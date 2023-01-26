Moody's affirms First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust's ratings; revises outlook to stable

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust's ("First Capital") senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa3. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from negative due to the REIT's solid operating performance, improving leverage metrics and adequate liquidity profile.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

First Capital's Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating reflects its strong franchise in the major high density Canadian retail property markets, and high-quality portfolio of grocery and drug store anchored retail assets which provide stability to earnings and resiliency through market cycles. First Capital's diversified, investment-grade tenant mix across retail segments, portfolio enhancement plan through asset dispositions and development monetization, and high quality unencumbered asset pool are some other important rating considerations.

Despite pandemic related volatility in recent years, First Capital's operating performance has recovered on most fronts, with solid occupancy above 95% and healthy aggregate rent growth, including new and renewal activity, above 10% as of Q3 2022. Although the challenging macroeconomic environment with high inflation and potential weakness in consumer demand could affect the performance of retail real estate in 2023, the impact will likely be minimal for First Capital and owners of high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers, in part due to their strong tenant mix in the post-pandemic environment. Given Moody's assumptions for the next 12-18 months, operating metrics will continue to improve, and same-property income growth will remain positive, albeit at a slower pace. As a result, we expect modest EBITDA growth, and continued improvement to the company's debt leverage metrics.

First Capital has achieved solid progress on deleveraging its balance sheet, through a combination of EBITDA growth and the monetization of low yielding and low income producing properties. While still elevated above historical levels, Moody's adjusted net debt to EBITDA improved to 10.4x for the last 12 month period ending September 30, 2022, down from 12.3x for the year-ending 2020 period. Based on the forecast income trajectory and First Capital's recent approach to funding growth, net debt to EBITDA will likely improve below 10x through year-end 2023.

First Capital maintains an adequate liquidity profile over the next twelve months considering near-term capital needs, supported by $29 million in cash on hand and $595 million in availability under its $800 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2022. First Capital's contractual debt maturities, including mortgage principal amortization, over the next two years are moderate, given availability on existing credit facilities, asset dispositions and/or completed refinancings, with approximately $1.4 billion due by the end of 2024. Additionally, the company maintains sufficient alternate liquidity through a high quality unencumbered asset pool at approximately 70% of gross assets, though declining in size in combination with its ongoing asset monetization program.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage metrics will continue to improve from current levels, through a combination of healthy and steady operating performance, asset dispositions and development monetization.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, First Capital REIT [TSX: FCR.UN] is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and operates grocery- and drugstore-anchored retail properties located predominantly in urban areas. As of September 30, 2022, First Capital owned interests in 145 properties totaling approximately 22.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near-term, a ratings upgrade would require an improvement in net debt to EBITDA to below 9.0x, effective leverage (debt plus preferred to gross assets) below 40%, fixed charge coverage closer to 3.0x and secured debt to gross assets below 10%.

A ratings downgrade would reflect net debt to EBITDA above 10.5x, effective leverage approaching 50%, fixed charge coverage below 2.2x and secured debt to gross assets approaching 20%. A ratings downgrade would also occur if operating performance weakens or if a more aggressive financial policy is adopted, including the pursuit of large, debt financed acquisitions or further debt-financed shareholder-friendly actions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

