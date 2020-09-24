Moody's affirms First Advantage's B3 CFR, outlook changed to positive

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
First Advantage Holdings, LLC's ("First Advantage")
B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating
for the company's first lien senior secured credit facility (revolver
and term loan) and the Caa2 rating for its senior secured second lien
term loan. The outlook has been changed to positive from negative.
The affirmation of First Advantage's ratings and positive outlook
reflect the stabilization of background screening volumes and Moody's
expectation that the trends will begin to normalize over the next several
quarters such that First Advantage's revenue and earnings will recover
fully from the declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by the
end of 2020. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's view
that the diversification of First Advantage's customer base across
industries, in conjunction with its favorable mix of enterprise
clients, will contribute to the resiliency of the company's
operating performance over the next 12-18 months. A portion
of the cost actions taken in response to the pandemic are expected to
be permanent, which will further support the positive trajectory
of First Advantage's earnings over the next 12-18 months.
Although COVID-19 has yet to be contained and there are downside
risks that global employment trends will remain volatile over the coming
quarters, Moody's anticipates that First Advantage's
liquidity profile will remain resilient, such that the company will
maintain total cash and revolver availability in excess of $190
million over the next 12-15 months. Moody's acknowledges
that the company has a highly variable cost structure and can adjust its
operating and capital expenses in response to diminished demand for screening
services. Moody's also recognizes that despite an improved
operating profile, the company's financial leverage will remain
elevated over the next 12-18 months, which limits further
upward rating momentum at this time.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: First Advantage Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
First Advantage's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) its high debt-to-EBITDA
leverage (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs)
in the mid-7.0 times for the LTM period ended June 30,
2020; (2) operating headwinds in the background screening sector,
including the risk for protracted revenue and earnings contraction due
to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties around the global macroeconomic
outlook; (3) operations within the highly competitive and fragmented
market segments; (4) modest operating scale and narrow product focus;
(5) moderate social and reputational risks; and (6) private equity
ownership which could lead to persistent elevated leverage levels.
First Advantage's ratings are supported by (1) a strong global market
position and screening capabilities that includes services that are deeply
embedded into clients' human resource, security and risk management
functions and entail high switching costs; (2) good end user industry
diversification, long standing relationship with its blue-chip
customers, high retention rates and no significant customer concentration;
(3) solid EBITDA margin relative to industry peers; (4) capacity
to manage its cost base in challenging economic environments with continuous
focus on efficiency improvements; and (5) expectation that management
will maintain at least good liquidity over the next 12-15 months.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for a sustained
improvement in operating performance and liquidity stemming from a gradual
normalization of employment trends. The positive outlook also reflects
the demonstrated resiliency of First Advantage's operating performance,
which is supported by its diversified customer base and favorable mix
of enterprise clients, and its demonstrated ability to quickly adjust
costs and maintain a good liquidity profile.
Moody's expects First Advantage to maintain good liquidity over the next
12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of cash reserves
of $117 million at June 30, 2020 and unfettered access to
the company's $75 million revolving credit facility due 2025.
Free cash flow is expected to recover from muted YTD levels at a pace
that is in-line with the earnings recovery. There are no
financial maintenance covenants under the first and second lien term loans,
but the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing maximum first
lien leverage ratio of 7.75x if the amount drawn exceeds 35%
($26.25 million) of the revolving credit facility.
The first and second lien term loans do not mature until 2027 and 2028,
respectively. The company is expected to maintain covenant compliance
over the next 12-15 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is unlikely over the near-term.
However, the ratings could be downgraded if First Advantage's revenue
and earnings decline more severely than expected leading to further and
sustained increases in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted
and expensing all capitalized software costs). Additionally,
ratings could be downgraded is liquidity deteriorates for any reason.
The ratings could be upgraded if First Advantage demonstrates good organic
growth, sustainably decreases in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs) sustainably below
6.0x, improves free cash flow meaningfully and maintains
sufficient liquidity with balanced financial policies.
First Advantage Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, GA,
provides screening and background-check services to a variety of
industries, including retail, transportation/logistics,
industrial, professional services, finance, staffing,
and healthcare. Services include criminal record checks,
education and employment verification, credit score standings,
drug testing and fingerprinting. FADV also generates revenue from
other services such as tax-credit screening for federal-
and state-related tax incentive programs, fleet vehicle services,
driver qualification services and multi-family housing applicant
screening. Following the completion of the 2020 leveraged buyout,
First Advantage is majority owned by Silver Lake Partners, with
management also rolling over a significant portion of their ownership
in the transaction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653