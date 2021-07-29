Moody's affirms FPC's Baa2 rating, outlook changed to stable

London, 29 July 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 issuer
rating of Federal Passenger Company JSC (FPC or the company), a
virtual monopoly provider of long-distance passenger railway transportation
in Russia. The outlook on FPC has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's affirmation of FPC's rating with a stable outlook follows the
concurrent affirmation of the Baa2 issuer rating with stable outlook of
FPC's parent, Russian Railways Joint Stock Company (RZD),
the 100% state-owned monopoly owner and operator of Russia's
rail infrastructure, given the strong interlinkage between the companies.
The rating action also reflects the ongoing recovery in FPC's operating
performance, which, along with its strong business profile,
conservative financial policy, sound liquidity, and support
from RZD and the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable), provides greater
confidence in the company's ability to restore its credit profile
in line with the current rating over the next two years after the unprecedented
demand shock from the pandemic.
In particular, FPC's operations remain supported by its almost
exclusive focus on domestic market, which proved more resilient
during the pandemic, quickly reviving since summer 2020 as regional
lockdown measures were eased, whereas restrictions on international
destinations and state support measures boosted a shift to local tourism.
As a result, after bottoming in April and May 2020, with around
80% drop, FPC's passenger turnover started to pickup
already in June 2020 with a total decline of only around 49% in
2020 further reducing to around 20% in May 2021 compared with May
2019, despite intensified competition with air travel. Overall,
while FPC's passenger turnover in 2021 will remain around 20%
below the 2019 levels, the company expects its operations to fully
restore already in 2022, although still subject to remaining uncertainties
over future evolution of the pandemic.
FPC's improving operations will, in turn, underpin the
recovery in the company's financial profile, which was substantially
dented in 2020 well below Moody's initial expectations, with
its adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow turning deeply negative,
additionally strained by extensive contacted investments in new fleet
and the absence of any material state support at the peak of the pandemic.
The company, however, benefitted from the full-scale
support from its parent, RZD, including (1) payment deferrals
for infrastructure and locomotives (around RUB17.4 billion);
(2) an increase in the equity injection to RUB20 billion from an initially
budgeted RUB15 billion; and (3) RUB2 billion of compensation for
a child summer transport discount.
In addition, while state aid for FPC in 2020 was limited to around
RUB10 billion of low interest subsidised loans (including RUB4.6
billion already written off), in May 2021, the government
finally approved RUB5.6 billion of additional subsidies for FPC
to support affordable fares for long-haul rail travel in the regulated
segment and the company's fleet renewal programme. Although
relatively moderate in scale, together with an already budgeted
RUB6.8 billion of regular subsidies for 2021, the new financial
aid will fully compensate for losses from operations in the regulated
segment further helping FPC to restore its EBITDA and operating cash flow
generation to sound levels in 2021, though they will still remain
below those in 2019. The company's concurrent commitment
to increase its debt-financed investments in new fleet, which
it initially prudently cut to the minimum levels possible, will,
however, somewhat limit its deleveraging prospects for the year.
Overall, Moody's expects FPC's adjusted debt/EBITDA
to improve in 2021 to around 4.0x and its reported net leverage
to 3.5x with a return to an acceptable level for the current rating
category in 2022-23, despite the company's persisting
substantial investment needs. FPC's financial profile will
also remain underpinned by its retained adherence to conservative financial
policy with internally targeted net leverage of 2.5x and prudent
approach to development strategy.
Although there is still a high degree of uncertainty around the evolution
of the pandemic, Moody's incorporates in its assessment RZD's
commitment to continue supporting the company in case of weaker than currently
expected performance as well as the ongoing state support with new measures
introduced in 2021 reinstating FPC's role as a strategic business for
the country.
The significant deterioration in credit metrics in 2020 was also mitigated
by FPC's ability to retain sound liquidity, which will remain strong
in the next 12 months benefiting from the company's proactive liquidity
management, a comfortable debt maturity profile, substantial
available long-term credit facilities, and support measures
from the parent including the established intergroup lending set-up
with RZD.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on FPC mirrors the outlook on its parent, RZD,
and reflects Moody's view that, despite the remaining uncertainties,
the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed for FPC, with the
ongoing recovery in the passenger turnover, coupled with support
measures from the parent and the state, driving stronger prospects
of a return in credit metrics to the levels commensurate with the current
rating over the next two years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the short-term.
In the longer-term, positive pressure could be exerted on
FPC's rating if Moody's were to upgrade the Government of Russia's
(Baa3 stable) and RZD's ratings, provided that there is also
an improvement in the company-specific factors, including
its operating and financial performance, supported by a proven track
record of growth in passenger traffic and sustainable profitability,
and subject to the company maintaining its adjusted debt/EBITDA at or
below 2.5x and sound liquidity.
FPC's rating could be downgraded in case of (1) a downgrade of the
sovereign rating or Russian Railways' rating; (2) a downward revision
in Moody's assessment of the probability of the company receiving
day-to-day or extraordinary support from the Russian government
or RZD; or (3) increasing concerns over FPC' liquidity or standalone
credit strength, including its ability to restore credit metrics
towards the company's financial policy of reported net debt/EBITDA of
2.5x by 2023.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under
Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
FPC is subject to the state oversight and regulations, including
via RZD. The parent exercises full operating and strategic control
over the company, with an established track record of a prudent
approach to approving FPC's investment programme and consistent
support to its conservative financial policy. In particular,
while the company's internal maximum leverage target is set at reported
net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x, FPC continues to target a more comfortable
net leverage of around 2.0x once its operations are back to normal
after the shock of the pandemic, which will remain one of the key
guidance for the company when developing its capital spending plan.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways
and Bus Companies Methodology published in January 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113375.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Federal Passenger Company JSC (FPC) has a virtual monopoly in long-distance
passenger railway transportation in Russia. RZD, the 100%
state-owned monopoly owner and operator of Russia's rail infrastructure,
owns 100% minus one share of FPC. FPC owns and operates
its own fleet of passenger railcars, and rents locomotive traction
services from Russian Railways. In 2020, FPC generated revenue
of RUB131.3 billion and negative adjusted EBITDA of RUB20.6
billion.
