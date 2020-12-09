Moody's affirms Flexera's B2 CFR and assigns new first lien facilities at B1; outlook stable

New York, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Flexera Software LLC's ("Flexera") B2 Corporate Family
Rating ("CFR") and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating
("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's upgraded
Flexera's existing first lien senior secured term loan ("First
Lien Term Loan") rating to B1 from B2 and assigned a B1 to Flexera's
new $65 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility
("Revolver") and $285 million incremental first lien
term loan. Moody's plans to withdraw the rating of the existing
senior secured revolver due 2023, which is being replaced by the
new Revolver. The outlook is stable.
Thoma Bravo will use the net proceeds from the incremental first lien
term loan and a new second lien term loan (unrated), along with
cash equity, to purchase a majority equity stake in Flexera from
the existing financial sponsors, Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan and TA Associates.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured First Lien Non-Fungible
Incremental First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Flexera Software LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects Flexera's high financial leverage given the company's
small revenue scale reflecting the relatively narrow portfolio of core
software products. Flexera's product portfolio faces intense
competition and slow growth in some of the mature products serving the
software producer end market. The rating is also constrained by
Flexera's aggressive financial policy, which includes the liberal
use of debt funding for acquisitions. This is a key corporate governance
consideration under Moody's ESG framework. Moody's
expects that periods of deleveraging due to EBITDA growth will be followed
by discrete jumps in financial leverage upon acquisitions and debt financed
shareholder returns. High financial leverage limits Flexera's financial
flexibility, which magnifies the impact of any performance deterioration.
Flexera benefits from its large installed base of customers, substantial
levels of recurring revenues with high renewal rates, and modest
capital expenditure requirements. The company's strong margin
profile, with EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) in the low
50% level and stable business profile, allows Flexera to
generate consistent FCF. The positive secular trends in the software
asset management sector and Flexera's history of successfully deleveraging
through profit growth following debt-financed transactions also
support the credit profile.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Flexera's revenue
will grow organically in the low to mid-single digit range,
driven by an improving global economy and growing market for software
asset management. Moody's expects that Flexera will experience
near term margin pressure, since the company will need to increase
staffing in 2021 to support the recovering end market demand following
Flexera's deep operating expense reductions in 2020. Although
organic growth should drive operating leverage, increasing EBITDA,
Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will remain above 7.5x (Moody's
adjusted) for the next two years. Still, Moody's expects
that Flexera will benefit from continued healthy FCF generation,
with FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) maintained in the mid single
digits over the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's expects that Flexera will maintain a good liquidity profile
over the next 12 months. Pro forma for the transaction, the
company's sources of liquidity consist of a cash balance of $75
million and the new $65 million undrawn Revolver. Over the
next 12 months, Moody's anticipates that the company will
generate in excess of $90 million of FCF. Flexera's new
Revolver will have a springing first lien net leverage covenant set at
8.75x and triggered at 35% Revolver utilization.
Moody's anticipates Flexera will maintain good cushion under this covenant
over at least the next 12 months.
The B1 ratings for Flexera's first lien debt (the existing and new incremental
term loans and the Revolver), one notch above the B2 CFR,
reflect the secured debt's seniority in the collateral relative
to the second lien term loan (unrated). The B1 ratings for the
new Revolver and the new incremental first lien senior secured term loan
are subject to review of the final terms and debt allocation. Should
the proportion of first lien debt relative to second lien debt increase,
this could produce downward ratings pressure on the first lien debt.
The debt (Revolver, first lien and second lien debt) is secured
by substantially all the tangible and intangible assets of the borrower
and its domestic subsidiaries.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Flexera increases revenue scale,
sustains leverage of about 4.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted),
and demonstrates a more conservative financial policy.
The ratings could be downgraded if Flexera fails to grow organically,
EBITDA margins decline, leverage is not on track to decline below
6.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted), or FCF to debt
(Moody's adjusted) is sustained in the low single digit percentage
range. The deterioration in liquidity could also pressure ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Flexera is a provider of software asset management products to enterprises
and software suppliers. For software buyer customers, products
include software license optimization, IT asset data platform,
software vulnerability management and application readiness. For
supplier customers, products include software monetization,
software installation and software composition analysis. Flexera
will be majority owned by funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo, with
Ontario Teachers Pension plan and TA Associates holding minority equity
positions. Revenue, pro forma for recent acquisitions was
in the low $400 million range for the latest twelve months period
ending September 30th, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Terrence Dennehy, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
