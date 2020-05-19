Moody's affirms Ferguson's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

London, 19 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Ferguson plc ("Ferguson" or "the company")'s Baa2
issuer rating and the Baa2 rating on its backed senior unsecured notes
borrowed by Ferguson Finance plc. The outlook is stable for both
entities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Ferguson's ratings follows the company's recent
Q3 trading announcement showing a relatively moderate impact from COVID-19,
as well as the company's strong balance sheet position and good
liquidity coming into the current downturn, which will buffer the
impact of the disruption from the pandemic on its overall credit profile.
Moody's expects that revenue may decline by up to 20% at
the lowest 12-month trough of the coronavirus pandemic, but
that the company will be able to manage performance through cost control
and cash allocation to keep its credit metrics within the parameters commensurate
for a Baa2 rating.
The Baa2 rating is constrained by (1) the inherent cyclicality of its
end-markets, although its greater exposure to repair,
maintenance and improvement (RMI) provides some degree of resilience compared
with new construction; (2) the risk of heightened competition because
other large distributors also invest in their supply chain and value proposition;
(3) its progressive dividend policy, although Moody's notes
the current dividend suspension to preserve liquidity; and (4) its
lower margins than that of other distributors rated by Moody's.
The rating is supported by its (1) leadership positions in the fragmented
US industry for the distribution of plumbing and heating materials;
(2) track record of market share gains, underpinned by a strong
customer value proposition; (3) extensive distribution network and
omnichannel presence providing some barriers to entry; and (4) overall
conservative and well-articulated financial policy, leading
to solid credit metrics and good free cash flow at this stage of the industry
cycle.
LIQUIDITY
Ferguson's good liquidity is supported by (1) cash on hand of around
$1.3 billion; (2) a fully undrawn $1.1
million multicurrency revolving credit facility maturing in 2025 which
does not contain any financial covenants; (3) $200 million
available under its securitization facility maturing in December 2021;
(4) $500 million available under a new 364-day facility
maturing in March 2021, and; (5) positive free cash flow generation
expected through the period.
Liquidity is further supported by the company's revised cash allocation
plans during the pandemic including (1) suspension of the current $500m
share buy-back programme; (2) all current M&A activity
paused; (3) interim dividend withdrawn; (4) reduced capital
expenditure for the current financial year by up to $70 million.
The nearest debt maturities are the USD281 million US private placement
and the GBP450 million of commercial paper issued under the euro commercial
paper programme, both are due in the next 6 months and are covered
by existing liquidity.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ferguson will continue
to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash flow to support
credit metrics during the coronavirus pandemic, including the reduction
or suspension of dividends if necessary. Moody's also assumes
that the company will reduce debt levels over the next 12-18 months
should EBITDA not recover to maintain Moody's adjusted gross leverage
below 2.5x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if operating performance continues improving
such that on a sustained basis the Moody's-adjusted debt excluding
cash pooling to EBITDA reduces below 1.5x, and retained cash
flow to debt excluding cash pooling increases above 35%.
An upgrade will also require the maintenance of a conservative financial
policy including a longer track record of demonstrating compliance with
its publicly stated leverage target throughout a less favourable economic
cycle.
The rating could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates due
to weaker execution or financial policy becomes more aggressive such that
on a sustained basis the Moody's-adjusted debt excluding cash pooling
to EBITDA increases towards 2.5x, or the Moody's-adjusted
retained cash flow to debt excluding cash pooling reduces towards 20%.
This guidance also incorporates some degree of flexibility for temporary
deviation due to changes in economic cycles.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Ferguson has a good corporate governance track record and has demonstrated
adherence to a prudent financial policy over many years which Moody's
regards as commensurate with the company's rating level.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Winnersh Triangle, UK, Ferguson plc (Ferguson)
is a distributor of plumbing and heating materials in the US, the
UK, and Canada. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange
with a market capitalisation of c. GBP13 billion as at 14 May 2020,
and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Ferguson generated
revenue of around $22 billion in the fiscal year ended July 2019
(FY2019) through a network of 15 distribution centres and 2,259
branches. The company serves residential and commercial customers
primarily in the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) markets
by providing specialist advice and a wide range of products including
plumbing and sanitary supplies, pipes, HVAC equipment,
kitchen and lighting products, and fire protection products.
The company is also involved in distributing waterworks and water management
products to water authorities, utility contractors and municipal
projects.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454