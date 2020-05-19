Moody's affirms Ferguson's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

London, 19 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Ferguson plc ("Ferguson" or "the company")'s Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 rating on its backed senior unsecured notes borrowed by Ferguson Finance plc. The outlook is stable for both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Ferguson's ratings follows the company's recent Q3 trading announcement showing a relatively moderate impact from COVID-19, as well as the company's strong balance sheet position and good liquidity coming into the current downturn, which will buffer the impact of the disruption from the pandemic on its overall credit profile. Moody's expects that revenue may decline by up to 20% at the lowest 12-month trough of the coronavirus pandemic, but that the company will be able to manage performance through cost control and cash allocation to keep its credit metrics within the parameters commensurate for a Baa2 rating.

The Baa2 rating is constrained by (1) the inherent cyclicality of its end-markets, although its greater exposure to repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) provides some degree of resilience compared with new construction; (2) the risk of heightened competition because other large distributors also invest in their supply chain and value proposition; (3) its progressive dividend policy, although Moody's notes the current dividend suspension to preserve liquidity; and (4) its lower margins than that of other distributors rated by Moody's.

The rating is supported by its (1) leadership positions in the fragmented US industry for the distribution of plumbing and heating materials; (2) track record of market share gains, underpinned by a strong customer value proposition; (3) extensive distribution network and omnichannel presence providing some barriers to entry; and (4) overall conservative and well-articulated financial policy, leading to solid credit metrics and good free cash flow at this stage of the industry cycle.

LIQUIDITY

Ferguson's good liquidity is supported by (1) cash on hand of around $1.3 billion; (2) a fully undrawn $1.1 million multicurrency revolving credit facility maturing in 2025 which does not contain any financial covenants; (3) $200 million available under its securitization facility maturing in December 2021; (4) $500 million available under a new 364-day facility maturing in March 2021, and; (5) positive free cash flow generation expected through the period.

Liquidity is further supported by the company's revised cash allocation plans during the pandemic including (1) suspension of the current $500m share buy-back programme; (2) all current M&A activity paused; (3) interim dividend withdrawn; (4) reduced capital expenditure for the current financial year by up to $70 million.

The nearest debt maturities are the USD281 million US private placement and the GBP450 million of commercial paper issued under the euro commercial paper programme, both are due in the next 6 months and are covered by existing liquidity.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ferguson will continue to generate solid cash flow and apply its discretionary cash flow to support credit metrics during the coronavirus pandemic, including the reduction or suspension of dividends if necessary. Moody's also assumes that the company will reduce debt levels over the next 12-18 months should EBITDA not recover to maintain Moody's adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if operating performance continues improving such that on a sustained basis the Moody's-adjusted debt excluding cash pooling to EBITDA reduces below 1.5x, and retained cash flow to debt excluding cash pooling increases above 35%. An upgrade will also require the maintenance of a conservative financial policy including a longer track record of demonstrating compliance with its publicly stated leverage target throughout a less favourable economic cycle.

The rating could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates due to weaker execution or financial policy becomes more aggressive such that on a sustained basis the Moody's-adjusted debt excluding cash pooling to EBITDA increases towards 2.5x, or the Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow to debt excluding cash pooling reduces towards 20%. This guidance also incorporates some degree of flexibility for temporary deviation due to changes in economic cycles.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Ferguson has a good corporate governance track record and has demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over many years which Moody's regards as commensurate with the company's rating level.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Winnersh Triangle, UK, Ferguson plc (Ferguson) is a distributor of plumbing and heating materials in the US, the UK, and Canada. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of c. GBP13 billion as at 14 May 2020, and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Ferguson generated revenue of around $22 billion in the fiscal year ended July 2019 (FY2019) through a network of 15 distribution centres and 2,259 branches. The company serves residential and commercial customers primarily in the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) markets by providing specialist advice and a wide range of products including plumbing and sanitary supplies, pipes, HVAC equipment, kitchen and lighting products, and fire protection products. The company is also involved in distributing waterworks and water management products to water authorities, utility contractors and municipal projects.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kristin Yeatman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

