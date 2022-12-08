info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms FONPLATA's A2 rating, maintains stable outlook

08 Dec 2022

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of the Fondo Financiero para el Desarrollo de la Cuenca del Plata (FONPLATA) at A2. The outlook remains stable.

The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:

1. High capital adequacy with low leverage and very strong asset performance, despite a relatively low credit quality of the loan portfolio

2. Strong liquidity position with a good level of treasury assets to cover outflows and the gradual establishment of a track record of market-based debt issuance

3. Moderate shareholder support given the relatively low ratings of FONPLATA's shareholders, counterbalanced by a high cushion of callable capital

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that even as FONPLATA continues to leverage its balance sheet to grow its loan portfolio, its capital adequacy and liquidity position will remain broadly stable at current levels. In addition, Moody's does not expect any material changes to shareholders' support of the bank in the coming years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE A2 RATING

SUSTAINED HIGH CAPITAL ADEQUACY THROUGH A GRADUAL RISE IN LEVERAGE AND DESPITE A RELATIVELY LOW WEIGHTED AVERAGE BORROWER RATING

Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's capital adequacy of "a1" balances the development bank's very strong capital position and exceptional asset performance against relatively low development asset credit quality (DACQ) and steadily rising leverage. Moody's expects FONPLATA's leverage ratio (development-related assets and treasury assets rated A3 and lower/usable equity) to rise further in coming years as the bank continues to expand its loan portfolio to support its regional development objectives. FONPLATA's leverage ratio was very low at 52% in 2012, but increased to about 127% in 2021. The rise in leverage reflects the bank's expansion of lending activities in line with its redefined mission as a development bank in 2018, as well as an accelerated increase in development lending during the peak of the pandemic to support its member countries: Government of Argentina (Ca stable), Government of Bolivia (B2 negative), Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable), Government of Paraguay (Ba1 positive) and Government of Uruguay (Baa2 stable).

The credit quality of FONPLATA's loan portfolio is relatively weak and reflects a high level of portfolio concentration to its relatively low-credit quality sovereign borrowers, whose weighted average borrower rating is Caa1. Despite these portfolio challenges, Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have remained at zero over the past decade, one of the strongest asset performance ratios of all multilateral development banks (MDBs) rated by Moody's.

STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION AND GRADUAL ESTABLISHMENT OF TRACK RECORD OF MARKET-BASED DEBT ISSUANCE

Moody's overall assessment of FONPLATA's liquidity and quality of funding of "a3" balances its strong liquidity position with more limited, albeit improving, access to market-based funding. Although increased leverage and higher debt repayments will gradually lead to declines in the bank's liquidity ratios over the medium term, Moody's expects availability of liquid resources to remain strong relative to MDB peers. Moody's measures an MDB's availability of liquid resources as the percentage of liquid assets of estimated net cash outflows over a period of 18 months. With a ratio of about 162% in 2021, FONPLATA's liquid resources more than fully covered potential outflows and is assessed as "aa2." The bank's strong liquidity position is underpinned by a liquidity policy that requires it to hold the equivalent of 12 months of liquid assets to cover all financial obligations and disbursement commitments for a year. This helps limit FONPLATA's exposure to potential market disruptions that might affect funding.

FONPLATA's liquidity is also supported by a highly liquid treasury portfolio. Most of FONPLATA's treasury assets are in highly liquid and highly rated instruments, with about 91% rated A and above, with only 5% below A3 and the remainder in cash, as of June 2022. FONPLATA follows a conservative approach of using the lowest rating among two of the main credit rating agencies when assessing the risk of their investments. Additionally, a vast majority of treasury assets are sovereign or MDB bonds.

FONPLATA's robust liquidity position is balanced against a weaker quality of funding of "baa" from more limited experience in international capital markets and a relatively short track record of market-based debt issuance. Since the beginning of its new business strategy in 2016, FONPLATA has relied largely on non-market based sources of funding from member country central banks and other MDBs, as well as lines of credit from official and private sector sources, which it continues to develop. However, in March 2019 FONPLATA took a significant step toward expanding its funding base by issuing the first international bond in its history (for a total of CHF150 million) at a tenure of five years. In March and December 2021, it issued a second and third international bond for a total of CHF350 million, at tenures of five and a half and seven years, respectively.

Over time, more regular bond issuances in different markets and different currencies, along with the establishment of a track record of successful refinancing of maturing debt, could support an overall higher assessment of quality of funding.

MODERATE SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FROM RELATIVELY LOW AVERAGE SHAREHOLDER RATING COUNTERBALANCED BY HIGH CUSHION OF CALLABLE CAPITAL

Moody's assessment of FONPLATA's member support as "medium" reflects the bank's relatively low weighted average shareholder rating of B2, which serves as an indicator of shareholders' ability to support, counterbalanced by a large cushion of contractual callable capital which demonstrates a high willingness of shareholders to support the bank, including an investment grade sovereign (Uruguay). As of 2021, FONPLATA's callable capital was equivalent to about 180% of its total debt, resulting in a "aaa" assessment of contractual support.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects a balance of risks to the rating. Moody's expects that even as FONPLATA continues to leverage its balance sheet, its capital adequacy and liquidity position will remain strong and provide sufficient shock absorption capacity for the bank to preserve its intrinsic financial strength. Moody's incorporates the expectation of a gradual rise in leverage and decline in capital adequacy into its rating. Despite a high regional concentration of lending, Moody's expects that asset performance will remain very strong as future lending continues to benefit from the bank's preferred creditor status and focus on the public sector. In addition, Moody's does not expect any material changes to shareholders' support of the bank.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

FONPLATA's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and social risk, as well as sound governance.

FONPLATA's neutral-to-low environmental issuer profile score (E-2) reflects regional concentration among its five sovereign South American borrowers with moderately negative environmental exposure, balanced by a diversified lending portfolio in non-carbon intensive sectors and environmental project safeguards in line with global MDB standards.

FONPLATA's neutral-to-low social issuer profile score (S-2) reflects its strong customer relations with borrowers, along with a strong focus on responsible production that aligns with global MDB peers.

FONPLATA's neutral-to-low governance issuer profile score (G-2) reflects its prudent financial strategy and risk management practices, which is conducive to building its credibility and track record as the institution grows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would arise if the bank continues to build a track record of accessing more diversified funding sources, including through the broadening of market-based debt issuance into a variety of different international markets and currencies, along with the successful refinancing of maturing market-based debt. Expansion of the bank's shareholder base to include highly rated investment-grade members that would bolster the quality of shareholder support would provide additional support to the rating.

Downward pressure on the rating would arise if key capital and liquidity indicators were to deteriorate more significantly than expected, below the metrics of its peers with a similar rating, as a result of FONPLATA's growth strategy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

William Foster
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com