Moody's affirms FPC's Baa2 rating, outlook changed to stable

London, 29 July 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Federal Passenger Company JSC (FPC or the company), a virtual monopoly provider of long-distance passenger railway transportation in Russia. The outlook on FPC has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of FPC's rating with a stable outlook follows the concurrent affirmation of the Baa2 issuer rating with stable outlook of FPC's parent, Russian Railways Joint Stock Company (RZD), the 100% state-owned monopoly owner and operator of Russia's rail infrastructure, given the strong interlinkage between the companies.

The rating action also reflects the ongoing recovery in FPC's operating performance, which, along with its strong business profile, conservative financial policy, sound liquidity, and support from RZD and the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable), provides greater confidence in the company's ability to restore its credit profile in line with the current rating over the next two years after the unprecedented demand shock from the pandemic.

In particular, FPC's operations remain supported by its almost exclusive focus on domestic market, which proved more resilient during the pandemic, quickly reviving since summer 2020 as regional lockdown measures were eased, whereas restrictions on international destinations and state support measures boosted a shift to local tourism. As a result, after bottoming in April and May 2020, with around 80% drop, FPC's passenger turnover started to pickup already in June 2020 with a total decline of only around 49% in 2020 further reducing to around 20% in May 2021 compared with May 2019, despite intensified competition with air travel. Overall, while FPC's passenger turnover in 2021 will remain around 20% below the 2019 levels, the company expects its operations to fully restore already in 2022, although still subject to remaining uncertainties over future evolution of the pandemic.

FPC's improving operations will, in turn, underpin the recovery in the company's financial profile, which was substantially dented in 2020 well below Moody's initial expectations, with its adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow turning deeply negative, additionally strained by extensive contacted investments in new fleet and the absence of any material state support at the peak of the pandemic. The company, however, benefitted from the full-scale support from its parent, RZD, including (1) payment deferrals for infrastructure and locomotives (around RUB17.4 billion); (2) an increase in the equity injection to RUB20 billion from an initially budgeted RUB15 billion; and (3) RUB2 billion of compensation for a child summer transport discount.

In addition, while state aid for FPC in 2020 was limited to around RUB10 billion of low interest subsidised loans (including RUB4.6 billion already written off), in May 2021, the government finally approved RUB5.6 billion of additional subsidies for FPC to support affordable fares for long-haul rail travel in the regulated segment and the company's fleet renewal programme. Although relatively moderate in scale, together with an already budgeted RUB6.8 billion of regular subsidies for 2021, the new financial aid will fully compensate for losses from operations in the regulated segment further helping FPC to restore its EBITDA and operating cash flow generation to sound levels in 2021, though they will still remain below those in 2019. The company's concurrent commitment to increase its debt-financed investments in new fleet, which it initially prudently cut to the minimum levels possible, will, however, somewhat limit its deleveraging prospects for the year.

Overall, Moody's expects FPC's adjusted debt/EBITDA to improve in 2021 to around 4.0x and its reported net leverage to 3.5x with a return to an acceptable level for the current rating category in 2022-23, despite the company's persisting substantial investment needs. FPC's financial profile will also remain underpinned by its retained adherence to conservative financial policy with internally targeted net leverage of 2.5x and prudent approach to development strategy.

Although there is still a high degree of uncertainty around the evolution of the pandemic, Moody's incorporates in its assessment RZD's commitment to continue supporting the company in case of weaker than currently expected performance as well as the ongoing state support with new measures introduced in 2021 reinstating FPC's role as a strategic business for the country.

The significant deterioration in credit metrics in 2020 was also mitigated by FPC's ability to retain sound liquidity, which will remain strong in the next 12 months benefiting from the company's proactive liquidity management, a comfortable debt maturity profile, substantial available long-term credit facilities, and support measures from the parent including the established intergroup lending set-up with RZD.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on FPC mirrors the outlook on its parent, RZD, and reflects Moody's view that, despite the remaining uncertainties, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed for FPC, with the ongoing recovery in the passenger turnover, coupled with support measures from the parent and the state, driving stronger prospects of a return in credit metrics to the levels commensurate with the current rating over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short-term. In the longer-term, positive pressure could be exerted on FPC's rating if Moody's were to upgrade the Government of Russia's (Baa3 stable) and RZD's ratings, provided that there is also an improvement in the company-specific factors, including its operating and financial performance, supported by a proven track record of growth in passenger traffic and sustainable profitability, and subject to the company maintaining its adjusted debt/EBITDA at or below 2.5x and sound liquidity.

FPC's rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a downgrade of the sovereign rating or Russian Railways' rating; (2) a downward revision in Moody's assessment of the probability of the company receiving day-to-day or extraordinary support from the Russian government or RZD; or (3) increasing concerns over FPC' liquidity or standalone credit strength, including its ability to restore credit metrics towards the company's financial policy of reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x by 2023.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FPC is subject to the state oversight and regulations, including via RZD. The parent exercises full operating and strategic control over the company, with an established track record of a prudent approach to approving FPC's investment programme and consistent support to its conservative financial policy. In particular, while the company's internal maximum leverage target is set at reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x, FPC continues to target a more comfortable net leverage of around 2.0x once its operations are back to normal after the shock of the pandemic, which will remain one of the key guidance for the company when developing its capital spending plan.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113375. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Federal Passenger Company JSC (FPC) has a virtual monopoly in long-distance passenger railway transportation in Russia. RZD, the 100% state-owned monopoly owner and operator of Russia's rail infrastructure, owns 100% minus one share of FPC. FPC owns and operates its own fleet of passenger railcars, and rents locomotive traction services from Russian Railways. In 2020, FPC generated revenue of RUB131.3 billion and negative adjusted EBITDA of RUB20.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekaterina Lipatova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



David G. Staples

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

