Moody's affirms Fana Sparebank's A3/P-2 deposit ratings; stable outlook

Stockholm, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Fana Sparebank's A3 long-term and P-2 short-term
bank deposit ratings, as well its long-term Counterparty
Risk Rating (CRR) of A2 and short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
of P-1. The bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
of baa2 and Counterpart Risk Assessment (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr)
have also been affirmed by the rating agency. The bank's
long-term deposit rating carries a stable outlook.
The rating affirmation reflects Fana Sparebank's (1) relatively low credit
risk profile, although with some downside risks from sectoral and
borrower concentrations; (2) strong capital position, on the
back of a strengthening trend in the last few years; (3) track record
of modest but resilient financial performance, albeit with some
weakening this year due to the shocks in the Norwegian economy from the
coronavirus pandemic and the volatile oil prices; (4) good retail
deposit franchise, combined with an established access to the local
capital markets; and (5) relatively low implied losses for creditors
through the rating agency's loss given failure (LGF) analysis.
The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RESILIENT UNDERLYING FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS DRIVE THE BANK'S BCA
The affirmation of the baa2 BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the bank's
strong historical asset performance. Fana Sparebank's problem
loans were equivalent to around 0.5% of the bank's gross
loans as of September 2020 and its credit costs averaged a low 0.06%
of gross loans in the past five years, mainly due to its retail
banking focus (retail mortgages account for around 80% of the loan
book) and conservative underwriting policies. Although the bank's
annualized loan-loss provision expenses as a percentage of gross
loans peaked at 0.32% in March 2020 at the beginning of
the pandemic, it subsequently came down to 0.05% as
of September 2020, as most of the provisions were taken proactively
in the first quarter and were mainly driven by model-based credit
losses.
The rating agency notes that Fana Sparebank's asset risk also takes into
account the elevated risks from its exposure to the cyclical real estate
and construction sectors, which comprised around 17% of gross
loans in September 2020 and accounted for a material portion of the bank's
credit losses in the past. In addition, similar to other
small local savings banks, the bank is exposed to high geographical
(predominantly in its home region of Vestland) and certain single-name
concentrations, which could exacerbate the extent and pace of any
deterioration in asset quality.
The bank's BCA also considers its strong and improving capitalisation
with a reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 17.1%
and a reported leverage ratio of 8.2% in September 2020.
Moody's considers Fana Sparebank's capital levels as sufficient
for the bank's risk profile and in line with that of its domestic peers,
providing a good loss absorption buffer. The bank has been able
to gradually increase its CET1 ratio in the last few years from 14.6%
in 2015, by reducing its equity risk through divestments and changing
its credit strategy towards less capital intensive exposures by terminating
a substantial loan agreement and reduced its corporate exposure towards
commercial real-estate.
Fana Sparebank's BCA takes into account its profitability that has proved
historically resilient and relatively stable, as retail operations
(and some lending to small and medium-sized enterprises) drive
the bulk of the bank's revenue, albeit it has been weaker than that
of its larger domestic rated peers. This is because of the intense
competition in Fana Sparebank's area of operations around Bergen and the
bank's limited pricing power compared with larger national and regional
banks. The bank's return on equity (RoE) came under pressure in
recent quarters (5.1% as of September 2020 down from 7.8%
in September 2019) as a result of the increased competition and also more
recently due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Fana Sparebank's funding profile is mainly underpinned by customer deposits,
which represented around 44% of non-equity funding as of
September 2020, of which more than 74% pertains to retail
customers. However, the bank continues to increase its reliance
on wholesale funding mainly through covered bonds, as deposit growth
has lagged lending growth in nominal terms (3% year-on-year
deposit growth as of September 2020 compared to 9% loan growth),
rendering it vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment. Mitigating
these risks, Fana Sparebank reported a high Liquidity Coverage Ratio
(LCR) of 182% on a consolidated basis (including its covered bond
company) and 174% on a parent bank only basis as of September 2020.
LGF ANALYSIS PROVIDES TWO NOTCHES OF RATING UPLIFT TO THE DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of Fana Sparebank's A3 long-term bank deposit rating
incorporates two notches of rating uplift from the bank's baa2 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) based on Moody's Advanced LGF analysis taking
into account the risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes
in a bank resolution scenario. The relatively high volume of loss
absorbing obligations in the bank's liability structure, protects
to some degree depositors from the severity of potentially high losses.
The affirmation of the bank's CRA and CRR at A2(cr)/P-1(cr)
and A2/P-1 respectively, reflect three notches of uplift
as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis due to even larger volumes
of loss absorbing liabilities protecting counterparties in case of failure.
Three notches above the adjusted BCA is the maximum uplift possible in
the rating agency's LGF analysis.
The bank's ratings do not incorporate any rating uplift from government
support, based on Moody's assessment of a low probability
of such support towards the bank.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit rating reflects
the balance between its strong historical asset performance and adequate
capitalisation, against some credit concentrations and market funding
reliance. It also reflects the rating agency's view that
its asset quality will remain broadly resilient in the face of economic
slowdown in Norway due to the coronavirus, although the bank's earnings
will be temporarily affected by the negative credit conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating momentum could develop if Fana Sparebank demonstrates (1)
stronger sustained earnings generation without a deterioration in its
risk profile, and (2) a reduction in concentrations to more volatile
sectors. Moody's will also view enhanced access to European
capital markets and stronger ability to raise fresh equity as positive
credit developments.
Downward rating pressure would emerge if (1) Fana Sparebank's problem
loan ratio increases above the average of its similarly-rated global
peers; (2) financing conditions become more difficult; (3) its
risk profile deteriorates, for example, as a result of increased
exposures to more volatile sectors; and (4) the macroeconomic environment
deteriorates significantly, leading to a lower Macro Profile for
Norway. Also, a reduction in the rating uplift as a result
of the rating agency's LGF analysis due to a material change in
the bank's liability structure, could lead to a rating downgrade.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Fana Sparebank
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed A3, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
