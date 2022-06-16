Moody's affirms First Student Bidco Inc.'s Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed the existing ratings of First Student Bidco Inc. ("First Student"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating. The rating agency also affirmed the Ba3 ratings on First Student's existing senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes and assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's new senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

The new credit facilities will be comprised of a $720 million senior secured term loan B and a $50 million term loan C. These credit facilities, along with a combination of preferred equity, common equity, and seller notes, will be used to consummate the acquisition of Total Transportation. Moody's expects First Student's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA to approximate 5.1 times at deal close. Management expects the transaction to close in June 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

"The acquisition of Total Transportation would give First Student a beachhead in the New York City metropolitan market, a new market for First Student," noted Jonathan Kanarek, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Further, we believe this acquisition would bring First Student a well-performing asset with good management that will also be margin accretive to First Transit's profit margin," continued Kanarek.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: First Student Bidco Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

.....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: First Student Bidco Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan C, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: First Student Bidco Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's position as a leading provider of contracted bus transportation services for school districts, municipalities, and transit authorities in North America and its high contract retention rates. Many of its customers are highly rated, publicly-funded entities that rely on First Student/First Transit services for critical transportation needs. Even amidst severe drops in ridership during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company continued to receive some level of payment from its customers, which mitigated the earnings impact and enabled it to generate positive free cash flow. The CFR is constrained by risks including wage inflation, driver shortages, and elevated fuel costs, as well as the implementation of longer-term vehicle electrification efforts. Similarly, the company is also impacted by rising insurance costs that have led to higher than expected payouts for claims in recent years and a large self-insurance liability approximating $500 million. These factors will constrain margins in the near term, but are mitigated by the company's ability to pass on some of these costs to customers through inflation-indexed contracts and customer negotiations. Lastly, the rating is also constrained by the company's moderately high financial leverage, measured by debt/EBITDA, which Moody's expects will decline to around 4.5 times over the next 12-18 months.

The company's operations face exposures to both carbon transition risk and human capital risk. Further, governance risk remains relevant, given the company's ownership by private equity and the fragmented nature of the student transportation provider market, which is likely to translate into continued acquisitions of small to medium sized providers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued normalization of business conditions in the school transportation end market. It also reflects Moody's view that the transit end market will recover at a more gradual pace and may not achieve pre-pandemic levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if First Student Bidco Inc. demonstrates improved free cash flow stability while sustaining debt/EBITDA below 4.5 times. Moreover, the mitigation of cost pressures such that EBITA margin is sustained at or close to 7% would also support the potential for a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the company's EBITA margin to decline to 4.5% or less. A downgrade could also be precipitated by debt/EBITDA being sustained above 6.0 times, or by weakened liquidity, including persistently negative free cash flow or increased reliance on the revolver.

First Student Bidco Inc. is a leading provider of student transportation services in North America through long-term contracts with school districts. First Transit Parent Inc., which is a co-borrower and is held under common control with First Student, provides contracted transportation services for transit authorities and municipalities. The companies are owned by EQT Infrastructure. Pro forma revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $4.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360649. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

