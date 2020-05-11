Moody's affirms FinCo I LLC ratings at Baa3; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed FinCo I LLC's (d/b/a Fortress) Baa3 long-term issuer and senior secured bank credit facility ratings. The company's rating outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The following rating actions were taken:

Issuer rating, affirmed at Baa3

Senior secured 1st lien term loan, affirmed at Baa3

Senior secured revolving credit facility, affirmed at Baa3

Outlook: changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook primarily reflects Fortress's high leverage and the muted outlook for EBITDA growth in the current economic environment. Moody's expects Fortress to take steps to significantly reduce leverage over the next 12 -- 18 months, or the company could be downgraded.

Leverage as of year-end 2019 was 4.5X, well above Moody's expectations and up from 3.3x the prior year. EBIDTA, which includes realized balance sheet gains, declined 34% in 2019 due to lower gains as well as lower revenue. While the economic dislocation due to the coronavirus improves Fortress's investing opportunities and potential for long-term gains, the immediate impacts are credit deterioration and a contraction in asset values, which Moody's believes will significantly slow realizations in the company's investments vehicles into 2021 and a result mute performance fees and investment gains. Furthermore, two of Fortress' three remaining private capital vehicles, New Residential (a mortgage REIT) and FTAI (aircraft leasing and other transportation investments) are likely to experience significant credit deterioration in the current environment.

Moody's affirmation of Fortress's rating reflects the scale, profitability and fundraising ability of the business. The company has significant scale in terms of revenues, consistently over $900 million and very strong asset resilience, given that more than 75% of its AUM are held in permanent or long-term vehicles. Another strength is the company's solid pre-tax income margin in the 30% range. Furthermore, Fortress has had two consecutive record fundraising years of $9.1 billion and $9.4 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Given the economic dislocation due to the coronavirus, investing opportunities have improved notably, which will lead to improved management fees as money is put work. Moody's expects management fees to increase approximately 10% in 2020.

Fortress's financial profile is further buttressed by its significant liquidity. As of year-end 2019, the company had $523 million in cash on its balance, up from $458 million the previous year. Finally, Fortress has a significant level of unrealized incentive fee income related to it managed funds and unrealized balance sheet gains that could bolster earnings in the future, although probably not until after the economy begins to recover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Fortress is unlikely to be upgraded while the outlook is negative. Factors that could lead to an affirmation of the rating with a stable outlook include the following: 1) Debt/EBITDA moves sustainably below 3.0x; 2) reduction in balance sheet risk consistent with an equity to self-managed investments ratio above 7.0x; 3) the addition of new products to help balance the firm's relatively high exposure to credit products.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include the following: 1) sustained leverage above 3.5x over 12-18 months; 2) increased earnings volatility; or 3) AUM declines reflecting lower asset valuations and/or return of capital without a commensurate increase in fee-earning AUM through fundraising or capital deployment.

ESG Factors

Social/Coronavirus

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe economic shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Asset management has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the disruption to the asset markets, which is likely to constrain Fortress's ability to achieve realizations and pay down debt. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Fortress, however, unlike traditional asset managers, the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus also contributes to improved investment opportunities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fortress is a leading alternative asset manager with $43.5 billion of alternative assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

