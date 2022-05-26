Moody's affirms FMC Baa2 senior unsecured rating, stable outlook

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed FMC Corporation's (FMC) Baa2 senior unsecured rating and P-2 short-term rating. The rating outlook is stable.

"The affirmation reflects our expectations that management will manage its balance sheet and share repurchases in line with its long-term leverage target," said Anastasija Johnson, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FMC Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Delaware Economic Development Authority

....Backed Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: New Jersey Economic Development Authority

....Backed Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Power County Industrial Development Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Sweetwater (County of) WY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FMC Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects FMC's scale and market position as the fifth largest global provider of agricultural chemicals, new product research and development capabilities and a diversified portfolio of patented or trademarked products, which ensures strong volume growth and EBITDA margins. The company has recently reaffirmed its guidance for a 7% sales growth to $5.25-$5.55 billion and a 6% EBITDA growth between $1.32-$1.48 billion, as it continues to improve pricing, offsetting cost increases, with a limited impact from exiting the Russian operations. The rating benefits from the company's diversity across geographic regions and various crops with concentration in higher value crops as well as broad manufacturing asset base. FMC's credit profile is further supported by management's commitment to solid investment-grade rating (Baa2 or higher) and expectations that it would manage share repurchases within it stated leverage target of 2.5 times (approximately 2.7 times on a Moody's adjusted basis).

The credit profile is constrained by leverage above its own targets due to a typical seasonal working capital build as well as higher costs and prices (3.0x in the twelve months ended March 2021). We expect further working capital expansion in the second quarter related to the agricultural cycle before returning to more normalized levels by the end of the year. The credit profile is constrained by exposure to the weather dependent agricultural market, seasonality and gradual patent expirations for its key insecticide products. The patent expiration and increased competition from generic formulation is offset by management's efforts to grow its new product portfolio and long-term agreements with other agricultural chemical manufacturers to extend its sales from the key insecticide products. Although input costs have risen for farmers, crop prices are also substantially higher supporting demand for agricultural chemicals. There was a shift to generic products when commodity crop prices were low and farmer incomes were squeezed, and if higher costs impact farmer incomes we could see a similar trend. However, agricultural chemical producers are in general more insulated from the cyclical changes in the economy. Even at the lower end of the company's expectations, we expect the company to return metrics in line with its target as working capital is normalized. We also expect the company to lower its targeted share repurchases if free cash flow projection is dragged down by working capital use. We expect FMC to have good liquidity.

The Prime-2 short-term rating reflects FMC's good liquidity profile supported by generally steady positive cash from operations and a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that backstops its commercial paper program. The company had $365 million of cash as of March 31, 2022, most of it held outside the U.S., but the company can repatriate a large share without significant tax penalties. The company typically funds its short-term liquidity needs in the commercial paper market with $840.6 million outstanding at the end of March. The company had $499.8 million of availability under its revolving credit facility after $159.6 million letters of credit outstanding. The company has extended its revolving maturity to 2026. The revolver can be increased to $2.25 billion subject to certain conditions and limitations. The company builds working capital in the first calendar quarter due to the seasonality of the agricultural markets and releases working capital throughout the year. There are no large near-term maturities until 2024, and we expect the company to repay or refinance this debt. The company was in compliance with all covenants as of March 31, 2021 with leverage of 3.07 times versus the maximum leverage of 3.5 times and interest coverage of 10.21 times versus the covenant level of 3.5 times. The company is expected to maintain adequate cushion under its covenants and has been able to amend the covenant cushion in the past.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

As a manufacturer of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides,, FMC faces high credit risks related to environmental and social factors because of high toxicity level of its products, however, its products are highly regulated. There is also increasing regulatory pressure to reduce pesticide usage, e.g., EU's Green Deal, and discontinue the use of some older chemistries and replace them with newer less harmful molecules. Moody's believes the company has established expertise in complying with these risks and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. In addition, the company has a pipeline of new active ingredients that, if successful, should be able to help the company to continue to grow even as older chemistries are discontinued.

FMC also has environmental liabilities related to legacy operations. The company estimates its potential environmental obligations at $514.6 million as of end of 2021 and it has accrued $415.9 million of environmental liabilities on the balance sheet, related to a number of its former cites including Pocatello, Idaho and Middleport, New York. Environmental spending related to Pocatello and Middlepoint settlements after 2022 are not material relative to cash flow generation. Total spending also includes ongoing asbestos-related personal injury litigation related to asbestos containing components installed in machinery or equipment manufactured or sold by discontinued operations.

FMC governance-related risks are neutral to low given its public company status, independent board of directors, detailed reporting requirements and financial policies that support an investment grade rating.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that FMC will continue to generate strong growth rates while prudently managing its cash returns to shareholders within its stated leverage targets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the company if it continues to generate organic sales and EBITDA growth in high single digits, increasing scale and improving credit metrics. The upgrade would require a sustained track record of leverage (Debt/EBITDA) closer to 2.0x, EBITDA margin above 25% and RCF/Debt above 25%.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-funded return of cash to shareholders and weaker operating performance resulted in an increase in debt/EBITDA above 2.8x on a sustained basis, with RCF to debt falling below 20% and EBITDA margin declining below 20%.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, FMC Corporation (FMC) is a pure-play agricultural chemicals producer with 23 production sites globally, including 5 in North America, 6 in EMEA, 10 in Asia and 2 in Latin America. The company has active ingredient manufacturing in Denmark, India, China and the U.S. The company had $5.2 billion of sales in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

