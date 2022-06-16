Moody's affirms FNFA's Aa3 ratings with a stable outlook

Toronto, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the First Nations Finance Authority's (FNFA's) a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and affirmed its Aa3 issuer rating as well as Aa3 senior secured debt rating (2032 maturity bond), with a stable outlook. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the authority's remaining Aa3 debt ratings (2024, 2028 and 2030 maturity bonds) and amended the seniority designation on these bonds to senior secured from senior unsecured. All debt obligations continue to rank pari passu.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Nations Finance Authority

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Nations Finance Authority

.... Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Jun 1, 2032, Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (changed from Senior Unsecured) Jun 26, 2024, Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (changed from Senior Unsecured) Jun 1, 2028, Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (changed from Senior Unsecured) Jun 16, 2030, Affirmed Aa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

FNFA's Aa3 issuer and debt ratings reflect the strong operating performance, robust credit protection mechanisms and level of diversification of the borrowing pool.

FNFA conducts regular monitoring of the pool participants' credit quality and its ability to ensure borrowers' timely cash flow payment of debt service obligations. Debt service payments benefit from high levels of intercepted revenues which lead to strong interest coverage ratios and default tolerance scores, and growth in sinking funds which leads to increased investment returns. For FNFA, intercepted revenues at any given time provide at least 2x debt service coverage and 4x interest coverage. Significant liquidity reserves, including a sinking fund, debt reserve fund and a credit enhancement fund, with a combined total of nearly CAD250 million at FYE 2021 also provide notable credit protection to bond investors.

The rating also reflects FNFA's significant growth and diversity of pool composition. The number of borrowing first nations grew to 80 in April 2022 from only 13 borrowers in 2014. In Moody's view, the credit quality of the pool participants has remained consistent through this growth without a deterioration in asset quality, supported by a requirement for audited financial statements and robust onboarding, approval and monitoring practices.

The rating also takes into consideration FNFA's relatively short history of borrowing (first issuance was in 2014) and loan concentration to the top five borrowers, which stood at 38% in April 2022, which creates some loan concentration risk.

The amendment of the debt class description to senior secured from senior unsecured relating to FNFA's 2024, 2028 and 2030 maturity bonds reflects Moody's revised view that these bonds meet the definition of secured obligations, and bondholders benefit from a perfected security interest over all of FNFA's personal property. The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's view that the bond security does not warrant a rating differential relative to the issuer rating, which already reflects significant protection to bondholders through FNFA's inherent structural mechanisms, including intercepting pledged revenue from borrowing members, liquidity reserves and obligation of borrowing members to replenish the debt reserve fund without limit if needed. Moreover, FNFA only issues one class of debt.

The Aa3 rating for FNFA incorporates a BCA of a1, reflecting the credit elements discussed above, along with a strong assumption of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable).

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook on FNFA's rating reflects the stable institutional framework and governance structure, solid operating performance and Moody's expectation of continued diversification of its borrowing members.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material. FNFA's exposure to social risks is low. Social issues facing first nations such as poorer health, inadequate housing, lower income levels and higher unemployment rates compared to non-indigenous people in Canada do not directly impact FNFA's loan portfolio. Governance risks are material and overall governance risk is moderate. The institutional framework is strong with a stringent member onboarding process and strict guidelines on lending and monitoring borrowers' credit quality. The constantly changing borrower pool landscape presents some governance challenges, including administration capacity constraints evaluating a high volume of member applications while needing to monitor member credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A material improvement in the credit quality and default tolerance of the pool participants, together with improving diversity of the borrower member pool could lead to upward pressure on the rating. Evidence that continued growth of the member pool does not pose undue burden on FNFA's risk monitoring capability, which would support a strengthening opinion of FNFA's overall governance by Moody's, could also lead to upward rating pressure. Additional improvements in liquidity above Moody's current expectations could also result in upward rating pressure. Conversely, a deterioration of the credit quality and default tolerance, size and diversity of the participant pool (such as increased geographic or borrower concentration) could put downward pressure on the rating. A material weakening in liquidity and reserves, or indications of lower extraordinary support from the federal government including adverse changes to FNFA's Act would also result in downward rating pressure.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

