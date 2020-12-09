Moody's affirms Flexera's B2 CFR and assigns new first lien facilities at B1; outlook stable

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Flexera Software LLC's ("Flexera") B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Flexera's existing first lien senior secured term loan ("First Lien Term Loan") rating to B1 from B2 and assigned a B1 to Flexera's new $65 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility ("Revolver") and $285 million incremental first lien term loan. Moody's plans to withdraw the rating of the existing senior secured revolver due 2023, which is being replaced by the new Revolver. The outlook is stable.

Thoma Bravo will use the net proceeds from the incremental first lien term loan and a new second lien term loan (unrated), along with cash equity, to purchase a majority equity stake in Flexera from the existing financial sponsors, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and TA Associates.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Non-Fungible Incremental First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Flexera's high financial leverage given the company's small revenue scale reflecting the relatively narrow portfolio of core software products. Flexera's product portfolio faces intense competition and slow growth in some of the mature products serving the software producer end market. The rating is also constrained by Flexera's aggressive financial policy, which includes the liberal use of debt funding for acquisitions. This is a key corporate governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework. Moody's expects that periods of deleveraging due to EBITDA growth will be followed by discrete jumps in financial leverage upon acquisitions and debt financed shareholder returns. High financial leverage limits Flexera's financial flexibility, which magnifies the impact of any performance deterioration.

Flexera benefits from its large installed base of customers, substantial levels of recurring revenues with high renewal rates, and modest capital expenditure requirements. The company's strong margin profile, with EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) in the low 50% level and stable business profile, allows Flexera to generate consistent FCF. The positive secular trends in the software asset management sector and Flexera's history of successfully deleveraging through profit growth following debt-financed transactions also support the credit profile.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Flexera's revenue will grow organically in the low to mid-single digit range, driven by an improving global economy and growing market for software asset management. Moody's expects that Flexera will experience near term margin pressure, since the company will need to increase staffing in 2021 to support the recovering end market demand following Flexera's deep operating expense reductions in 2020. Although organic growth should drive operating leverage, increasing EBITDA, Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will remain above 7.5x (Moody's adjusted) for the next two years. Still, Moody's expects that Flexera will benefit from continued healthy FCF generation, with FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) maintained in the mid single digits over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects that Flexera will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the transaction, the company's sources of liquidity consist of a cash balance of $75 million and the new $65 million undrawn Revolver. Over the next 12 months, Moody's anticipates that the company will generate in excess of $90 million of FCF. Flexera's new Revolver will have a springing first lien net leverage covenant set at 8.75x and triggered at 35% Revolver utilization. Moody's anticipates Flexera will maintain good cushion under this covenant over at least the next 12 months.

The B1 ratings for Flexera's first lien debt (the existing and new incremental term loans and the Revolver), one notch above the B2 CFR, reflect the secured debt's seniority in the collateral relative to the second lien term loan (unrated). The B1 ratings for the new Revolver and the new incremental first lien senior secured term loan are subject to review of the final terms and debt allocation. Should the proportion of first lien debt relative to second lien debt increase, this could produce downward ratings pressure on the first lien debt. The debt (Revolver, first lien and second lien debt) is secured by substantially all the tangible and intangible assets of the borrower and its domestic subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Flexera increases revenue scale, sustains leverage of about 4.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted), and demonstrates a more conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if Flexera fails to grow organically, EBITDA margins decline, leverage is not on track to decline below 6.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted), or FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained in the low single digit percentage range. The deterioration in liquidity could also pressure ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Flexera is a provider of software asset management products to enterprises and software suppliers. For software buyer customers, products include software license optimization, IT asset data platform, software vulnerability management and application readiness. For supplier customers, products include software monetization, software installation and software composition analysis. Flexera will be majority owned by funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo, with Ontario Teachers Pension plan and TA Associates holding minority equity positions. Revenue, pro forma for recent acquisitions was in the low $400 million range for the latest twelve months period ending September 30th, 2020.

