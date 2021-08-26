Moody's affirms Explorer Pipeline's Baa2 long-term issuer rating; stable outlook

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Explorer Pipeline Company's
(Explorer) Baa2 long-term issuer rating. The rating outlook
is stable.
"Explorer Pipeline's volumes have recovered in 2021 after
suffering from a slump that started in the second quarter 2020 as a result
of the coronavirus pandemic," stated James Wilkins,
Moody's Vice President. "Its flexible distribution
policy during the period of low funds from operations has supported leverage
metrics and its liquidity."
The following summaries the ratings activity.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Explorer Pipeline Company
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Explorer Pipeline Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Explorer's Baa2 issuer rating is supported by its long-track record
of delivering petroleum products throughout the Midwest United States
as the owner and operator of critical petroleum pipeline infrastructure.
It has benefited from a stable cash flow profile due to relatively consistent
product demand, a fee-based revenue stream, and low
capital expenditure requirements. Transported volumes did decline
meaningfully during the coronavirus pandemic, but in the second
quarter 2021, volumes rebounded with increased economic activity
associated with the re-opening of the US economy to levels above
the three year average volumes transported in the second quarters of 2017-2019.
From Q2 2020 to Q1 2021, lower transported volumes resulted in lower
cash flow generation, but a flexible distribution policy meant the
company was not forced to take on debt to maintain payouts to owners.
Leverage (debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7x as of June 30, 2021)
remains low for a Baa2-rated midstream company. Although
Explorer's shareholders do not directly guarantee any of Explorer's obligations,
their financial strength gives support to Explorer's rating.
Explorer's long-term credit profile is constrained by its focused
asset base, relatively small-scale in terms of cash flow
and assets, and historically high dividend payout policy.
In addition, while Explorer is not directly exposed to commodity
price risk, other variables, such as the health of the economy,
petroleum product pricing, refining market dynamics, and Canadian
oil sands fundamentals, can impact volumes. The company's
asset base is mature and exposed to long-term secular declines
in US gasoline demand and potentially weaker diluent demand from Canada.
While Moody's expects Explorer to utilize debt to fund a portion of its
future growth projects, these projects are likely to be fairly modest
in size and leverage metrics are expected to remain supportive for the
rating, with debt/EBITDA at well under 3.0x.
Explorer has a good liquidity profile, reflecting stable cash flow
and availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility
due in August 2023. The company is able to generate sufficient
cash flow to cover modest maintenance capital expenditures and distributions
to owners. Explorer may fund a portion of its growth capital with
debt, but growth projects will be modest in size. It must
make debt amortization payments annually, and the next meaningful
maturity is in 2023. There were $38.3 million of
borrowings outstanding as of June 30, 2021, under the revolving
credit agreement. The bank facility has same-day borrowing
availability and borrowings are not subject to a general material adverse
change clause (borrowings are subject to a litigation and environmental
material adverse effect clause). At June 30, 2021,
the company was in compliance with its bank revolver and advancing term
loan financial covenants: a maximum leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA)
of 5.0x and a minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA/interest)
of 3.0x. Explorer is also subject to certain stricter covenants
associated with its long-term private placement debt including
a maximum 4.0x debt/EBITDA requirement (as defined). As
of June 30, 2021, Explorer's debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.6x
and interest coverage was 18.5x (as calculated for covenant compliance
purposes). Moody's expects Explorer to remain well in compliance
with its financial covenants through 2022.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the
pipeline's volumes will continue to improve over 2020 levels with
revenue supported by its strategic owners and contracted volumes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
A ratings upgrade of Explorer's rating is unlikely because of the company's
modest size for the rating and practice of paying out substantially all
of its earnings as dividends. However, an upgrade could be
considered if the company is able to increase its asset scale and market
diversification while maintaining a debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.
A ratings downgrade of Explorer's rating could occur if the company suffers
material earnings volatility that results in heightened leverage (Debt/EBITDA
over 3.0x) and covenant tightness. In addition, financing
large growth projects with material amounts of debt could also result
in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Explorer Pipeline Company, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma,
is a privately owned, FERC regulated interstate transporter of petroleum
products.
