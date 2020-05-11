Moody's affirms FinCo I LLC ratings at Baa3; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed FinCo I LLC's
(d/b/a Fortress) Baa3 long-term issuer and senior secured bank
credit facility ratings. The company's rating outlook is
changed to negative from stable.
The following rating actions were taken:
Issuer rating, affirmed at Baa3
Senior secured 1st lien term loan, affirmed at Baa3
Senior secured revolving credit facility, affirmed at Baa3
Outlook: changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook primarily reflects Fortress's high leverage and the
muted outlook for EBITDA growth in the current economic environment.
Moody's expects Fortress to take steps to significantly reduce leverage
over the next 12 -- 18 months, or the company could be downgraded.
Leverage as of year-end 2019 was 4.5X, well above
Moody's expectations and up from 3.3x the prior year.
EBIDTA, which includes realized balance sheet gains, declined
34% in 2019 due to lower gains as well as lower revenue.
While the economic dislocation due to the coronavirus improves Fortress's
investing opportunities and potential for long-term gains,
the immediate impacts are credit deterioration and a contraction in asset
values, which Moody's believes will significantly slow realizations
in the company's investments vehicles into 2021 and a result mute
performance fees and investment gains. Furthermore, two of
Fortress' three remaining private capital vehicles, New Residential
(a mortgage REIT) and FTAI (aircraft leasing and other transportation
investments) are likely to experience significant credit deterioration
in the current environment.
Moody's affirmation of Fortress's rating reflects the scale,
profitability and fundraising ability of the business. The company
has significant scale in terms of revenues, consistently over $900
million and very strong asset resilience, given that more than 75%
of its AUM are held in permanent or long-term vehicles.
Another strength is the company's solid pre-tax income margin
in the 30% range. Furthermore, Fortress has had two
consecutive record fundraising years of $9.1 billion and
$9.4 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Given the economic dislocation due to the coronavirus, investing
opportunities have improved notably, which will lead to improved
management fees as money is put work. Moody's expects management
fees to increase approximately 10% in 2020.
Fortress's financial profile is further buttressed by its significant
liquidity. As of year-end 2019, the company had $523
million in cash on its balance, up from $458 million the
previous year. Finally, Fortress has a significant level
of unrealized incentive fee income related to it managed funds and unrealized
balance sheet gains that could bolster earnings in the future, although
probably not until after the economy begins to recover.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Fortress is unlikely to be upgraded while the outlook is negative.
Factors that could lead to an affirmation of the rating with a stable
outlook include the following: 1) Debt/EBITDA moves sustainably
below 3.0x; 2) reduction in balance sheet risk consistent
with an equity to self-managed investments ratio above 7.0x;
3) the addition of new products to help balance the firm's relatively
high exposure to credit products.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include the following: 1)
sustained leverage above 3.5x over 12-18 months; 2)
increased earnings volatility; or 3) AUM declines reflecting lower
asset valuations and/or return of capital without a commensurate increase
in fee-earning AUM through fundraising or capital deployment.
ESG Factors
Social/Coronavirus
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe economic shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. Asset management has been one of the sectors
affected by the shock given the disruption to the asset markets,
which is likely to constrain Fortress's ability to achieve realizations
and pay down debt. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. For Fortress,
however, unlike traditional asset managers, the economic dislocation
caused by the coronavirus also contributes to improved investment opportunities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Fortress is a leading alternative asset manager with $43.5
billion of alternative assets under management as of December 31,
2019.
