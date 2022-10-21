Moody's affirms Export-Import Bank of Malaysia's A3 ratings

Singapore, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 foreign currency senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (MEXIM) and the bank's (P)A3 foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating.

Moody's has also affirmed MEXIM's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b2.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the A3 backed foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating and the (P)A3 backed foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating of EXIM Sukuk Malaysia Berhad, MEXIM's wholly owned subsidiary.

The outlook on the ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's credit profile will not change significantly over the next 12 to 18 months.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed MEXIM's A3 long-term ratings because the rating agency maintains its assumption that MEXIM will receive a "very high" level of support from the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable) in times of need. Such an assumption results in eight notches of uplift above the bank's b2 BCA.

Moody's assumption of a very high probability of public support for MEXIM is based on the bank's government ownership, the strong track record of receiving support, MEXIM's status as a development financial institution in Malaysia, and its policy role in providing financial services to Malaysian trade-oriented companies and cross-border businesses.

Moody's classifies MEXIM as a government-related issuer (GRI). As a result of the application of the corresponding rating methodology, MEXIM's A3 supported ratings benefit from a multi-notch uplift above its b2 BCA.

AFFIRMATION OF BCA

The affirmation of MEXIM's b2 BCA reflects the bank's weak asset quality and profitability that are mitigated by the bank's strong capital and stable liquidity.

MEXIM's asset quality will remain weak because of the bank's concentration in large accounts that renders the bank vulnerable to large defaults, which will likely remain so over the next 12 to 18 months as increases in interest rates and the economic slowdown weaken borrowers' payment capacity. MEXIM's nonperforming loan ratio stood at around 40% over the past two years, reflecting the developmental role of the bank and its exposure to high risk credits. Moody's also expects MEXIM to post losses over the next 12 to 18 months due to higher funding and credit costs.

MEXIM's tangible common equity to total managed assets improved to 17.9% as of 31 December 2021 from 15.7% as of the end of 2020 and 13.9% as of the end of 2019, driven mainly by the contraction in its loan portfolio. However, Moody's expects MEXIM's capitalization to decline over the next 12 to 18 months because of expected net losses and the resumption of loan growth.

MEXIM's cash flow and funding, though modest, will remain stable. Liquidity has improved because of loan contractions, as reflected by the increase in debt maturities coverage to 171% as of the end of 2021 from 119% a year earlier. At the same time, liquid assets as a percentage of total assets remain adequate at 48.2% as of the end of 2021 and the bank has funding lines to cover short-term liquidity needs. While the bank is reliant on confidence-sensitive funds, refinancing risks are offset by its quasi-sovereign status.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given MEXIM's A3 foreign currency issuer rating is at the same level as Malaysia's A3 sovereign rating, the former is therefore unlikely to be upgraded unless the sovereign rating is upgraded, assuming MEXIM's standalone credit metrics remain robust.

Moody's could upgrade MEXIM's b2 BCA if the bank's asset quality improves significantly, while its other credit fundamentals remain stable.

Similarly, a downgrade of MEXIM's ratings is unlikely because of the stable outlook on the sovereign rating.

MEXIM's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's capitalization, which underpins its overall standalone credit profile, deteriorates significantly.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (MEXIM), headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, reported total assets of MYR7.8 billion ($1.9 billion) as of 31 December 2021.

EXIM Sukuk Malaysia Berhad, incorporated in Malaysia, is a wholly owned subsidiary of MEXIM. Its principal activity is to serve as MEXIM's fundraising vehicle.

