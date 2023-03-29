Moody's affirms First-Citizens Bank's ratings (bank deposits at A2), changes outlook to negative on acquisition of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A.

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed all ratings and assessments of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (First Citizens) and its subsidiaries. The holding company is rated Baa2 for local currency subordinated debt and Ba1(hyb) for local currency non-cumulative preferred stock. Its bank subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (First-Citizens Bank), has a baa1 baseline credit assessment, a long-term local curreny deposit rating of A2, a short-term local currency deposit rating of Prime-1 and an issuer rating of Baa2. A complete list of affected ratings appears below.

Following the rating action, the outlook on First Citizens and its subsidiaries was changed to negative from stable.

The rating action follows First-Citizens Bank's announcement on March 27 that it entered into an agreement with the FDIC to assume all customer deposits and certain other liabilities, and acquire substantially all loans and certain other assets, of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. (Silicon Valley) from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) [1]. In the transaction, First-Citizens Bank acquired $110 billion in assets, including $72 billion in loans and $35 billion in cash, and also assumed nearly $57 billion in customer deposits. In addition, First-Citizens Bank entered into a $35 billion five-year note payable to the FDIC. The assets were acquired at a discount of about $16.5 billion. First-Citizens Bank did not pay a deposit premium to the FDIC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects First Citizens' solid integration track record, including its experience acquiring and integrating failed banks, and the existence of agreements between First-Citizens Bank and the FDIC designed to protect First Citizens in the event of significant credit losses on the acquired Silicon Valley loan portfolio and/or if it needs additional contingent funding. Moreover, although pro forma capital ratios were not disclosed, Moody's anticipates that First Citizens' risk-weighted capital metrics will improve as a result of the transaction.

First Citizens' ratings derive significant support from its historically solid credit and risk discipline, which has supported good asset quality throughout the cycle, and from the firm's improving operating efficiency and consistent profitability. In addition, First Citizens' capital profile, including its 10.1% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) at 31 December 2022 is higher than many of its regional bank peers.

OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE

The negative outlook reflects the challenges associated with rapid integration of such a large and troubled franchise. In particular, the addition of Silicon Valley's assets doubles the size of First Citizens' balance sheet to $219 billion and comes just a little more than a year after First Citizens' acquisition of CIT Group Inc., which, at the time, also resulted in a doubling of First Citizens' balance sheet. In short, First Citizens has grown by a factor of four in the past fifteen months, an unusually rapid pace of expansion.

Moreover, the loan book acquired from Silicon Valley is heavily concentrated in capital call lending and loans to the technology and life sciences sectors, asset classes that are largely new to First Citizens' balance sheet. A potential strain on First Citizens' capital and liquidity are unfunded lending commitments extended by Silicon Valley to its customers, which were approximately $63 billion at the end of 2022, including letters of credit.

A key task for First Citizens will be stabilizing, and eventually growing, Silicon Valley's deposit base, which has shrunk by two-thirds since year-end 2022. Unlike legacy First Citizens' deposit base, which is granular and mostly insured, Silicon Valley's deposits were a weaker franchise, more concentrated and largely uninsured. Although we estimate that this transaction results in First Citizens' share of uninsured deposits rising to about 50% and thus exceeding the median bank, First-Citizens Bank has secured a liquidity facility from the FDIC to provide funds in the event more of Silicon Valley's deposits runoff. That said, use of the FDIC facility would further increase its now heavy reliance on market funds, narrow its net interest margin and weaken the potential value of the acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative rating outlook, upward rating pressure is not likely in the next 12-18 months. Longer-term, First Citizens' ratings could be upgraded if the bank successfully completes the integration process, stabilizes and expands the former Silicon Valley deposit base, strengthens its enterprise risk management and shows significant adaptation to heightened regulatory standards and supervisory expectations, which it will face by virtue of its rapid growth and now much larger size.

First Citizens' ratings could be downgraded if, in the context of integrating Silicon Valley, significant deposit outflows materialize, it experiences material draws on unfunded commitments that strain its capital or liquidity, its capital falls below 10% for CET1 or 8.5% for Tier 1 leverage, or if it demonstrates an increased risk appetite given the significant step up in the complexity of the franchise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Issuer: First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

..Affirmations:

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

..Affirmations:

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed A2 NEG from STA

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2 NEG from STA

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: CIT Group Inc.

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 NEG from STA (Assumed by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (Assumed by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company)

Issuer: CIT Bank, N.A.

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 NEG from STA

Issuer: CIT Group Inc. (Old)

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2 NEG from STA (Assumed by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company)

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 27-Mar-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

