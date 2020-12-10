Moody's affirms FONPLATA's A2 rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term
issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Fondo Financiero para el Desarrollo
de la Cuenca del Plata (FONPLATA) at A2. The outlook remains stable.
The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:
1. High capital adequacy, supported by a strong capital position
and very strong asset performance, which will be sustained despite
a gradual rise in leverage
2. Very strong liquidity position, but limited track record
of market-based debt issuance
3. Membership support that reflects FONPLATA's relatively
low weighted average shareholder rating, but high willingness of
its members to provide support through callable capital
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that even as FONPLATA
continues to leverage its balance sheet, its capital adequacy and
liquidity position will remain strong, providing sufficient shock
absorption capacity for the development bank to preserve its intrinsic
financial strength. In addition, Moody's does not expect
any material changes to shareholders' support of the institution in the
coming years.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE A2 RATING
HIGH CAPITAL ADEQUACY DESPITE GRADUAL RISE IN LEVERAGE
Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's capital adequacy balances
the bank's very strong capital position and asset performance against
lower development asset credit quality (DACQ) and rising leverage.
Moody's expects FONPLATA's leverage ratio (development-related
assets and treasury assets rated A3 and lower/usable equity) to continue
to gradually rise as the bank expands its loan portfolio in response to
increased borrower demand for its resources to help address the coronavirus
pandemic shock and support longer-term regional development objectives.
FONPLATA's leverage ratio was about 52% in 2012, but has
gradually increased to about 97% in 2019 as the bank expanded its
lending activities in line with its redefined mission as a development
bank. Moody's expects the leverage ratio to continue its
gradual rise as lending outpaces installment payments of paid-in
capital, driven by both increased demand for near-term emergency
coronavirus pandemic support and longer-term economic and social
development projects.
FONPLATA's DACQ will remain low, reflecting a high level of portfolio
concentration to its relatively low-credit-quality borrowers,
consistent with the bank's development mandate and regional role.
Despite these portfolio challenges, Non-Performing Assets
(NPAs) have remained at zero over the past decade, one of the strongest
asset performance ratios of all multilateral development banks (MDBs)
rated by Moody's. Looking ahead, Moody's expects
FONPLATA's asset performance to remain very strong, supported
by the bank's strong risk management practices and preferred creditor
status with public sector borrowers.
VERY STRONG LIQUITY POSITION, BUT LIMITED TRACK RECORD OF MARKET-BASED
FUNDING
Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's liquidity and funding balances
its very strong liquidity position with more limited access to market-based
funding.
FONPLATA's limited, albeit rising, leverage and highly liquid
treasury portfolio supports the bank's strong liquidity position.
Although increased leverage and higher debt repayments will gradually
lead to declines in the bank's liquidity ratios over the medium term,
Moody's expects availability of liquid resources to remain strong
relative to MDB peers, underpinned by a liquidity policy that requires
the bank to hold the equivalent of 12 months of liquid assets to cover
all financial obligations and disbursement commitments for a year.
This helps to limit FONPLATA's exposure to potential market disruptions
that might affect funding. In 2019, the bank's ratio of liquid
assets to potential cash outflows over the next 18 months was estimated
at around 190%. Under this liquidity metric, FONPLATA
outperforms the A-rated MDB peer median of 119%.
FONPLATA's liquidity is also supported by a highly liquid treasury
portfolio. Most of FONPLATA's treasury assets are in highly liquid
and highly rated instruments, with about 85% rated A and
above, with only 15% below A3, and only 7% non-investment
grade in 2019. FONPLATA follows a conservative approach of using
the lowest rating among the three main credit rating agencies when assessing
the risk of their investments. Additionally, a vast majority
of treasury assets are sovereign (62%) or MDB bonds (32%)
with the remainder consisting of financial sector bonds.
FONPLATA's robust liquidity position is balanced against a weaker
quality of funding from limited experience in international capital markets
and a short track record of market-based debt issuance.
Since the beginning of its new business strategy in 2016, FONPLATA
has relied largely on member country central banks and other multilateral
development institutions for funding. However, in March 2019
FONPLATA took a significant step toward expanding its funding base by
issuing the first international bond in its history (for a total of CHF150
million). Moody's expects FONPLATA to gradually expand its
funding base in the future, including through more market-based
funding.
RELATIVELY LOW AVERAGE SHAREHOLDER RATING BALANCED BY STRONG WILLINGNESS
TO SUPPORT
Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's member support as "medium"
reflects the bank's relatively low weighted average shareholder
rating of B2, which serves as an indicator of shareholders' ability
to support, counterbalanced by a large cushion of contractual callable
capital which demonstrates a high willingness of shareholders to support
the bank, including an investment grade sovereign (Uruguay -
Baa2 stable). As of 2019, FONPLATA's callable capital
was equivalent to about 630% of its total debt.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects a balance of risks to the rating. Moody's
expects that even as FONPLATA continues to leverage its balance sheet,
its capital adequacy and liquidity position will remain strong and provide
sufficient shock absorption capacity for the bank to preserve its intrinsic
financial strength. Moody's incorporates the expectation
of a gradual rise in leverage and decline in capital adequacy into its
rating. Despite a high regional concentration of lending,
Moody's expects that asset performance will remain very strong as
future lending continues to benefit from the bank's preferred creditor
status and focus on the public sector.
In addition, Moody's does not expect any material changes
to shareholders' support of the bank in the coming years.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material for FONPLATA's rating.
Climate change can affect the projects that FONPLATA finances and is thus
material to the bank's credit profile, as rising sea levels can
affect important economic centers along the River Plate Basin and more
severe weather events can damage infrastructure projects.
Social considerations are not material for FONPLATA 's rating.
Moody's does not expect social risks affecting FONPLATA's borrowers to
impact its financial strength.
Governance considerations are material. FONPLATA has a strong track
record of transparent governance and has robust risk management guidelines
that help support the bank's credit profile, as evidenced by its
long history of zero non-performing assets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating would arise if: (1) the implementation
of FONPLATA's growth and debt management strategies led to a much smaller
decline in capital adequacy and liquidity indicators than Moody's
anticipates; (2) the bank builds a track record of accessing more
diversified funding sources, including through market-based
debt issuance; and/or (3) the shareholder base expands to include
highly rated investment grade members that would bolster the quality of
shareholder support.
Downward pressure on the rating would arise if key capital and liquidity
indicators were to deteriorate more significantly than anticipated,
below the metrics of similarly rated peers, as a result of FONPLATA's
growth strategy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
