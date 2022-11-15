Moody's affirms FinThrive's B3 CFR; changes outlook to negative on deteriorating free cash flow expectations

New York, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed FINThrive Software Intermediate Holdings, Inc.'s (FinThrive) B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and changed the outlook to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), as well as the B2 first-lien senior secured instrument ratings, and Caa2 second-lien senior secured instrument rating.

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation the company will be challenged to generate positive free cash flow and reduce leverage. Moody's expects that rising benchmark rates will increase FinThrive's interest expense burden substantially over the next 12-18 months, which will result in negative operating cash flow. The company operates in a competitive revenue cycle management (RCM) market segment and will need to achieve higher revenue growth and improve profitability to offset the increasing cost of debt.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FINThrive Software Intermediate Hldgs, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FINThrive Software Intermediate Hldgs, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FinThrive's highly levered capital structure, with roughly $1.9 billion of floating debt following the recent acquisitions of TransUnion Healthcare ("TUHC") and PELITAS, will result in a hefty increase in interest expense as benchmark rates climb. The first-lien and second-lien term loans have variable interest rates based on Libor benchmarks. As of June 2022 the company had not implemented interest rate hedges. Pro forma leverage as of June 2022 was very high, above 10x (Moody's adjusted, excluding preferred equity, net of capitalized software expenses and after giving partial credit to margin improvement initiatives and future synergies).

Moody's expects free cash flow to remain negative over the next 12-18 months, as Libor rates approach 5%. Large pro forma EBITDA add-backs and a short operating history result in limited visibility into the long-term profitability and cash flow profile of the going concern, which elevates risks. While Moody's expects strong long-term EBITDA margins, the company's ability to delever and generate positive free cash flow will be challenged if operating results are weaker than expected or interest rate benchmarks remain elevated beyond 2023. The acquisitions of TUHC and PELITAS enhance FinThrive's revenue cycle management (RCM) product suite and scale, but the company remains small relative to other healthcare technology providers in a competitive market. Ongoing integration risks following large transformative M&A also weigh on the credit.

FinThrive benefits from highly recurring revenue, supported by long term contracts with volume floors, which limits top line volatility relative to other healthcare RCM peers. High profitability rates and a strong market position serving over 4,000 clients, including 39 of the top 40 US health systems, support the credit profile. RCM technology solutions are sticky and costly to replace, benefitting incumbent providers, as evidenced by healthy gross retention rates around 94%. Customer concentration is modest, with the top 10 clients representing around 14% of revenue. FinThrive's strong cash balance supports liquidity over the next 12-18 months and partially mitigates Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow. Favorable long-term tailwinds in the healthcare industry also support the rating: increasing regulatory complexity, shift to higher collections from patients, pressure to cut costs, and vendor consolidation will drive demand for RCM solutions.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, as rising benchmark rates increase FinThrive's annual cash interest expense and push FCF/debt to levels around -2% or below (Moody's adjusted, excluding preferred equity PIK interest expense). Moody's expects revenue growth in the low single-digit range as investments in the combined sales force will take time to materialize into cross-sell mandates and new client opportunities. Slow growth will keep debt/EBITDA very high, above 10x (Moody's adjusted, excluding preferred equity, net of capitalized software expenses). Deleveraging over the next 12-18 months will rely mostly on achieving synergies and margin improvement targets. The company's ability to generate long-term positive free cash flow remains uncertain and will depend on the trajectory of benchmark interest rates, as well as on FinThrive's ability to increase its growth rates while improving profitability above levels that Moody's considers already high. A stabilization of the outlook would require more certainty around the path towards positive free cash flow.

FinThrive's liquidity is adequate. The expectation for negative free cash flow is offset by large cash balances, with $141 million as of June 2022. Moody's expects available liquidity will be sufficient to finance the free cash flow deficit over the next 12-18 months, including capex and the 1% annual first-lien term loan amortization rate, as FinThrive implements initiatives to support higher profitability and long-term cash flow generation. A $150 million revolving credit facility (undrawn) will also provide liquidity support in the event of weaker than expected operating results as FinThrive continues to integrate TUHC and PELITAS. Moody's expects the company will remain in compliance with the 9.55x consolidated first-lien net leverage covenant (as defined in the Credit Agreement), which is only applicable when the revolver is 35% or more drawn. There are no maintenance financial covenants associated with the term loans.

The ratings for FinThrive's debt instruments reflect both the overall B3-PD probability of default rating and the loss given default assessment of the individual debt instruments. The B2 (LGD3) ratings on the $1,440 million first-lien term loan maturing 2028 and the $150 million first-lien revolver due 2026, one notch above FinThrive's B3 CFR, reflect the facilities' priority position in the capital structure, ahead of the $460 million second-lien term loan due 2029, which is rated Caa2 (LGD5). The first-lien debt has priority of payments, relative to the second-lien loan, from the proceeds of any default- or bankruptcy-related liquidation. The revolver and term loan are secured by a first-lien pledge of substantially all the assets of FinThrive Software Intermediate Holdings, Inc. and its domestic subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative ratings outlook. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 6.5x with free cash flow generation, measured as percentage of debt, sustained above 5.0%.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) FinThrive's profitability is weaker than anticipated, or interest rates remain at levels such that Moody's expects free cash flow will remain negative; 2) liquidity deteriorates; 3) Moody's does not believe the company will be able to reduce debt-to-EBITDA towards 8x; 4) organic revenue growth is negative; or 5) the company undertakes more aggressive financial policies, such as further debt-funded acquisitions or other leveraging actions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, FINThrive Software Intermediate Holdings, Inc. ("FinThrive") provides healthcare revenue cycle management software-as-a-service (Saas) solutions. The company's RCM offerings include patient access, patient registration and eligibility, insurance discovery, payment estimates, patient clearance, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, analytics, education, and other functions. Moody's expects the company to generate over $440 million of revenue in 2022E. The company was acquired by private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group in January 2021 and recently completed the acquisitions of TransUnion Heathcare (December 2021) and PELITAS (February 2022).

