Moody's affirms First Industrial's Baa2 senior unsecured rating, outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of First Industrial, L.P., including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook is stable.
The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that First Industrial's good operating performance will sustain its high fixed charge coverage, above 5.0x. The REIT's in service occupancy improved 230 basis points to 98% at Q1 2022 from a year ago and SS NOI increased 14.4%, reflecting higher average occupancy, increases in rental rates and lower free rent. First Industrial's net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x compares favorably to the median of same-rated industrial REIT peers, despite that net debt balance rose modestly to fund developments.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that First Industrial will prudently fund development growth using a mix of long-term debt and equity capital to maintain its net debt to adjusted EBITDA near historical levels under 5.5x. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that First Industrial's development under construction (excluding fully leased assets) will not exceed 10% of gross assets on a sustained basis.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: First Industrial, L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: First Industrial, L.P.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
First Industrial, L.P.'s Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating reflects the REIT's improved credit profile, which is supported by lower leverage and secured debt levels as well as a higher fixed charge coverage ratio. The rating also incorporates First Industrial's improved portfolio composition, evidenced by a lower exposure to light industrial and R&D/flex, compared to historical levels. These strengths are counterbalanced by the REIT's smaller asset base relative to the industrial REIT peer set and an appetite for speculative development.
Management has remained committed to an unsecured funding strategy and focused on reducing secured debt primarily through the issuance of new unsecured debt. In concert with the paydown of secured debt, unencumbered assets have continued to steadily increase and were approximately 96% at Q1 2022. Management intends to additionally pay down $67 million of 2022 maturing mortgages in Q2 2022 with proceeds from its April 2022 unsecured term loan, which will further increase the REIT's unencumbered asset base.
Nonetheless, the REIT relies on development as a source of new investment. While some development is in less risky build-to-suit projects, the REIT primarily pursues more risky speculative development projects. Its speculative development under construction at March 31, 2022 was approximately 12% of gross assets (excluding 100% pre-leased projects), which increased from approximately 9% of gross assets at December 31, 2021 as it commenced development of five additional projects totaling 1.3 million square feet, with an estimated total investment of $168 million in Q1 2022. Sustained increase of speculative development in excess of 10% could lead to downward ratings pressure.
First Industrial's liquidity profile is supported by its unrestricted cash of $44.5 million and $510.3 million availability on its $750 million unsecured revolver at March 31, 2022, bolstered by an unencumbered asset pool of approximately 96% of gross assets. The revolver will mature in 2025 and has two six-month extension options. Its next large maturity will be in 2026 when its $200 million term loan matures. In April 2022, First Industrial closed a new $425 million unsecured term loan facility that was used to refinance its $260 million unsecured term loan facility previously scheduled to mature in September 2022. The additional proceeds will be used to pay off a maturing mortgage loan this year and pay down the line of credit, which will enhance First Industrial's liquidity position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would expect to raise First Industrial's ratings if the REIT continues to deliver consistently strong operating results and demonstrate resiliency in its portfolio through real estate and economic cycles with Net debt/EBITDA at or below 5.0x and speculative development pipeline below 5% of gross assets with total development pipeline pre-leasing between 40% and 50%, while maintaining fixed charge coverage ratio above 5.5x. Growth with gross assets above $8 billion while reducing exposure to light industrial and R&D/flex to less than 5% of base rent would also be viewed positively.
Downward ratings would emerge from material leasing and operating challenges evidenced by fixed charge coverage at or below 3.5x, Net debt/EBITDA above 6.5x or speculative development pipeline consistently above 10% of gross assets.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: FR], headquartered in Chicago, IL, is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, and develops industrial properties including bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. The REIT conducts its operations primarily through its operating partnership, First Industrial, L.P. It owns and has under development approximately 68.6 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2022.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
