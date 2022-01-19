Moody's affirms ExGen's Baa2 rating in anticipation of spin-off; revises outlook to stable from negative

Approximately $4 billion of debt securities affirmed

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Exelon Generation Company, LLC's (ExGen)'s ratings, including its Baa2 senior unsecured and Issuer ratings and Prime-2 short-term rating for commercial paper, and revised its outlook to stable from negative . The action considers the business strategy and financing plan outlined by the company in anticipation of its February 1 spin-off from its parent company, Exelon Corporation (Exelon, Baa2 stable). Exelon Generation Company, LLC will be renamed Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Constellation). Constellation Energy Corporation, a newly formed entity, will be the parent holding company of Constellation Energy Generation, LLC. Exelon's ratings and outlook are unaffected by the spin. Please see the rating list below for the complete list of rating actions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Exelon Generation Company, LLC

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Maryland Economic Development Corporation

....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Montgomery County Industrial Dev Auth, PA

....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCING AUTHORITY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Refunding Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Salem (County of) NJ, Pollution Ctrl Fin Auth

....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: York County Industrial Development Auth., PA

....Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Exelon Generation Company, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"With the benefit of a $1.75 billion cash contribution from Exelon, Constellation will begin operations as a separate company on a solid financial footing," said Toby Shea VP -- Sr. Credit Officer, "In addition, the newly independent company will have substantially less leverage than before the spin with $2 billion of debt reduction planned for 2022."

ExGen's (or Constellation beginning 1 February) Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook reflect the strong credit profile of a large, geographically diversified unregulated power producer with relatively low leverage of about 30% to 35% CFO pre-WC to debt (after adjusting for nuclear fuel as an operating expense) after the spin. The company's principal asset base is a substantial fleet of 13 nuclear power plants, 9 of which receive state government financial support for their zero emission attributes.

The wholesale power market in the US has been difficult for nuclear plants for many years, primarily because of competition from gas-fired power plants. Although ExGen's nuclear assets will continue to face weak market fundamentals, the company has been able to maintain a stable, investment-grade credit profile by proactively cutting costs, closing smaller, money-losing plants, and maintaining low debt leverage. Most important, the company has been successful in its effort to have certain states compensate some of its nuclear power plants for their ability to produce power without emitting greenhouse gas or other pollutants in the form of zero emission credits (ZECs) and carbon mitigation credits (CMCs).

Constellation's CFO pre-WC to debt metrics will be substantially stronger after the spin because the company plans to reduce debt by about $2 billion in 2022. Constellation, as an independent entity, should have a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of around 40% to 45%, or 30% to 35% on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis. Constellation will also have about $1.7 billion of non-recourse project debt that is supported by high-quality contracted cash flow. If we remove both the non-recourse debt and its cash flow, the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio would rise by about 500 basis points, or 40% to 45% on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis.

In the near term, the wholesale power market in the US will benefit from a cyclical upswing in the energy markets because of the corresponding rise in natural gas prices. However, it will also be adversely affected by a downswing in the capacity markets due to stagnant demand and persistent oversupply. These market dynamics will not have much of an impact on Constellation's cash flow in 2022 because the company has hedged more than 90% of its expected generation for the year. In 2023, if the current trend holds, we expect Constellation to gain more from the rising energy prices than to lose from a continued fall in capacity prices.

Liquidity

We expect Constellation to generate strong after-dividend free cash flow of around $1 billion a year and maintain a large amount of external liquidity. The company requires substantial liquidity because of the potential for large collateral calls stemming from its extensive hedging program. As a case in point, the sharp rise in gas prices in 2021 resulted in an increase in ExGen's collateral exposure to $3 billion at September 30, 2021, rising from $1.4 billion at the end of 2020, in the scenario that the company is downgraded to below investment grade.

Upon the closing of the spin-off, Constellation will enter into a new $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires in February 2027. The facility does not have a material adverse event (MAC) clause for new borrowings, but has a financial covenant of 3.5x debt to EBITDA calculated on a trailing twelve month basis, excluding non-recourse debt. For comparison, Constellation expects to operate with a debt to EBITDA of about 1.5x. In addition to the syndicated revolving credit facility, Constellation has $1.2B in bilateral credit agreements in place and expects to have an incremental $1.0 billion in liquidity in early February to support potential collateral calls.

ExGen had about $2 billion of unrestricted cash on hand at the end of 3Q2021 and we expect Constellation to begin operating with approximate $1.5 billion of cash. It has a substantial $2.4 billion of corporate debt maturities over the next year as follows:

- $200 million of short-term bank loan due in March 2022

- $300 million of short-term bank loan due in March 2022

- $500 million of senior unsecured notes due in March 2022,

- $523 million of senior unsecured notes due in June 2022, and

- $880 million of short-term term loan due in June 2022.

With the potential exception of the $300 million short-term bank loan due March 2022, we expect all the upcoming maturities above to be paid off from a $1.75 billion cash contribution from Exelon at the time of the spin, as well as accumulated cash balance.

Rating outlook

The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's management will successfully execute its debt reduction plans over the course of 2022, manage its financial leverage in a conservative manner, maintain adequate liquidity, and continue to benefit from state government support for nuclear power.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Constellation's rating could improve if its leverage is substantially reduced, the company continues to operate its nuclear fleet with high operational and safety standards, there is no change in business strategy or increase in business mix and CFO pre-WC to debt remains above 30% for a sustained period, accounting for nuclear fuel as a cash expense. Upgrade potential also exists should the company receive more financial support for its zero emission attributes.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A negative rating action could result from a failure to maintain CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 22% on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis, a decline in state support for nuclear power, strained liquidity due to extreme commodity price movements, or safety incidents that have material financial or reputational implications.

Corporate Profile

Constellation will be one of the largest independent power producers in the US with approximately 32.4 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity. It will also own one of the largest national energy supply businesses in the US, serving approximately 2.0 million customers with about 215 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electric load.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Toby Shea

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

