintain a large amount
of external liquidity. The company requires substantial liquidity
because of the potential for large collateral calls stemming from its
extensive hedging program. As a case in point, the sharp
rise in gas prices in 2021 resulted in an increase in ExGen's collateral
exposure to $3 billion at September 30, 2021, rising
from $1.4 billion at the end of 2020, in the scenario
that the company is downgraded to below investment grade.
Upon the closing of the spin-off, Constellation will enter
into a new $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires
in February 2027. The facility does not have a material adverse
event (MAC) clause for new borrowings, but has a financial covenant
of 3.5x debt to EBITDA calculated on a trailing twelve month basis,
excluding non-recourse debt. For comparison, Constellation
expects to operate with a debt to EBITDA of about 1.5x.
In addition to the syndicated revolving credit facility, Constellation
has $1.2B in bilateral credit agreements in place and expects
to have an incremental $1.0 billion in liquidity in early
February to support potential collateral calls.
ExGen had about $2 billion of unrestricted cash on hand at the
end of 3Q2021 and we expect Constellation to begin operating with approximate
$1.5 billion of cash. It has a substantial $2.4
billion of corporate debt maturities over the next year as follows:
- $200 million of short-term bank loan due in March
2022
- $300 million of short-term bank loan due in March
2022
- $500 million of senior unsecured notes due in March 2022,
- $523 million of senior unsecured notes due in June 2022,
and
- $880 million of short-term term loan due in June
2022.
With the potential exception of the $300 million short-term
bank loan due March 2022, we expect all the upcoming maturities
above to be paid off from a $1.75 billion cash contribution
from Exelon at the time of the spin, as well as accumulated cash
balance.
Rating outlook
The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's
management will successfully execute its debt reduction plans over the
course of 2022, manage its financial leverage in a conservative
manner, maintain adequate liquidity, and continue to benefit
from state government support for nuclear power.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Constellation's rating could improve if its leverage is substantially
reduced, the company continues to operate its nuclear fleet with
high operational and safety standards, there is no change in business
strategy or increase in business mix and CFO pre-WC to debt remains
above 30% for a sustained period, accounting for nuclear
fuel as a cash expense. Upgrade potential also exists should the
company receive more financial support for its zero emission attributes.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A negative rating action could result from a failure to maintain CFO pre-WC
to debt of at least 22% on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis,
a decline in state support for nuclear power, strained liquidity
due to extreme commodity price movements, or safety incidents that
have material financial or reputational implications.
Corporate Profile
Constellation will be one of the largest independent power producers in
the US with approximately 32.4 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity.
It will also own one of the largest national energy supply businesses
in the US, serving approximately 2.0 million customers with
about 215 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electric load.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Toby Shea
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653