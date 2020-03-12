Moody's affirms Fannie Mae's Aaa long-term senior unsecured ratings and Prime-1 short-term rating; outlook remains stable

New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the Aaa long-term senior unsecured debt ratings for Federal
National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), its Prime-1 short-term
rating and the Ca (hyb) preferred stock ratings. Fannie Mae's
outlook remains stable.
Moody's also has withdrawn the instrument level outlooks on Fannie Mae's
Aaa senior unsecured, Aaa issuer, and Ca (hyb) preferred stock
ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's
Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available
on its website, www.moodys.com.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Federal National Mortgage Association
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaa
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed Aaa
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aaa
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aaa
....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Aaa
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ca (hyb)
....Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Federal National Mortage Association
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the company's Aaa long-term senior unsecured
debt ratings and the Prime-1 short-term rating, from
which they are derived, reflect Moody's unchanged assessment
that, despite a lack of an explicit (formal) guarantee, these
creditors benefit from very strong support from the Government of United
States of America (Aaa stable). Moody's government support
assumptions reflect the critical importance of Fannie Mae to the US mortgage
market. Over the past several years, Fannie Mae has acquired
between 25% and 30% of US residential mortgages originated.
This sizeable market share evidences the firm's role in anchoring this
very large market, particularly in periods of prolonged market and
economic uncertainty.
The affirmation of the Ca (hyb) ratings for preferred stock reflects that
dividend payments have not resumed since they were suspended at the time
Fannie was placed into conservatorship in 2008, with their regulator
Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) acting as conservator, and
reflects Moody's approximate expected recovery rate of between 35%
to 65%.
The stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook of the US government's
Aaa debt rating and reflects Moody's assessment that the company
and its legacy obligations will continue to benefit from very strong government
support.
With Fannie Mae currently in conservatorship, its current integration
with the government is so strong that Moody's believes a standalone
credit assessment is not relevant.
The US Treasury and FHFA are exploring measures to reform the government-sponsored
enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
(Freddie Mac) through administrative actions that would not require legislation.
These measures could include recapitalizing the GSEs and releasing them
from conservatorship.
Treasury's and FHFA's stated goal is to build a resilient
housing finance system that protects taxpayers, defines a limited
role for the federal government and promotes private-sector competition.
If Fannie Mae eventually were to exit conservatorship, we would
anticipate that FHFA, Treasury along with Fannie Mae would endeavor
to position Fannie Mae's standalone credit profile to be investment
grade, and capitalized and funded accordingly. However,
even post conservatorship, the key determinant for whether Fannie
Mae will retain its Aaa unsecured bond ratings will likely continue to
be Moody's future assessment of the extent to which creditors will
benefit from US government support.
Moody's expects that prior to exiting conservatorship, Fannie
Mae's standalone financial profile will strengthen, particularly
as a result of increased capital levels. Other possible credit
positive outcomes include enhanced liquidity management and a more limited
expansion into new products. However, the company's
exit from conservatorship will result in FHFA no longer exercising the
functions of the directors and officers of the company, a credit
negative.
Fannie Mae's exposure to environmental risks is low, consistent
with our general assessment for banks and finance companies.
Overall, Moody's considers the GSEs to face moderate social
risks. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security
and customer privacy, which is partly mitigated by sizeable technology
investments and the GSEs' long track record of handling sensitive client
data. Fines and reputational damage due to deficiencies in consumer
financial protection is a further social risk.
Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in credit
quality, while governance strengths can benefit the credit profile.
Fannie Mae is currently in conservatorship of the FHFA. Moody's
believes the conservatorship enhances the credit market's confidence in
Fannie Mae and increases the likelihood of federal backing. As
a result, Moody's expects that releasing the GSEs from conservatorship
without legislation would be a negative development for the companies'
creditors.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The Aaa long-term senior unsecured ratings are at the highest place
of Moody's ratings scale and as such, upgrades are not possible.
The Ca (hyb) preferred stock ratings could be upgraded should Fannie Mae
resume dividend payments.
The long-term senior unsecured debt ratings may be downgraded in
the event of a weakening of Moody's US government support assumptions
or following a downgrade in the US sovereign credit rating. A material
reduction of the company's market share or weakening of its competitive
position, how the preferred stock purchase agreement (PSPA) is amended,
along with the potential for the implementation of a credible resolution
framework could reduce Moody's US government support assumptions.
Any amendment to the PSPA that reduced enterprise support or support of
senior unsecured debt would be a material credit negative development
not only because of the reduction of explicit enterprise support under
the current PSPA, but also because it would reduce the likelihood
of additional extraordinary government support in excess of such explicit
support.
Even in the event of a weakening in our US government support assumptions,
Moody's believes that the company's role will continue to
be very important to the US mortgage market and therefore senior unsecured
bond holders will continue to benefit from government support.
As a result, any ratings' downgrade of the senior unsecured
bonds would likely be limited to one or two notches, to Aa1 or Aa2.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Warren Kornfeld
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
