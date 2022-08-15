Moody's affirms FleetPride's B3 CFR, downgrades first lien term loan to B3 upon upsized ABL; outlook stable

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed FleetPride, Inc.'s ("FleetPride") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B3, probability of default rating at B3-PD and senior secured second lien term loan rating at Caa2. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the senior secured first lien term loan rating to B3 from B2 following the company's announced increase to its asset-based lending ("ABL") facility. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects FleetPride's improving credit metrics supported by strong top line growth and operational execution over the last 12 months. While Moody's expects FleetPride's organic revenue growth to slow in 2023 following robust growth in 2021 and 2022, the company should sustain its improved EBITDA margin and debt/EBITDA between 5.5x and 6x over the next year.

The downgrade of the senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from B2 reflects the expectation for a higher amount of ABL borrowings following the increase of the ABL facility to $300 million from $225 million. The ABL borrowings maintain a priority claim on certain current assets, thus ranking the facility ahead of the first lien term loan in Moody's Loss Given Default framework.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: FleetPride, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: FleetPride, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FleetPride, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

FleetPride's B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage under private equity ownership, exposure to cyclical end markets and adequate liquidity with a history of modest free cash flow. FleetPride's rating is supported by the company's leading position as an independent distributor of non-discretionary aftermarket parts to the heavy-duty truck market, its improving operating margin and broad inventory selection.

FleetPride's performance is largely tied to trucking and freight activity in the US. Over the last two years, FleetPride has outperformed broader industry trends with growth in its e-commerce, private label and service offerings. Moody's expects FleetPride's momentum in these areas to continue through 2023 despite an expectation for a slowdown in the growth of overall freight activity compared to the past two years. Further, Moody's expects FleetPride to remain very active in pursuing tuck-in acquisitions to expand its network and product base. Moody's views FleetPride's acquisition strategy to be relatively leverage-neutral.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for FleetPride to sustain debt/EBITDA below 6x and generate moderately positive free cash flow over the next twelve months.

FleetPride's liquidity is adequate. The company's liquidity is primarily supported by its $300 million ABL facility expiring in 2025, which the company utilizes to manage working capital and fund tuck-in acquisitions. Moody's expects FleetPride's free cash flow to improve in 2022 and 2023 to about 3% of total debt from higher earnings, which reflects a step-up from more modest free cash flow historically.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves and maintains its cash generating ability with free cash flow approaching 5% of total debt. In addition, expectations for FleetPride to support a financial policy that would maintain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 5.75x would support an upgrade.

A downgrade could occur if deteriorating operating results, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder dividends result in the company's leverage ratio being sustained above 7.0 times, RCF/debt sustained below 4.0%, or if liquidity weakens.

FleetPride is a leading independent US distributor of aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailer parts. The company distributes brand name heavy-duty vehicle parts and select private label brands through five distribution centers and over 300 branches nationwide. In addition, the company provides a limited range of remanufactured products, as well as truck and trailer repair services. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was about $1.5 billion. FleetPride is owned by private equity firm American Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

