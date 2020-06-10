Moody's affirms Federal Realty's A3 senior unsecured; revises outlook to negative

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Federal Realty Investment Trust's ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured debt rating, Baa1 preferred stock rating, and (P)Baa1 subordinate shelf rating. In the same rating action, Moody's also changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Federal Realty's solid credit profile, including its consistently strong operating performance and robust liquidity with very well-laddered debt maturity schedule. The negative outlook reflects Federal Realty's elevated net debt/EBITDA while its operating income pressure will persist as its tenants face disruption to their businesses during the pandemic.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Federal Realty Investment Trust

... Senior Unsecured, Affirmed A3

... Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate Shelf, (P)Baa1

....Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa1

....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Federal Realty Investment Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial retail real estate segment has been affected by the shock given the sensitivity to the retail environment and retailer health. Federal Realty remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part reflects the impact on Federal Realty, the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. It also incorporates the potential for fiscal stimulus actions by various governments, their agencies and financial regulators.

Federal Realty's A3 senior unsecured rating reflects the REIT's long and successful history of adding value to its high quality retail properties located in well-established, densely populated communities with attractive demographics. Federal Realty has maintained good occupancy levels while reporting healthy releasing spreads. The rating also reflects the REIT's robust liquidity and good credit metrics, which have remained stable through market cycles.

However, the retail sector remains challenged due to growing competition among retailers and the effects of e-commerce on spending habits. In addition, weaker demand for large box space is placing leasing pressure on landlords. Moreover, non-essential store closures have weakened the credit standings of many of Federal Realty's tenants. A sharp deterioration in a tenant's credit profile could prompt landlords to offer rent relief or rent abatements. Decline in occupancy/lease pricing or prolonged litigation related to collectability of lease payments would affect retail landlords' earnings. Although Federal Realty's exposure to failing tenants has been limited to date, the company does have a large development and redevelopment pipeline which carries construction and leasing risk.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the spread of the coronavirus will continue to pressure Federal Realty's earnings in 2020 and its net debt/EBITDA is projected to increase to the near 7.0x, coupled with a large development and redevelopment pipeline. However, the REIT has good capital market access to reduce leverage, including raising equity and monetizing its assets through joint venture partners or selling outright. Moody's expects Federal Realty will reduce net debt/EBITDA to below 6.0x by 2021. Failure to reduce leverage could lead to a downgrade.

Nonetheless, Federal Realty has a very strong liquidity profile with a laddered debt maturity schedule. The REIT's sound liquidity position is supported by approximately $1 billion cash and $1 billion availability under its revolving credit facility. Federal Realty's maturities in the next two years are manageable with $61 million mortgage debt in 2020 and combined mortgages and unsecured notes totaled $278 million in 2021. With a large unencumbered portfolio of 87.2% of gross assets at Q1 2020, the REIT has an ample alternative funding source.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely given the negative outlook, Federal Realty's ratings would be upgraded if the REIT maintains its net debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and fixed charge coverage consistently and comfortably above 4.0x. The rating upgrade would also require that Federal Realty to maintain a good liquidity profile and positive trends in its same-store NOI growth, rent growth and occupancy rate.

Negative rating pressure would emerge if Federal Realty's financial performance were to deteriorate such that its net debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, fixed charge coverage falls below 3.0x or if Federal Realty increases its development activity to greater than 10% of gross assets. A deterioration in Federal Realty's funding and liquidity profile or material adverse developments in the retail sector would also lead to negative rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) located in Rockville, MD, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The REIT's portfolio (excluding joint venture properties) as of March 31, 2020 contains approximately 24 million square feet located primarily in major coastal markets including Washington, DC, Northern California, Southern California, Boston and New York. At March 31, 2020, FRT had total gross assets of $10 billion.

