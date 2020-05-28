Moody's affirms FirstLight's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed FirstLight Holdco Inc.'s (FirstLight or the Company) B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2 on the First Lien Senior Secured Credit Facility and Caa2 on the Senior Secured Second Lien Credit Facility. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FirstLight Holdco Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FirstLight Holdco Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FirstLight's credit profile reflects governance risk, with the private equity owners pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that tolerates high leverage, over 9x, and significant capital expenditures (over 60% of revenue, and driven by success-based contracts with blue chip customers) that is producing negative free cash flow. This risk is partially mitigated by the sponsors' track record of injecting equity capital to support cash flow deficits. The credit profile is also constrained by its small scale and limited diversity with a regional footprint, and the need to consistently replace churn in subscriber counts.

Supporting the credit profile is adequate liquidity, with positive operating cash flow, significant covenant cushion, and a very favorable maturity profile with limited debt amortization. The company has a robust fiber network covering 25 metro markets, and benefits from sizable on-net enterprise revenue, and a growing fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT) business. FirstLight's majority ownership of its 15,000 route mile metro and long haul fiber network, with the remainder comprised largely of various long-term indefeasible rights of use (IRUs), is a positive credit factor. These assets produce a profitable business model with EBITDA margins in the high 30% range, and position FiberLight to satisfy high-speed data-driven demand in its markets. Within its underserved second and third tier target markets, FirstLight has carved out a defensible niche with fiber-based communication services to mainly large enterprise and carrier customers. The recurring, contractual based nature of the revenue model provides a relatively high degree of predictability and visibility.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that credit quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment, including global passenger airlines, lodging and cruise, autos, as well as those in the oil & gas sector most negatively affected by the oil price shock. Though we expect the communications infrastructure industry to be less exposed than others, lower-rated issuers such as FirstLight are more vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment that curtail credit availability.

FirstLight's First Lien Senior Secured revolving credit facility and Term Loan are rated B2 (LGD3), one notch above the B3 CFR reflecting their priority position in the collateral of substantially all assets with upstream guarantees from direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries, and downstream guarantees from its parent. The second lien senior secured term loan is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR given the subordination to the 1st lien senior secured credit facility. The instrument ratings reflect the B3-PD (Probability of Default rating) and our expectation for an average recovery rate (of 50%) in a distress scenario given the mixed priority of claims. In an actual distress scenario, the instrument-level ratings could change based on the potential outcomes (e.g. bankruptcy versus liquidation) and a detailed analysis of valuation relative to claim-by-claim asset coverage and recoveries. Lease rejection claims and trade payables are insignificant to instrument ratings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that FirstLight will produce low to mid-single digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months. Customer churn will be offset by higher prices supported by greater demand and enhanced services. We expect EBITDA margins to remain good, in the high 30% range. We expect management to spend at least 60% of revenue on capital expenditures, with success-based capital investments primarily funded by equity capital injected by the financial sponsor. As the Company pursues new business, we expect leverage to remain high given the mismatch in the timing of leverage (front-load) required to fund the ongoing investments need to produce the earnings which takes time to materialize. As a result, we expect persistent negative free cash flows. However, free cash flow before success and project capex will range comfortably inside our tolerance for the rating (between 2.5% and 10%).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The corporate family rating is unlikely to be upgraded given the Company's high leverage, and small scale, but we could consider a positive rating action if free cash flow before estimated success/project capex / debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 10%. An upgrade would also be conditional on larger scale, improved operating trends, and better liquidity. The corporate family rating could be downgraded if free cash flow before estimated success/project capex / debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 2.5%. We would also consider a negative rating action if leverage rises further, liquidity deteriorates, or operating trends worsen.

FirstLight, with headquarters in Albany, NY, is a fiber bandwidth infrastructure provider in the Northeast US serving mobile wireless, wholesale carrier and enterprise customers. FirstLight's nearly 15,000 mile fiber network (post MFC acquisition) extends to six states and 25 metro markets, with network connections to over 8,000 locations. The Company provides high capacity data services including internet solutions, private connectivity, colocation in data centers, and traditional voice and data products. Revenues were approximately $199 million (for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020). FirstLight is owned and controlled by investment funds affiliated with Antin Infrastructure Partners (Antin).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

