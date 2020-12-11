Moody's affirms Fana Sparebank's A3/P-2 deposit ratings; stable outlook

Stockholm, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Fana Sparebank's A3 long-term and P-2 short-term bank deposit ratings, as well its long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of A2 and short-term Counterparty Risk Rating of P-1. The bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2 and Counterpart Risk Assessment (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr) have also been affirmed by the rating agency. The bank's long-term deposit rating carries a stable outlook.

The rating affirmation reflects Fana Sparebank's (1) relatively low credit risk profile, although with some downside risks from sectoral and borrower concentrations; (2) strong capital position, on the back of a strengthening trend in the last few years; (3) track record of modest but resilient financial performance, albeit with some weakening this year due to the shocks in the Norwegian economy from the coronavirus pandemic and the volatile oil prices; (4) good retail deposit franchise, combined with an established access to the local capital markets; and (5) relatively low implied losses for creditors through the rating agency's loss given failure (LGF) analysis.

The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RESILIENT UNDERLYING FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS DRIVE THE BANK'S BCA

The affirmation of the baa2 BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the bank's strong historical asset performance. Fana Sparebank's problem loans were equivalent to around 0.5% of the bank's gross loans as of September 2020 and its credit costs averaged a low 0.06% of gross loans in the past five years, mainly due to its retail banking focus (retail mortgages account for around 80% of the loan book) and conservative underwriting policies. Although the bank's annualized loan-loss provision expenses as a percentage of gross loans peaked at 0.32% in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, it subsequently came down to 0.05% as of September 2020, as most of the provisions were taken proactively in the first quarter and were mainly driven by model-based credit losses.

The rating agency notes that Fana Sparebank's asset risk also takes into account the elevated risks from its exposure to the cyclical real estate and construction sectors, which comprised around 17% of gross loans in September 2020 and accounted for a material portion of the bank's credit losses in the past. In addition, similar to other small local savings banks, the bank is exposed to high geographical (predominantly in its home region of Vestland) and certain single-name concentrations, which could exacerbate the extent and pace of any deterioration in asset quality.

The bank's BCA also considers its strong and improving capitalisation with a reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 17.1% and a reported leverage ratio of 8.2% in September 2020. Moody's considers Fana Sparebank's capital levels as sufficient for the bank's risk profile and in line with that of its domestic peers, providing a good loss absorption buffer. The bank has been able to gradually increase its CET1 ratio in the last few years from 14.6% in 2015, by reducing its equity risk through divestments and changing its credit strategy towards less capital intensive exposures by terminating a substantial loan agreement and reduced its corporate exposure towards commercial real-estate.

Fana Sparebank's BCA takes into account its profitability that has proved historically resilient and relatively stable, as retail operations (and some lending to small and medium-sized enterprises) drive the bulk of the bank's revenue, albeit it has been weaker than that of its larger domestic rated peers. This is because of the intense competition in Fana Sparebank's area of operations around Bergen and the bank's limited pricing power compared with larger national and regional banks. The bank's return on equity (RoE) came under pressure in recent quarters (5.1% as of September 2020 down from 7.8% in September 2019) as a result of the increased competition and also more recently due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Fana Sparebank's funding profile is mainly underpinned by customer deposits, which represented around 44% of non-equity funding as of September 2020, of which more than 74% pertains to retail customers. However, the bank continues to increase its reliance on wholesale funding mainly through covered bonds, as deposit growth has lagged lending growth in nominal terms (3% year-on-year deposit growth as of September 2020 compared to 9% loan growth), rendering it vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment. Mitigating these risks, Fana Sparebank reported a high Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 182% on a consolidated basis (including its covered bond company) and 174% on a parent bank only basis as of September 2020.

LGF ANALYSIS PROVIDES TWO NOTCHES OF RATING UPLIFT TO THE DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of Fana Sparebank's A3 long-term bank deposit rating incorporates two notches of rating uplift from the bank's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) based on Moody's Advanced LGF analysis taking into account the risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes in a bank resolution scenario. The relatively high volume of loss absorbing obligations in the bank's liability structure, protects to some degree depositors from the severity of potentially high losses.

The affirmation of the bank's CRA and CRR at A2(cr)/P-1(cr) and A2/P-1 respectively, reflect three notches of uplift as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis due to even larger volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting counterparties in case of failure. Three notches above the adjusted BCA is the maximum uplift possible in the rating agency's LGF analysis.

The bank's ratings do not incorporate any rating uplift from government support, based on Moody's assessment of a low probability of such support towards the bank.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit rating reflects the balance between its strong historical asset performance and adequate capitalisation, against some credit concentrations and market funding reliance. It also reflects the rating agency's view that its asset quality will remain broadly resilient in the face of economic slowdown in Norway due to the coronavirus, although the bank's earnings will be temporarily affected by the negative credit conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum could develop if Fana Sparebank demonstrates (1) stronger sustained earnings generation without a deterioration in its risk profile, and (2) a reduction in concentrations to more volatile sectors. Moody's will also view enhanced access to European capital markets and stronger ability to raise fresh equity as positive credit developments.

Downward rating pressure would emerge if (1) Fana Sparebank's problem loan ratio increases above the average of its similarly-rated global peers; (2) financing conditions become more difficult; (3) its risk profile deteriorates, for example, as a result of increased exposures to more volatile sectors; and (4) the macroeconomic environment deteriorates significantly, leading to a lower Macro Profile for Norway. Also, a reduction in the rating uplift as a result of the rating agency's LGF analysis due to a material change in the bank's liability structure, could lead to a rating downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Fana Sparebank

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

