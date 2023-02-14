Moody's affirms Expedia's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook changed to positive

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured rating for Expedia Group, Inc. (Expedia or the Company). The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The company has recovered from the lows of the pandemic with revenue, EBITDA and FCF nearly matching or exceeding 2019 levels. Further, its most important business segments including retail and lodging have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are expected to grow organically. Profitability (Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins) has also recovered and should improve further as management continues to execute its strategy to simplify its business, streamline its cost structure, consolidate the technology stack into a single, cloud-platform, and unify its brand and marketing. Additionally, Moody's expects organic EBITDA growth, combined with significant annual free cash flow of up to $3 billion to be supportive levers to reduce leverage over the next 12-18 months.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Expedia Group, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Expedia Group, Inc.'s (Expedia or the Company) credit profile benefits from its leading market position as an online travel agency (OTA) with valuable brands. It has good scale (approximately $11.7 billion in revenue at year end 2022) and achieves a relatively strong and predictable take rate in the low teens percent rate of bookings, driven by organic secular demand for online travel services. Expedia has a conservative financial policy that balances the interest of creditors and shareholders.

Despite the strengths, the Company has a somewhat concentrated business, with about three quarters of revenue produced in the U.S., in retail, and in lodging. Growing competition and a still sub-optimal operating structure yields EBITDA margins in high teens range (Moody's adjusted), constrained by selling and marketing, and IT costs. The high mix of merchant bookings (generating more than half of revenues) leads to up-front cash collections that represent of a form of short-term, interest-free financing. During periods of stress, this source of cash can become a use as it was during the pandemic and require dependence on external financing if sufficient cash liquidity is not maintained.

Liquidity is supported by unrestricted cash and short-term investments totaling about $4.1 billion at the end of the last quarter (Q4). Together with a $2.5 billion undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF), the Company had about $6.6 billion in liquidity. If deferred merchant booking (DMB) obligations of approximately $7.1B were netted off, (which is also set aside to cover DMB), and restricted cash and deferred loyalty rewards were included, it would result in net liquidity of about $2.2 billion (cash including restricted plus RCF capacity less DMB obligations, excluding loyalty rewards). In addition, we expect the Company to generate up to $3.0 billion in free cash flow (FCF) over the next 12 months. Excluding the benefit of deferred merchant cash float, Moody's estimates FCF would be about approximately $1.5B. The Company's liquidity position also benefits from the lack of near-term debt maturities with the closest note due 2025. The company has comfortable headroom under the RCF which is subject to maintenance covenants including a maximum leverage test 4.5x at March 31, 2023 and 4.0x at June 2023 and thereafter.

The company's capital structure includes $6.2 billion in senior unsecured notes (including convertibles) at the end of 2022. All funded debt instruments are guaranteed by the Company and certain of the Company's material domestic subsidiaries.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a neutral-to-low credit impact (CIS-2) on Expedia's rating. The CIS score reflects the company's neutral- to-low environmental and governance risk, and moderately negative social risk. The social score incorporates moderate risk in customer relations and human capital.

Environmental risk is neutral-to-low (E-2). The company is an Online Travel Agency that allows consumers to book a range of activities, primarily lodging. Its assets include a portfolio of brands, intellectual property, software and technology, and human capital. The delivery of its services is mostly dependent on communication networks. Due to the nature of the business, it has limited exposure to physical climate risks, carbon transition, water management, natural capital, or waste and pollution.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3). The company has a very large number of customers and their personal data. When acting in a merchant capacity, processing payments, the Company is privy to sensitive and confidential financial information. As a result, data privacy is a risk with the potential for a cyber breach and loss of information which can have negative implications on the Company's brand, reputation, and customer relations. Additionally, the company's advanced technology solutions and highly digital offerings requires a significantly large workforce of highly educated employees with sophisticated skill sets and knowledge. The supply for this human capital is limited and demand is high.

Governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2). The score reflects conservative financial strategy and risk management policies, and a commitment to investment grade ratings. Management credibility and track record is good, the organizational structure does not have a high degree of complexity, and there are no material compliance or reporting issues. However, the company does have a degree of concentrated ownership with the largest shareholder (Barry Diller) controlling approximately 27% of the voting shares (as of April 2022) through a dual class structure. Additionally, only half of the board directors are independent.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that bookings will rise to near $115 billion by 2024 at a take rate near 12%, producing revenue of at least $13.5 billion. EBITDA margins will be at least high teens percent, yielding EBITDA of $2.2-$2.3 billion. FCF will be up to $3.0 billion, supported by DMB cash float. FCF will be about $1.5 billion without the contribution of DMB cash float. FCF to debt will rise to at least low 40%, but range near 20% excluding the contribution of deferred merchant cash float. Moody's believes the company can delever to under 3x (Moody's gross debt/EBITDA) from EBITDA growth and further towards 2.5x if a portion of FCF is used for debt repayment.

Moody's outlook assumes Expedia will remain committed to an investment grade rating, demonstrate a consistent and disciplined financial strategy with a balanced approach to capital allocation, and strong liquidity with good coverage of deferred merchant obligations.

Note: All figures above are based on Moody's baseline scenario, and adjusted over the next 12-18 months, unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Expedia maintains a disciplined financial policy with strong liquidity, with good coverage of DMB at all times, sustains leverage below 2.5x on a Moody's adjusted basis, sustains a balanced approach to capital allocation, and experiences consistent and profitable organic revenue growth.

The ratings could be downgraded if Expedia's financial policy becomes more aggressive, with financial leverage sustained above 3.25x on a Moody's adjusted basis, liquidity deteriorates materially, capital allocation is not balanced, or operating performance weakens materially and on a sustained basis such that scale, market position, or profitably is significantly diminished.

Expedia's organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product and Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. Expedia is publicly traded on the Nasdaq (ticker EXPE). The largest shareholder is Barry Diller who controls about 27% of the voting shares (as of April 2022) of the Company. Revenues for 2022 were approximately $11.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

