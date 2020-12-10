Moody's affirms FONPLATA's A2 rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Fondo Financiero para el Desarrollo de la Cuenca del Plata (FONPLATA) at A2. The outlook remains stable.

The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:

1. High capital adequacy, supported by a strong capital position and very strong asset performance, which will be sustained despite a gradual rise in leverage

2. Very strong liquidity position, but limited track record of market-based debt issuance

3. Membership support that reflects FONPLATA's relatively low weighted average shareholder rating, but high willingness of its members to provide support through callable capital

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that even as FONPLATA continues to leverage its balance sheet, its capital adequacy and liquidity position will remain strong, providing sufficient shock absorption capacity for the development bank to preserve its intrinsic financial strength. In addition, Moody's does not expect any material changes to shareholders' support of the institution in the coming years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE A2 RATING

HIGH CAPITAL ADEQUACY DESPITE GRADUAL RISE IN LEVERAGE

Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's capital adequacy balances the bank's very strong capital position and asset performance against lower development asset credit quality (DACQ) and rising leverage. Moody's expects FONPLATA's leverage ratio (development-related assets and treasury assets rated A3 and lower/usable equity) to continue to gradually rise as the bank expands its loan portfolio in response to increased borrower demand for its resources to help address the coronavirus pandemic shock and support longer-term regional development objectives.

FONPLATA's leverage ratio was about 52% in 2012, but has gradually increased to about 97% in 2019 as the bank expanded its lending activities in line with its redefined mission as a development bank. Moody's expects the leverage ratio to continue its gradual rise as lending outpaces installment payments of paid-in capital, driven by both increased demand for near-term emergency coronavirus pandemic support and longer-term economic and social development projects.

FONPLATA's DACQ will remain low, reflecting a high level of portfolio concentration to its relatively low-credit-quality borrowers, consistent with the bank's development mandate and regional role. Despite these portfolio challenges, Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have remained at zero over the past decade, one of the strongest asset performance ratios of all multilateral development banks (MDBs) rated by Moody's. Looking ahead, Moody's expects FONPLATA's asset performance to remain very strong, supported by the bank's strong risk management practices and preferred creditor status with public sector borrowers.

VERY STRONG LIQUITY POSITION, BUT LIMITED TRACK RECORD OF MARKET-BASED FUNDING

Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's liquidity and funding balances its very strong liquidity position with more limited access to market-based funding.

FONPLATA's limited, albeit rising, leverage and highly liquid treasury portfolio supports the bank's strong liquidity position. Although increased leverage and higher debt repayments will gradually lead to declines in the bank's liquidity ratios over the medium term, Moody's expects availability of liquid resources to remain strong relative to MDB peers, underpinned by a liquidity policy that requires the bank to hold the equivalent of 12 months of liquid assets to cover all financial obligations and disbursement commitments for a year. This helps to limit FONPLATA's exposure to potential market disruptions that might affect funding. In 2019, the bank's ratio of liquid assets to potential cash outflows over the next 18 months was estimated at around 190%. Under this liquidity metric, FONPLATA outperforms the A-rated MDB peer median of 119%.

FONPLATA's liquidity is also supported by a highly liquid treasury portfolio. Most of FONPLATA's treasury assets are in highly liquid and highly rated instruments, with about 85% rated A and above, with only 15% below A3, and only 7% non-investment grade in 2019. FONPLATA follows a conservative approach of using the lowest rating among the three main credit rating agencies when assessing the risk of their investments. Additionally, a vast majority of treasury assets are sovereign (62%) or MDB bonds (32%) with the remainder consisting of financial sector bonds.

FONPLATA's robust liquidity position is balanced against a weaker quality of funding from limited experience in international capital markets and a short track record of market-based debt issuance. Since the beginning of its new business strategy in 2016, FONPLATA has relied largely on member country central banks and other multilateral development institutions for funding. However, in March 2019 FONPLATA took a significant step toward expanding its funding base by issuing the first international bond in its history (for a total of CHF150 million). Moody's expects FONPLATA to gradually expand its funding base in the future, including through more market-based funding.

RELATIVELY LOW AVERAGE SHAREHOLDER RATING BALANCED BY STRONG WILLINGNESS TO SUPPORT

Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's member support as "medium" reflects the bank's relatively low weighted average shareholder rating of B2, which serves as an indicator of shareholders' ability to support, counterbalanced by a large cushion of contractual callable capital which demonstrates a high willingness of shareholders to support the bank, including an investment grade sovereign (Uruguay - Baa2 stable). As of 2019, FONPLATA's callable capital was equivalent to about 630% of its total debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects a balance of risks to the rating. Moody's expects that even as FONPLATA continues to leverage its balance sheet, its capital adequacy and liquidity position will remain strong and provide sufficient shock absorption capacity for the bank to preserve its intrinsic financial strength. Moody's incorporates the expectation of a gradual rise in leverage and decline in capital adequacy into its rating. Despite a high regional concentration of lending, Moody's expects that asset performance will remain very strong as future lending continues to benefit from the bank's preferred creditor status and focus on the public sector.

In addition, Moody's does not expect any material changes to shareholders' support of the bank in the coming years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material for FONPLATA's rating. Climate change can affect the projects that FONPLATA finances and is thus material to the bank's credit profile, as rising sea levels can affect important economic centers along the River Plate Basin and more severe weather events can damage infrastructure projects.

Social considerations are not material for FONPLATA 's rating. Moody's does not expect social risks affecting FONPLATA's borrowers to impact its financial strength.

Governance considerations are material. FONPLATA has a strong track record of transparent governance and has robust risk management guidelines that help support the bank's credit profile, as evidenced by its long history of zero non-performing assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would arise if: (1) the implementation of FONPLATA's growth and debt management strategies led to a much smaller decline in capital adequacy and liquidity indicators than Moody's anticipates; (2) the bank builds a track record of accessing more diversified funding sources, including through market-based debt issuance; and/or (3) the shareholder base expands to include highly rated investment grade members that would bolster the quality of shareholder support.

Downward pressure on the rating would arise if key capital and liquidity indicators were to deteriorate more significantly than anticipated, below the metrics of similarly rated peers, as a result of FONPLATA's growth strategy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

