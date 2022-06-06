Moody's affirms Finance of America Funding LLC's ratings (B3 senior unsecured); outlook changed to negative from stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured debt rating of Finance of America Funding LLC (FOA). FOA's outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Finance of America Funding LLC

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of FOA's B2 CFR reflects the benefits to creditors from FOA's growing franchise in the US residential mortgage, reverse mortgage and commercial mortgage markets. The company is one of the top three largest originators of reverse mortgages, a top 20 retail originator of residential mortgages, and a leading originator of fix-and-flip residential and single-family investor mortgages.

FOA's outlook was changed to negative from stable because Moody's expects the challenging operating conditions in the mortgage sector will continue to pressure the company's profitability and result in a modest decrease in its capitalization over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's said FOA reported weak profitability as measured by net income to average managed assets (ROA) of -1.2% for the first quarter of 2022 attributed to negative fair value marks due to spread widening, lower originations and lower gain on sale margins; ROA was 0.8% for the full year 2021 and 2.8% for full year 2020. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects FOA's and its sector's profitability to be constrained as higher interest rates will result in materially lower origination volumes and industry excess capacity will keep gain-on-sale margins low.

The company's leverage is high as measured by tangible common equity to tangible assets, even after adjusting for the low risk the company retains on its reverse mortgage securitizations. This adjusted measure was 7.8% at 31 December 2021. In addition, the company's liquidity position is somewhat weaker than other rated peers given its exposure to non-agency and non-government loans, which are less liquid during periods of market stress than agency and government insured mortgages. Moreover, virtually all of the company's assets are encumbered, reducing its ability to access alternative funding sources.

FOA's B3 senior long-term unsecured rating is based on the application of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, which incorporate their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage. The B3 senior unsecured rating is a notch below FOA's B2 CFR because the unsecured debt is subordinate to FOA's senior secured revolving credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that upward rating pressure will occur over the next 12 to 18 months. However, the CFR and unsecured bond ratings could be upgraded if the company's financial performance improves materially. This could be evidenced by net income (excluding mortgage servicing rights (MSR) fair value marks) to Moody's calculated risk-weighted assets increasing sustainably above 3.0% and tangible common equity to Moody's calculated risk-weighted tangible assets increasing sustainably above 15.0%.

The ratings could be confirmed at their existing levels and the company's outlook returned to stable if it returns to solid profitability and reduces its leverage. This could be evidenced by demonstrating sustained profitability with net income (excluding MSR fair value marks) to Moody's calculated risk-weighted assets above 1.5% and tangible common equity to Moody's calculated risk-weighted tangible assets above 10.0%. In addition, increasing the level of unencumbered assets, back-up committed liquidity, and the 364-day tenor of its warehouse facilities would be viewed positively.

The CFR and unsecured bond ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial performance deteriorates. This could be evidenced by net income (excluding MSR fair value marks) to Moody's calculated risk-weighted assets below 1.0%, tangible common equity to Moody's calculated risk-weighted assets below 8.0% or tangible common equity to tangible assets below 2.0%. Downward rating pressure could also develop if there is a deterioration in the quality of originated loans. The unsecured debt rating could be downgraded if the ratio of secured corporate debt to unsecured corporate debt increase above 50% from the current level of around 40%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

