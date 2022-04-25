Moody's affirms First Brands' ratings, including B2 CFR and B1 first lien debt rating; outlook revised to positive

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of First Brands Group, LLC ("First Brands") including its corporate family rating (CFR) at B2, probability of default rating at B2-PD, first lien secured debt rating at B1, and second lien secured debt rating at Caa1. The rating outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

The change in the outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectation that cost savings will continue to materialize over the course of 2022. These initiatives will help offset higher input costs (including raw materials and freight) and keep the company's adjusted EBITA margin near 20% and improve adjusted debt to EBITDA between 4x – 4.5x by the end of 2022 from around 5x (pro forma for LTM December 2021). First Brands has grown earnings during 2021 through the implementation and realization of many cost saving initiatives related to prior acquisitions.

While the proposed $300 million fungible add-on to First Brands' first lien term loan will increase leverage, it will also bolster the company's liquidity, which Moody's views as very good. Moody's expects First Brands to use the excess liquidity, resulting from this and a previous debt raise, over the next twelve months to support both organic growth investments and the opportunistic pursuit of tuck-in acquisitions.

Moody's also expects First Brands to effectively respond to Ford Motor Company's April 2022 recall relating to failing wiper systems and remediate any issues in a timely manner. First Brands' wiper business tied to new vehicle production is minimal on a consolidated basis, and Moody's expects any remediation costs to be manageable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Brands Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Brands Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

First Brands' ratings reflect the company's large scale as a predominately automotive aftermarket parts supplier, good margin profile and history of debt funded acquisitions. Over a two year period ending 2020, First Brands executed six fully debt funded acquisitions of relatively underperforming assets which have increased the company's revenue more than four-fold. Moody's believes that First Brands currently has a sizeable enough position as a manufacturer of largely non-discretionary products (brakes, wipers, filters, etc.) to focus on organic growth and cross selling opportunities. Further, any acquisitions in the near-term will be smaller in scale and will likely be funded by the company's significant cash balance.

First Brands' good margin has been largely supported by substantial cost saving initiatives following acquisitions, primarily through facilities consolidation, product insourcing and procurement efficiencies. Moody's expects First Brands to maintain efficiencies as a significantly larger company, which should preserve the company's margins in the face of higher raw material and labor costs.

Moody's views First Brands' liquidity as very good. The company's liquidity is supported by a sizable cash position following recent incremental debt raises totaling $550 million. In addition, First Brands maintains a $250 million asset-based facility (ABL) that is expected to remain undrawn and for the borrowing base to support full availability. Moody's expects the company to generate at least $150 million in free cash flow in 2022 and 2023. However, the company's working capital needs could become much greater should it win substantial new business over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if First Brands maintains a less aggressive financial policy of debt funded acquisitions and sustains its realized cost savings such that EBITA margins exceed 20%. The ratings could also be upgraded if debt/EBITDA approaches 4x and good liquidity is maintained with free cash flow to debt in the high single digit range.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates inability for the company to maintain realized cost savings and expects a material deterioration in EBITA margin. Metrics that could indicate pressure on the rating include free cash flow to debt below 3% or debt/EBITDA sustained above 6x.

First Brands Group, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of primarily aftermarket component parts for the automotive and other industrial equipment markets. The company's products include wipers, air and oil filters, water and fuel pumps, brake drums and rotors, spark plugs and gas springs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

