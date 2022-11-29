Moody's affirms FTAI Aviation's ratings (Ba2 senior unsecured); outlook remains stable

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed FTAI Aviation Ltd.'s (FTAI) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and long-term senior unsecured ratings. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FTAI Aviation Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FTAI Aviation Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed FTAI's ratings because the company's financial performance continues to benefit from the air travel recovery, supported by good demand for the current generation of narrow-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the engines that power these models, with the latter being a focus of FTAI's investment strategy in the sector. In the third quarter of 2022, the earnings from FTAI's leasing segment declined moderately as the company had to forego rent revenues on the sale of five aircraft and 30 engines; however, FTAI's earnings profile is benefitting from a continued focus on the aerospace aftermarket products and is generally improving. The aerospace products segment benefits from FTAI's partnerships with Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin, A3 stable) and AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR), a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company.

Additionally, FTAI's Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage significantly improved to 6.3x as of 30 September from 11.2x (based on trailing-12 months' EBITDA through 30 June 2022), primarily due to the repayment of the company's bridge loans, revolving credit facility and the retirement of $200 million in senior unsecured notes with the proceeds received from the spin-off of infrastructure assets on 1 August 2022.

Moody's affirmed the ratings with the expectation that leverage, as measured by debt to tangible common equity, will also improve in the next 12-18 months. While Moody's believes that the company is continuing to benefit from the air travel recovery, FTAI's leverage was high at approximately 13.6x (adjusted for the impairment of aircraft stranded in Russia and Ukraine) as of 30 September 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FTAI will continue its growth trajectory while maintaining its EBITDA margin broadly in line with pre-COVID-19 levels and that its leverage will improve in the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates the risk associated with FTAI's opportunistic asset acquisitions and periodic debt-financed dividends that can at times pressure its capital strength.

The Ba2 rating for FTAI's senior unsecured notes is in line with FTAI's Ba2 CFR, reflecting that the notes constitute the preponderance of the company's debt. The company also has a $300 million revolving credit facility expiring in December 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade FTAI's ratings if the company achieves and maintains profitability measured as the ratio of net income to average assets above 1% and strengthens its capitalization, while maintaining debt-to-EBITDA leverage of less than 4.5x, and demonstrates effective balancing of shareholder and debt holder interests in its financial policy decisions.

Moody's could downgrade FTAI's ratings if the company's operating results deteriorate, its capital or liquidity profiles weaken as a result of debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder dividends, or if the company loses a material customer or suffers a business disruption that weakens its financial prospects. A lack of improvement in FTAI's leverage, as measured by debt to tangible common equity, could also result in a rating downgrade.

FTAI is an aircraft leasing company with total aviation assets of $2.0 billion as of 30 September 2022. FTAI is a publicly-traded entity and is externally managed by FIG LLC, also a Fortress affiliate.

