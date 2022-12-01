Moody's affirms Falcon Group Holdings (Cayman) Limited's Ba1 Corporate Family and Issuer Ratings, outlook stable

London, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the long-term issuer ratings of Falcon Group Holdings (Cayman) Limited ('Falcon'). The outlook on the issuer remains stable.

Falcon provides inventory finance and supply chain management solutions to multinational corporate clients across different jurisdictions. The company largely acts as an intermediary, providing short term financing to both suppliers and buyers with clients coming from a wide range of sectors. Falcon retains minimal credit risk to suppliers of goods or ultimate buyers, largely laying off credit risk to relationship and correspondent banks or credit insurers.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF CFR AND ISSUER RATINGS

The affirmation of Falcon's CFR and issuer ratings at Ba1 reflects Falcon's maintenance of a stable credit profile as the company accelerates the shift of its business mix away from emerging market small and medium size corporates towards larger multinational firms, characterized by higher credit quality. Despite the fact that the new clients will generate lower risk adjusted margins, the expectation is that this shift will result in a higher level of recurring volumes. During 2022 the acceleration of the repositioning of its business model through the termination of existing client relationships but without the full replacement with new clients constrained Falcon's revenue and thus profitability.

The agency expects Falcon's profitability to gradually to revert to its historical levels as it onboards additional key clients resulting in increasing economies of scale. Historically, Falcon's profitability has been relatively strong and stable, supported by operational efficiency and low credit losses, despite low fee margins. The company has a solid capital base and is primarily equity funded, which provides a solid loss cushion against tail risk arising from any breach of contract related charges or temporarily unhedged credit risk. Falcon has limited debt borrowings and has been broadening its key partner banks facilitating its refinancing needs.

Under this strategy, Moody's believes Falcon is now less exposed to credit risk and should be able to generate more sustainable and less volatile earnings going forward. In addition, the shift in its target customer profile is resulting in increased: (1) geographic diversification to stronger economies, (2) exposure to listed or investment grade large cap clientele with stronger governance standards and (3) broader and deeper client financing relationships. However, while this strategic shift is being executed, the dominance of key large multi-national clients in its revenue stream currently elevates Falcon's revenue concentration risk, a risk which, in Moody's view, will only decline over the medium term. As a result, Moody's introduced a one notch negative concentration risk adjustment in Falcon's credit assessment.

Offsetting this credit driver however, Moody's has removed the negative adjustment for keyman risk in Falcon's credit assessment reflecting proactive actions the company has taken over the years to enhance its risk and governance framework, to mitigate the potential for undue influence on the Board and risk appetite of the firm by the controlling shareholder, to define and document clear business management continuity and succession planning processes and to increase the number of experienced independent non-executive directors on its Board.

In addition to reflecting these drivers in the firm's CFR, the rating agency captures the strengthening of governance framework under the governance profile assessment of Falcon under its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) framework.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will transition its franchise positioning towards multinational corporates successfully, with revenue concentration risk reducing over time, and that the company's financial performance in terms of profitability will strengthen to its previous levels, over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Falcon's CFR could be upgraded if it maintains a low-risk business model, and restores profitability while establishing a longer track record under its revised strategy with focus on a higher quality and higher volume client base. In addition, an increase in the granularity of Falcon's revenue stream, maintenance of strong equity levels with no material debt reliance and further expansion of its refinancing counterparties could result in an upgrade of Falcon's CFR over medium term.

The CFR could come under downward pressure due to a significant increase in leverage beyond Moody's expectations or a considerable decline in profitability and cash flow from operations, stemming from higher than expected credit losses or decreasing margins. The issuer ratings may be downgraded if the group were to issue a material amount of secured recourse debt, or other more senior funding lines that would increase expected loss for unsecured creditors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Falcon Group Holdings (Cayman) Limited

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, affirmed Ba1

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed Ba1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arif Bekiroglu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

