Moody's affirms FC Compassus' B3 CFR; upgrades first lien ratings to B2; outlook revised to positive

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed FC Compassus, LLC's ("Compassus") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the same time, Moody's upgraded the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to B2 from B3. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.

The upgrade of the first lien credit facility rating reflects Compassus' issuance of a $75 million second lien senior secured term loan (unrated), and the loss absorption provided by this new, junior debt in the capital structure. Proceeds from this debt issuance and approximately $64 million of new equity from its equity sponsors were used to fund the purchase a 50% ownership share in Ascension at Home for approximately $130 million, which closed in July.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Compassus will be able to successfully integrate Ascension at Home and reap the associated benefits of greater scale, and broader service offering in the rapidly growing home health and infusion sectors. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that company's position as Ascension Health Alliance's ("Ascension") exclusive preferred provider of hospice services will result in improved profitability, supporting gradual deleveraging with debt/EBITDA approaching the five times range in the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: FC Compassus, LLC:

Sr. Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facilities, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FC Compassus, LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FC Compassus, LLC:

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects the company's moderate absolute size, the presence of considerable competition in a fragmented industry and high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 5.7x for the LTM period ended June 30, 2020 (on Moody's adjusted basis). The rating also reflects Compassus' high revenue concentration from Medicare and various state Medicaid programs (combined roughly 88% of total revenue) and the increasing regulatory oversight of the industry. Moody's expects that there will be continued focus by the government on implementing measures to contain health care costs, as well as regulations around improving reporting quality and compliance, which may unfavorably impact Medicare reimbursement over the next few years. Financial strategies are somewhat aggressive, as acquisitions will supplement organic growth, which may be funded by debt and create integration risks.

The rating is supported by anticipated synergy realization from Compassus being designated as Ascension's exclusive preferred provider of hospice service, across its footprint nationwide. Moody's also believes that hospice, home health, and infusion services should benefit from favorable long term growth prospects that are driven by aging demographics and growing awareness of the benefits of services for patient experience and reducing health care costs. Demand for these services has been somewhat negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has constrained some patient demand and raised costs. In addition, Moody's anticipates that Compassus' capital expenditures will remain modest and that the company will generate positive free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a rating upgrade if the company is able to profitably increase its scale, diversify its payor base, and maintain financial and acquisition policies that support debt/EBITDA below 5.5 times, and free cash flow to debt of at least 5%, on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also be dependent upon company's ability to successfully execute on its preferred provider role of hospice services for Ascension, nationwide.

The ratings could be downgraded if a weakening of operating cash flow or increase in investment needs leads to negative free cash flow, or if the company's liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if acquisitions or shareholder distributions lead to significant deterioration in its credit metrics. Declining admissions, challenges integrating Ascension at Home, or an adverse impact from changes in the regulatory environment, such as a reduction in reimbursement rates, could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Compassus is among the nation's largest private independent hospice operators. Prior to the acquisition of Ascension at Home, the company provided care to over 8,500 patients via 86 programs and 143 hospice and 3 home health locations across 29 states. In July, Compassus purchased an ownership share in Ascension at Home, a provider of services primarily in home health, but also hospice and infusion therapy, across 34 home health and 22 hospice locations. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 the company generated pro forma net revenues of approximately $726 million. Compassus is owned by equity sponsor TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. and Ascension TowerBrook Healthcare Opportunities, L.P., a co-investment vehicle, of which Ascension Capital is the sole limited partner.

