Moody's affirms FR Flow's B3 CFR; changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of FR Flow Control Luxco 1 S.a r.l. (Flow Control), including the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and B3 senior secured debt rating. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from positive.

The affirmation of the ratings and outlook change to stable reflects Moody's expectation that improvement in key credit metrics will be protracted as a result of earnings pressures from macro headwinds, supply chain delays and a high cost environment that will continue likely into 2023. Moody's expects these factors to lead to weaker results in 2022, including pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA above 5.5x. Leverage approached 4.5x at the time of the acquisition of Termomeccanica Pompe (TM.P), a global manufacturer of pump and compressors, in April 2022. However, Flow Control's meaningful base of installed equipment should enable the company to leverage its aftermarket position for positive pricing and support modest margin expansion and lower leverage over the next year, aided by cost measures and lean initiatives. Moody's anticipates favorable dynamics in certain key markets (e.g., nuclear power generation and water/wastewater) will also enable the company to capture profitable growth opportunities. Moody's also expects Flow Control to maintain adequate liquidity and policies that support good financial flexibility over the next 12-18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FR Flow Control Luxco 1 S.a r.l.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility , Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FR Flow Control Luxco 1 S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Flow Control's solid market positions in attractive niches, particularly nuclear power generation. Further, heightened focus on the recurring aftermarket revenue stream should enhance the company's cash flow capabilities, aided by modest capex requirements. Moody's expects higher aftermarket sales and ongoing cost optimization to help offset the negative impact of supply chain disruptions on the timing of order shipments (mainly original equipment), as well as weakening macro conditions and cost inflation. Expectations for margin improvement hinge on expanding aftermarket opportunities by better serving the installed base of equipment through increased investment in the service center network and maintaining an adequate supply of spare parts. Cost discipline along with savings achieved from footprint consolidation and procurement initiatives, as well as acquisition synergies should also support margin expansion. Additionally, Moody's believes TM.P will be accretive over time, increasing Flow Control's mix of higher margin aftermarket revenue.

Despite the increased scale from TM.P, Flow Control's revenue scale remains modest (expected below $525 million) and the company operates in fragmented and competitive markets. Flow Control also has a short history of execution as a standalone company following its 2019 split from The Weir Group, lower margins than industry peers, and cash flow that is prone to periodic working capital swings. Given these factors and the company's exposure to cyclical markets, Moody's expects Flow Control to operate with moderate financial leverage, which should fall with expected EBITDA growth towards 5x in 2023.

Moody's expects FR Flow to maintain adequate liquidity, based on unrestricted cash ($26 million at September 30, 2022) and expectations of ample availability on the undrawn $40 million revolving facility expiring in 2025, balancing negative free cash flow in the near term. Free cash flow will be constrained by working capital implications of supply chain disruptions and higher interest expense, as well as TM.P integration costs. The cash flow is exposed to a lag in timing between order and shipment and potential delays in large order payments, albeit tempered by paid advances for a portion of the order. Moody's expects free cash flow to improve and turn modestly positive over the next 12-18 months. The revolver will likely be used intra quarter during periods of higher working capital needs. The credit agreement includes a secured net leverage covenant of 5.5x. Moody's expects Flow Control to maintain good cushion in complying with the covenant requirement over the next year. There are no near-term debt maturities and less than $1 million of required term loan amortization payments annually.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded with EBITDA margin improving steadily and sustained well above 10%, benefiting from a larger share of higher-margin aftermarket sales from the installed base. Debt-to-EBITDA remaining below 5x and positive free cash flow on a sustained basis could also result in a ratings upgrade. A track record of top-line stability and growth as well as the maintenance of good liquidity would also be necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded with Moody's expectation of sustained deterioration in margins and debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 6x. Inability to complete the integration of TM.P successfully and grow the aftermarket revenue stream, which adds resilience to the top-line, would be viewed negatively. Weaker liquidity, including free cash flow remaining negative, significantly reduced revolver availability or tight covenant compliance could also result in a ratings downgrade, as would debt funded transactions that meaningfully weaken the credit metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FR Flow Control Luxco 1 S.a r.l. is the financing subsidiary for FR Flow Control Midco Limited (U.K.), doing business as Trillium Flow Technologies, which designs and manufactures highly-engineered valves and pumps and provides specialist support services to several industries. These include the global power generation, industrial, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and other aftermarket oriented process industries. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, approximated $463 million.

