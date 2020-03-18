Moody's affirms Expedia Group's Baa3 rating; outlook changed to negative

|
|
18 Mar 2020
New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating of Expedia Group, Inc.
("Expedia Group") and changed the outlook to negative from positive.
The outlook change to negative reflects Moody's expectation that
Expedia Group will report significantly depressed operating results for
the first half of 2020 combined with the uncertainties regarding the depth
and duration of the severe disruptions across the global travel sector
due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On March 13,
2020, Expedia Group announced it has suspended share repurchases
to provide greater financial flexibility and withdrew its 2020 full-year
guidance for adjusted EBITDA.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Expedia Group's credit profile is significantly pressured by the
recent sharp decline in global airline and hotel bookings and Moody's
expectation that travel bookings will further deteriorate over at least
the next two months. There are further downside risks in the event
travel demand remains depressed beyond the first half of 2020 in a scenario
in which COVID-19 is not contained. The rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic
outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are
creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The travel processing sector has been one of
the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer and business demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Expedia's credit profile, including its
exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Expedia remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Expedia of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
"Expedia Group's Baa3 rating is supported by Moody's belief that the company
will be able to navigate through current challenges and will maintain
conservative financial policies. Moody's revised base case
reflects significant revenue and cash flow declines in the first half
of 2020 followed by a recovery in travel demand accompanied by revenues
approaching 2019 levels entering 2021," stated Carl Salas,
Moody's Senior Credit Officer. A good portion of Expedia Group's
expense base, including selling and marketing spend (represents
just over 50% of total expenses), is variable and tied to
revenue and transaction volume. As demand for travel declines,
the company will incur reduced search costs (per click) and benefit from
lower bid pricing. Commissions paid in certain business lines vary
directly with profits. Management will also look at taking actions
to reduce relatively fixed costs including research & development,
corporate overhead, and capitalized spending. The rating
is also supported by Expedia Group's ample liquidity, large
scale, and its head start in significant cost reduction efforts.
The company benefits from being a leading global online travel agency
which better positions the company when travel demand rebounds.
Moody's believes that Expedia Group is positioned to move quickly to reduce
its cost structure in response to weaker travel demand. In early
February 2020, Barry Diller, Chairman, and Peter Kern,
Vice Chairman, completed a review of operations after the departure
of its CEO and CFO in early December 2019. Management announced
plans to improve operating performance by simplifying its business and
cutting annual costs by $300 million - $500 million.
Subsequently, on March 13, 2020, in response to the
unexpected escalating impact of COVID-19, Expedia Group announced
that it was suspending share buybacks to provide additional financial
flexibility. The company remains on track to achieve up to $500
million of targeted cost savings by the end of 2020. "This renewed
focus on revenue growth and improving margins since December 2019 will
help Expedia Group to address some of the negative impact of the COVID-19
outbreak," added Salas.
The July 2019 acquisition of Liberty Expedia Group improved corporate
governance by eliminating the overhang associated with John Malone's prior
ability to take a controlling interest in Expedia Group and by reducing
Barry Diller's effective voting control to 28% from roughly 53%.
All three Liberty Expedia Group nominees to the Expedia Group board of
directors stepped down at closing of the acquisition followed by new independent
directors being appointed to the board. Currently, seven
of eleven board members are independent. Under the new governance
agreement executed in July 2019, for the first nine months Barry
Diller has the right to increase his holdings in Class B common stock
(which come with super voting rights, subject to certain restrictions)
up to 49% in terms of Barry Diller's voting control prior to future
share buybacks. These rights are available through the end of April
2020 (six weeks remaining) and Moody's continues to expect that,
despite the dual class share structure and the potential for Barry Diller
to increase his share holdings and voting control, the majority
of the Board of Directors will remain independent and Expedia Group will
continue to adhere to disciplined financial policies. Excluding
exercised options, Barry Diller has not increased his holdings in
Expedia Group since the acquisition in July 2019 and share buybacks have
been suspended.
Expedia Group's liquidity remains ample with $3.8
billion of unrestricted cash and short-term investments as of December
2019 plus an undrawn $2 billion revolver expiring May 2023.
Setting aside $750 million to repay notes due August 2020,
Moody's expects remaining liquidity will be sufficient to fund higher
cancellation volumes and restructuring expenses. In September 2019,
the company raised $1.25 billion of 3.25%
notes due 2030 with a portion of proceeds earmarked for redeeming $750
million of 5.95% notes due August 2020 and providing a two-year
runway until the next note maturity in June 2022.
The negative outlook is driven by significant uncertainty regarding the
depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business
demand for travel related services. This lack of visibility is
exacerbated by the daily increase in the number of government mandated
travel restrictions on travel across global regions and within country
borders. Moody's recognizes Expedia Group's strong
liquidity to manage elevated outflows and ability to reduce variable expenses,
including marketing spend. To the extent timing of a rebound is
in line with Moody's base case scenario, then Expedia Group
should remain solidly positioned in its Baa3 rating. Moody's
expects that Expedia Group will continue to demonstrate a conservative
financial strategy and remain committed to an independent governance structure.
Ratings could be upgraded if Expedia Group maintains its leading market
share among third party, hotelier, and airline online travel
websites, returns to consistent profitable organic revenue growth
with operating margins in excess of 20%, and Moody's expects
the company to adhere to conservative financial policies, including
adjusted leverage being sustained below 3.0x. Ratings could
be downgraded if Expedia Group's competitive position weakens materially,
financial policies become more aggressive, or the impact of COVID-19
results in adjusted debt to EBITDA rising above 3.25x for an extended
period.
Rating Actions
Issuer -- Expedia Group, Inc.
Moody's affirmed the following ratings:
....Senior Unsecured Gtd. Global Notes
-- affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Gtd. Euro notes
-- affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Gtd. Notes -
affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
Outlook -- Changed to Negative from Positive
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Expedia Group, Inc., based in Seattle, WA,
is a leading online travel agency (OTA) with properties including Expedia.com,
Hotels.com, trivago, Vrbo, Egencia, Orbitz
Worldwide, Inc., Travelocity, and Hotwire.com.
Carl Salas
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
