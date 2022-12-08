Moody's affirms FTI Consulting's CFR at Ba1, unsecured convertible notes at Ba2; outlook remains stable

$316.25 million of notes affirmed

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed FTI Consulting, Inc.'s ("FTI" or "FTI Consulting") corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba1, probability of default rating ("PDR") at Ba1-PD and senior unsecured convertible notes due 2023 at Ba2. The speculative-grade liquidity ("SGL") rating is SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

On November 22, FTI announced that it had amended its unrated, senior secured revolving credit facility to, among other things, increase the available amount to $900 million from $550 million and extend the expiration date to November 21, 2027 from November 30, 2023.

The affirmation of the Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's anticipation for low-to-mid single digit constant-currency revenue growth, especially in its counter-cyclical restructuring business, moderate debt to EBITDA around 2.5 times throughout cycles and that the company maintains a very good liquidity profile.

"The large size and extended term of the amended revolver provides FTI with a flexible liquidity backstop should the company decide to repay all or part of its notes due 2023 in cash, while also providing the company with a source of cash for general corporate purposes," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 CFR reflects FTI Consulting's over $3 billion revenue scale, global operating scope and diverse portfolio of business lines operating through about 6,000 revenue-generating professionals under its well-known, eponymous brand. Moody's considers the advisory services business highly competitive and subject to limited entry barriers, with inconsistent and difficult to forecast demand characteristics. Business success is dependent upon the efficient utilization of skilled, high-cost professionals who are difficult to source, train and retain. Given these factors and in order to maintain financial flexibility, Moody's expects FTI Consulting will maintain strong credit metrics and robust liquidity through business cycles compared to many other business services issuers also rated in the Ba1 category.

An increase in travel and entertainment expenses and ramp in new hires, both associated with maintaining revenue growth, as well as transitory matters, such as revenue recognition timing for certain significant contracts, have pinched EBITA margins down to around 11% for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, well below the low teens range recorded from 2018 to 2021. Moody's anticipates profit rates could remain pressured in 2023 by higher operating expenses, driven by FTI's revenue growth initiatives. Likewise, free cash flow is likely to be lower than it was over the last four years, but remain well above 10% of debt, while EBITA to interest expense is anticipated to around 10x.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's anticipates solid demand for business advisory services to corporate and government clients over the next 12 to 18 months, reflecting a high level of change being experienced by its customers, including due to technology-related disruption, and by growth in the number of new engagements and the average rates billed to help fuel expected revenue growth. Most of FTI's revenue is repeating, recurring or referred through long-standing relationships with many of the world's largest and most prominent law firms, investment banks and corporations, leading Moody's to expect FTI can maintain or grow its market share by broadening its business line span and geographic reach. Litigation, restructuring and other business lines are non- or counter-cyclical, but are also subject to inconsistent demand, generally triggered by large-scale litigation or defaults. Moody's expects free cash flow will be prioritized toward share repurchases and small acquisitions.

The affirmation of the senior unsecured convertible notes at Ba2 incorporates FTI's overall probability of default, reflected in the affirmed Ba1-PD PDR, an average overall recovery at default assumed of 50% and a loss given default assessment of LGD5, reflecting the notes' subordination to the unrated senior secured revolver and all unsecured obligations of FTI's operating subsidiaries. The notes do not benefit from upstream subsidiary guarantees.

FTI Consulting's SGL rating of SGL-1 reflects the very good liquidity profile relative to its funding requirements over the next 12-15 months. The company's liquidity is supported by $300 million of anticipated free cash flow and approximately $327 million of cash as of September 30, 2022, along with nearly full capacity under its new $900 million revolver. Moody's anticipates the revolver or other debt sources could be used to fully or partially redeem the unsecured convertible notes at or before their maturity in 2023.

Cash flow from operations could fluctuate during the year due to the timing of accounts receivable collections, loans to key employees pursuant to employment contracts and earnout obligations from prior acquisitions. The company typically reports negative cash flow from operations in the first quarter of each year mainly because of the timing of the incentive compensation payments.

The revolver agreement requires the company to maintain compliance with a maximum consolidated total leverage ratio test of 4.0x, or 4.5x for a period of time after certain qualifying acquisitions (as defined in the agreement). Moody's anticipates that the company will maintain an ample cushion under its covenant over the next 12-15 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FTI Consulting will maintain debt-to-EBITDA around 2.5 times and free cash flow-to-debt well above 10%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if FTI: 1) sustains revenue growth in a mid-to-high single digit percentage range; 2) expands and maintains its EBITA margin at mid-teens levels; 3) sustains debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times throughout economic cycles; 4) articulates and maintains balanced financial strategies; and 5) gains greater financial flexibility through a predominately unsecured debt capital structure, inclusive of the bank credit facility.

The ratings could be downgraded if: 1) revenue or profitability rates decline; 2) debt to EBITDA remains above 3.0 times; 3) free cash flow is sustained below 10% of debt, 4) the liquidity profile deteriorates; or 5) financial strategies become more aggressive by featuring material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following actions and made the following outlook statement:

..Issuer: FTI Consulting, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN), based in Washington, DC, is a global business advisory firm providing services through five business segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring; Forensic and Litigation Consulting (FLC); Economic Consulting; Technology; and Strategic Communications. Moody's expects 2023 revenue to approach $3.3 billion.

