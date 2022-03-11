Moody's affirms FLY Leasing's ratings (B3 senior unsecured) and revises the outlook to negative

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) affirmed the B1 corporate family and B3 senior unsecured ratings of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY). Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 backed term loan ratings of FLY's subsidiaries, Fly Funding II S.a.r.l. and Fly Willow Funding Limited. Moody's changed the outlooks on all three companies to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.

....Gtd First lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: Fly Willow Funding Limited

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fly Leasing Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Fly Funding II S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Fly Willow Funding Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FLY's outlook was changed to negative from stable based on Moody's reduced expectation that FLY will be able to improve in the next 18 months its elevated debt-to-EBITDA leverage, which stood at 9.2x based on trailing-12 months' earnings through 31 September 2021. Moody's now anticipates that Fly's debt to EBITDA leverage will remain elevated due to higher than expected debt levels in absolute terms as well as the potential for lower earnings. While Moody's believes that FLY's exposure to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is limited and in line with the majority of aircraft lessor peers, given its lower earnings basis, even a moderate decline in lease collections would keep its leverage elevated. Additionally, FLY does not currently have any committed sources of external liquidity and would have to rely on additional debt or equity raising to preserve a certain level of cash buffer ($112 million as of 31 September 2021).

Moody's affirmation of FLY's ratings considered Moody's baseline expectation that global air travel will recover toward 2019 levels through 2023, despite the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Moody's anticipates that any decline in air travel demand will most likely be limited to the immediate region of the military conflict, but developments related to this military conflict are highly fluid and uncertain. Moody's said that aircraft lessors have the financial capacity to absorb moderate, temporary disruptions to operations and cash flow, however credit, asset and operating risk will rise in the sector if the military conflict is prolonged. Moody's also anticipates that some of these cash flow declines, including due to increased costs for repossession, maintenance and storage of aircraft, will be offset by income and maintenance reserve payments held by aircraft lessors from airline lessees per the lease contracts.

The majority of FLY's fleet is comprised of modern narrow-body aircraft used primarily in domestic and regional travel, which, Moody's believes, has better prospects of improved volumes as air travel demand continues to recover. Moody's also believes that the gradual recovery will improve the environment for its owner, an affiliate managed by Carlyle Aviation Partners (Carlyle Aviation), to better place aircraft assets as leases mature, and for more favorable outcomes from asset sales. Carlyle Aviation has a long and broad experience of aircraft management throughout the aircraft life cycle, and currently has a fleet of 308 aircraft.

Constraints on Fly's rating include its high airline concentrations compared to rated peers, its higher reliance on secured funding that encumbers its fleet and limits financial and operational flexibility, and its lack of committed access to alternate liquidity.

The Ba3 ratings for secured term loan obligations reflect the security in the aircraft as well as the benefit of loss absorption cushion provided by the unsecured notes obligations in the consolidated liability waterfall. The $400 million senior unsecured notes due October 15th, 2024 are rated at B3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if FLY's revenue and earnings improve, such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage improves to below 7.0x on a sustained basis as well as if the company's liquidity position improves, including its ability to maintain positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if FLY suffers further deterioration in revenue and earnings or if its capital or liquidity profile weaken as a result of a customer loss or business disruption, including greater than expected impact from the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or disposes of aircraft assets on unfavorable terms. Also, expectations of a sustained negative free cash flow may result in a downgrade.

Incorporated in Bermuda, FLY Leasing Limited (FLY) is a lessor of commercial aircraft and engines owned by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation as of August 2021. As of 30 September 2021, the company had 76 aircraft and seven engines on lease and 4 aircraft off-lease and had total assets of $2.9 billion.

Carlyle Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager with assets under management of $10.2 billion which owns and manages a fleet of 308 aircraft.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

