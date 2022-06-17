Moody's affirms FLAR's Aa2 rating, maintains stable outlook

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas' (FLAR's) long-term issuer rating at Aa2, its short-term issuer rating at P-1, and maintained the stable outlook.

The key drivers for the affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 rating are the following:

1) FLAR's intrinsic financial strength remains very strong, supported by ample capital buffers, very high liquidity and an absence of debt;

2) The incorporation of Chile (A1 negative) as an associated member central bank increases the strength of member support, while the concomitant increase in paid-in capital will further buffer FLAR's capital position and its lending capacity.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FLAR will maintain a capital buffer larger than that of similarly-rated peers to compensate for risks from the inherent concentration and the nature of FLAR's activity as a lender of last resort in a balance of payments crisis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aa2 RATING

STRONG INTRINSIC FINANCIAL STRENGTH, REFLECTED IN AMPLE CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS AND ABSENCE OF DEBT

The first driver for the rating affirmation are FLAR's very strong financial metrics. FLAR has a robust level of paid-in capital of $2.8 billion or 72.3% of the total authorized capital of $3.9 billion at end-2021. FLAR's leverage ratio, calculated as assets to useable equity (an indicator of how much capital is available to cover the assets from which risks typically arise) was 68% at end-2021, which compares favorably to the median for 'Aa'-rated peers of 214% in 2020. FLAR's low leverage reflects its business profile as a lender of last resort to its members, which differs from most other supranationals. Given this mission, FLAR must be able to lend quickly to shareholders facing external liquidity pressures. As a consequence, Moody's capital adequacy assessment reflects a potentially quicker rise in overall lending volumes than what Moody's would typically assume for other supranationals. FLAR's loan portfolio also carries inherently higher concentration risk, reflecting its relatively narrower member base. FLAR had only one outstanding loan by the end of 2021.

FLAR does not have any debt outstanding, and loan disbursements are expected to be limited in the very near term, while its liquid assets provide very strong coverage given that the vast majority of its assets (96.1%) are highly liquid treasury portfolio assets. FLAR also serves as a depository institution for mainly official financial entities, including member central banks. Consequently, FLAR has substantial net inflows of liquidity rather than outflows, leading to the strongest score on available liquid resources among all rated supranationals.

INCORPORATION OF CHILE AS AN ASSOCIATED MEMBER CENTRAL BANK INCREASES STRENGTH OF MEMBER SUPPORT, WHILE BUFFERING CAPITAL POSITION AND LENDING CAPACITY

The second driver for the rating affirmation is Chile's incorporation as an associated member central bank in February 2022, bringing a higher-rated central bank into the institution. The Central Bank of Chile's total contribution to FLAR will reach $558.6 million, which includes $500 million in paid-in capital and an additional $58.6 million special contribution to institutional reserves.

In addition to buffering FLAR's capital position and increasing its lending capacity, FLAR adds a higher-rated member with a better ability to provide support, such that Moody's assessment of the overall ability of members to support FLAR has been enhanced. As a result of Chile's membership, FLAR's authorized capital increases to $4.4 billion in 2022 from $3.9 billion as of the end of 2021 and paid-in capital to $3.3 billion in 2022 from $2.8 billion as of the end of 2021. Additionally, FLAR's lending capacity will rise to $9.1 billion from $7.7 billion before the addition of Chile.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FLAR will maintain a capital buffer larger than that of its similarly-rated peers to compensate for risks from the inherent concentration and the nature of FLAR's lending activity. Moreover, Moody's expects that capital and liquidity indicators that underpin FLAR's intrinsic financial strength are likely to remain resilient to continued volatility in global financial markets and that new loans will continue to be managed prudently.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

FLAR's credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) reflecting neutral-to-low exposures to environmental, social and governance risks. Moody's assessment of only limited member support for the entity limits FLAR's resilience to ESG risks that could potentially evolve in the future.

FLAR's environmental issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2) reflecting its limited exposure to environmental risks given its infrequent lending to member countries' central banks. FLAR's main role as an asset manager translates into very limited direct lending exposure as the majority of its portfolio is invested in highly liquid short-term securities. As such, exposure to environmental risks is limited for FLAR.

FLAR's social issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (S-2). Given its mandate, FLAR's issuer profile shows very limited exposure to risks captured under our social risk categories and neither benefits nor suffers from exposure to social risks.

FLAR's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). This balances FLAR's strong compliance and reporting standards and credible management practices, with a moderately negative financial strategy and risk management score that reflects the effect of nonperforming assets as a result of the nonaccrual on its Venezuela exposure in 2019, which has since been resolved and that led to a small contraction of FLAR's balance sheet in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise from the incorporation of additional and highly rated non-borrowing shareholders, resulting in a substantially higher weighted median shareholder rating and large amounts of paid-in or callable capital that ensure that the supranational does not incur any debt liabilities.

Downward pressure on the rating would arise if a new NPA were to be incurred or if the policy for resolving the delinquent Venezuela loan were to be applied once more, which would signal a weakening of FLAR's preferred creditor status among members. A substantial increase in borrowing, either for the purposes of increasing FLAR's lending capacity or as a result of the need to replenish resources because of a simultaneous and protracted balance-of-payments crisis in several of FLAR's member countries, which is not compensated by a significant increase in usable equity, would strain the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

