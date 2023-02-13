Moody's affirms FIS' senior unsecured rating of Baa2; outlook stable

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s ("FIS") senior unsecured rating of Baa2 and P-2 commercial paper rating following FIS' announcement that it will separate its Merchant Solutions business in a tax-free spin-off transaction. This transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months. The rating outlook is stable.

Governance considerations, specifically management's public commitment to an investment grade rating and a long term leverage target for post spin-off FIS ("RemainCo") of 2.8x debt/EBITDA (about 3x on a Moody's adjusted basis), are a key driver of the rating affirmation. Moody's expects the company will prioritize debt repayment over share repurchases until it reaches its target leverage.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The separation of the Merchant Solutions segment, which was largely acquired with the Worldpay acquisition in 2019, will result in a smaller scale company with a less diversified business profile and reduced growth prospects. Given that the integration of Worldpay was completed last year, Moody's views the risk of separation related issues as relatively low. Moody's expects the company to establish necessary commercial partnerships with post-spin Worldpay to minimize the dis-synergies.

Post spin-off, the remaining businesses will have combined revenue of approximately $9.7 billion, consisting of the banking segment (about 70% of RemainCo) and the capital markets segment (about 30%). RemainCo benefits from a leadership position in banking and capital markets technology. Both segments have demonstrated stability over the long term, supported by the mission critical nature of the technology to customer operations, long term contracts and a high proportion of recurring revenue. Secular tailwinds, such as investments in digital banking capabilities and growth in bank assets, will support mid-single digit growth over the medium term. However, over the next 12-18 months, Moody's projects RemainCo to grow revenue in the low single digits as macroeconomic uncertainty results in elongated sales cycles and as its revenue model continues to shift to SaaS from on-premise licenses. Moody's anticipates that FIS' Enterprise Transformation Program (ETP) will contribute to gradual margin expansion and support free cash flow generation in 2024. The financial technology industry is characterized by rapid technology evolution and an intense competitive environment. The company will need to continue to make investments to maintain leadership, which will likely offset some of the benefits of ETP.

FIS' ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting neutral-to-low governance risks (G-2) with the expectation of conservative financial policies and moderately negative social risks (S-3) as a result of cybersecurity risks and dependence on highly skilled technology talent.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained organic growth and profitability and the expectation that RemainCo will reduce its leverage to 2.8x on a company's basis (around 3x on a Moody's adjusted basis) in less than 18 months post close of the transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if FIS generates solid revenue and profitability growth and sustains leverage around 2x with a balanced financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or margins decline, or if Moody's adjusted leverage is expected to sustain materially above 3x.

With 2022 revenue of approximately $9.75 billion pro forma for the Merchant Solutions spin-off, FIS is a leading global diversified financial technology company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariya Moore

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

