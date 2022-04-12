Moody's affirms F.N.B. Corporation's ratings (senior unsecured Baa2), outlook remains stable

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed all the ratings and assessments of F.N.B. Corporation and its lead bank, First National Bank of Pennsylvania (collectively referred to as FNB). The holding company has a senior unsecured debt rating of Baa2. The bank has long- and short-term deposit ratings of A2 and Prime-1, respectively, and a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1. The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: F.N.B. Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Pref. Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

.... Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba1

..Issuer: First National Bank of Pennsylvania

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: F.N.B. Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: First National Bank of Pennsylvania

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the baa1 BCA and ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of FNB's standalone credit profile, supported by the company's sound credit risk management and its good core deposit base resulting from its sustainable regional banking franchise, largely centered in Pennsylvania, with growing exposure in nearby states and the Carolinas. The affirmation also incorporates FNB's lower capitalization relative to same-rated peers and the company's elevated commercial real estate (CRE) concentration, which measured 270% of tangible common equity on a Moody's adjusted basis (TCE) as of 31 December 2021.

FNB's comprehensive, proactive credit risk management results in a strong asset risk profile. The company has maintained strong asset quality performance since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as indicated by its low problem loans/gross loans ratios of 0.6% as of 31 December 2021 and net charge-offs of just six basis points for all of 2021.

FNB's credit profile has showcased improvement in recent years due to the company's more conservative growth strategy than in the past. Previously, FNB's BCA and ratings incorporated the challenges stemming from the company's history of rapid expansion through acquisitions, which carry execution risks. Despite its acquisition of Howard Bancorp in January 2022, FNB has focused in recent years on organic loan growth, which has been in line with same-rated peers. In addition, management has publicly indicated that large, out-of-market, whole-bank acquisitions are no longer likely.

FNB's core banking franchise, largely centered in Pennsylvania but with growing exposure in nearby states and the Carolinas, has attracted a good core deposit base. The company's funding position benefits from a modest reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, and therefore the company has limited refinancing risk. Core deposits fully funded total loans as of 31 December 2021.

FNB's key credit challenge is its capitalization. Despite recent, gradual improvement, FNB's relatively low capitalization remains its weakest rating driver. As of 31 December 2021, the company's TCE/risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.5%, about 300 basis points below the median TCE ratio for similarly rated US peers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that FNB will maintain a strong asset risk profile, focusing on organic growth over large acquisitions, and that its capitalization will not materially weaken over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade FNB's BCA and ratings if the company maintains strong asset quality and improves its capitalization. A sustained improvement in FNB's funding and liquidity position could also lead to an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade FNB's BCA and ratings if management changes its strategic approach to growth by undertaking a large acquisition that poses elevated execution risks for creditors, if the company experiences deterioration in its asset quality beyond Moody's current expectations, or if capital weakens materially, reducing the company's ability to absorb unexpected losses.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

