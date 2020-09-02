Moody's affirms First Hawaiian Bank's ratings (A3 long-term issuer); maintains stable outlook

New York, September 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of First Hawaiian Bank. The bank has an a2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and long-term/short-term deposit ratings of Aa3/Prime-1 and a long-term issuer rating of A3. The rating outlook remains stable. First Hawaiian Bank is the operating bank subsidiary of First Hawaiian Inc., which is unrated.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of the bank's standalone profile against the backdrop of the economic downturn in the US during 2020, caused by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Hawaiian Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed Aa3, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Hawaiian Bank

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings and the a2 BCA, which is one notch higher than the current a3 median of rated US banks, reflects First Hawaiian's strong financial profile, which is supported by a leading market position in the State of Hawaii (Aa2 stable) and a conservative credit culture, which has resulted in historically strong credit quality. The bank has a low risk funding profile as a result of its abundance of deposits, which more than fully fund its loan portfolio. Its capitalization is sound, with tangible common equity as a percentage of risk-weighted assets of 11.7% as of 30 June 2020, and provides capacity to absorb unexpected losses that could materialize as the coronavirus-related economic disruption continues. Its pre-provision earnings generation has been robust aided by above-peer average operational efficiency with a cost/income ratio of 53% for the first half of 2020. Its long-established Hawaiian banking franchise, while a credit strength, also presents a geographic concentration risk in that operating in one small economy makes the bank's risk profile more vulnerable to localized economic downturns. First Hawaiian has modestly mitigated this risk with approximately 27% of its loan portfolio in the US mainland, Guam and Saipan.

The rating agency expects that First Hawaiian's capitalization, asset quality, and profitability will decline in the coming quarters as a result of the economic deceleration, before returning to typical levels within 24-36 months. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the state of Hawaii and its tourism industry are likely to result in a more severe economic decline than the remainder of the US, where the weakened tourism sector is not as large of a concentration risk in the local economies. The top employment sectors in the state of Hawaii are leisure and hospitality services and government, each accounting for about 19% of state employment at the end of 2019. As a result of the disruption in visitor arrivals and the efforts to stem the outbreak, Moody's believes First Hawaiian's performance is more at risk relative to most US banks where the current median BCA is a3, but the bank also benefits from modestly above peer capitalization and significantly better pre-provision profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA and ratings of First Hawaiian Bank could be upgraded if it increased its capitalization and liquidity profile or improved its geographic diversity without increasing its asset risk.

Sustained deterioration in asset quality and profitability, which make it less likely for First Hawaiian to maintain its current capitalization over the long term could be negative for its BCA and ratings. A downgrade could also result from expansion initiatives outside the bank's island-based regional banking franchise that would indicate an increase in risk appetite.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Sahu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

